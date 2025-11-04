Women’s Health Devices Market Projected to Reach USD 118.58 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growing Awareness, Adoption of Digital Health Services, and Strong Regulatory Support – SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women’s Health Devices Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Women’s Health Devices Market was valued at USD 59.15 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 118.58 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period of 2025–2032. The U.S. led the market with a valuation of USD 22.01 billion in 2024, and it is expected to reach USD 43.74 billion by 2032, driven by strong regulatory protections, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and government initiatives to promote women's health technologies. The global adoption of wearable devices for women's health, digital health solutions, and innovative technologies in maternal care is increasing. Policies that promote the use of telehealth, protection of reproductive health data, and digitization of healthcare are shaping the future of women's healthcare, supporting continued market growth and innovation.





Women’s Health Devices Market Overview

The women's health device market encompasses medical devices and technologies designed to assist women at various stages of their lives. These include devices used for reproductive health, breast health, pelvic care, and gynecological diagnostics. The growing awareness of women's specific health issues and policy support for research and innovation have made this sector a hotbed of healthcare investment. The US FDA 's 'Health of Women Program Strategic Plan (2022)' aims to accelerate the development and approval of women-specific medical devices. The increasing use of femtech innovative technologies, wearable devices for menstrual and fertility tracking, and telemedicine-based women's healthcare platforms is facilitating diagnosis and treatment. The growing female population and increased emphasis on preventive care are driving continued growth in this market in both developed and developing regions.

Major Players in the Women’s Health Devices Market Include:

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Hologic, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Organon & Co.

Caldera Medical

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

OMRON Corporation

Carestream Health

Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.

Mankind Pharma Limited and other key players

Women’s Health Devices Market Segmentation Insights:

By Application

In 2024, the cancers & other chronic diseases segment held a leading position in the women’s health devices market with a share of around 35%, due to the high prevalence of breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and cervical cancer. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence and pelvic floor disorders, especially in the aging female population, will contribute to making the pelvic & uterine healthcare segment grow at a strong rate.

By End-Use

In 2024, the women's health devices market was led by hospitals & clinics with the largest revenue share of 48% due to the linkage between complex diagnostics and the treatment of cancers and gynecological disorders in clinics. Home care is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, as more patients prefer convenience and advances in wearable devices for women’s health.

Regional Analysis:

North America accounts for the largest women’s health devices market share 46% in 2024. The U.S. women’s health devices market alone accounted for approximately 37.2% share of the global women’s health devices market in 2023 and will continue to be one of the key drivers for this leadership.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market for women's health devices over the forecast period due to a rise in healthcare expenditure as well as the high prevalence of female-specific health conditions.

Recent Developments:

In February 2024 , Hologic, Inc. launched the first digital cytology system using advanced volumetric imaging, which the FDA cleared to detect pre-cancerous and cervical cancer cells in the U.S. employing its Genius Digital Diagnostics System. This achievement fortified the company as a leader in the competitive landscape.

, Hologic, Inc. launched the first digital cytology system using advanced volumetric imaging, which the FDA cleared to detect pre-cancerous and cervical cancer cells in the U.S. employing its Genius Digital Diagnostics System. This achievement fortified the company as a leader in the competitive landscape. In January 2024, U.S. Dept of Health and Human Services will bolster HIPAA enforcement on reproductive health data protection, changing the regulatory landscape in women's healthcare and prompting a slew of companies to bolster the data security of their digital health women's applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRESCRIPTION & UTILIZATION TRENDS BY REGION – helps you analyze how women’s health device adoption varies across regions in 2024, reflecting differences in awareness, healthcare infrastructure, and access to specialized treatments.

DEVICE VOLUME & USAGE FORECAST – helps you understand long-term growth patterns in device production and utilization from 2021 to 2032, identifying segments and regions contributing most to market expansion.

HEALTHCARE SPENDING ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate how regional healthcare budgets are being allocated to women’s health technologies, offering insights into investment priorities and emerging opportunities for manufacturers.

REGULATORY & REIMBURSEMENT FRAMEWORKS – helps you track evolving approval pathways, coverage policies, and reimbursement schemes that influence market entry and affordability across key countries in 2024.

TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION LANDSCAPE – helps you uncover emerging device categories, such as AI-assisted diagnostics and minimally invasive monitoring tools, reshaping care delivery in women’s health.

Women's Health Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 59.15 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 118.58 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.1% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments By Application (Cancers & Other Chronic Diseases, Pelvic & Uterine Healthcare, General Health & Wellness, Reproductive Health, Pregnancy & Nursing Care, and Others)



By End-user (Home Healthcare, Hospitals & Clinics, and Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

