Peer To Peer Network (OTC: PTOP) Announces Successful Completion of Mobicard™1.5 Beta Testing and Full-Scale Development of Mobicard™2.0

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC: PTOP), the first and only publicly traded digital business card company, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its Mobicard™1.5 Beta Test Program and the commencement of full-scale production for Mobicard™2.0, the company’s next-generation digital business card platform.

A detailed conference call with the development team took place on November 3, 2025, during which a comprehensive contract amendment was reviewed. The discussion clarified new features, design adaptations, and enhanced functionality for Mobicard™2.0. The call underscored PTOP’s commitment to continuous innovation, patent-backed advancement, and user-driven development. It kicks off the code sprint to develop a Mobicard™ 1.7 and 1.8 so that revenue production can happen as quickly as it is developed.

Five Key Takeaways from the Update:

The Mobicard™1.5 Beta Test Program is now complete. Users can sign up for Mobicard™ for free through the release of version 2.0. Those who sign up prior to the launch will be “grandfathered in” and receive free access to Mobicard™2.0 upon release. Mobicard™2.0 will generate new revenue streams for PTOP and positively impact the company’s bottom line. Several new, patent-covered features will debut exclusively with Mobicard™2.0 — innovations not currently available anywhere else in the digital business card industry to our knowledge.





Sign up for the Mobicard™ app for iPhone users here: ‎Mobicard™ App - App Store

Sign Up for Android users here: Mobicard™ - Apps on Google Play

When released to app stores in early 2026, Mobicard™2.0 will once again position PTOP as the first-to-market leader with technology that redefines how professionals connect, track, and manage digital identity. A version 1.7 may be delivered in the next 90 days.

CEO Joshua Sodaitis commented:

“I’ve been saying PTOP has big things coming — and I meant it. I am the inventor of the digital business card, and that’s not a slogan, it’s a fact. U.S. Patent #10,616,368 — ‘Electronic Interactive Business Card Mobile Software System with Customer Relationship Management Database’ confirms it. When I say we’re going to blow this industry out of the water with Mobicard™2.0, I’m not kidding. I invented this space, and what we’re about to unveil will push adoption and user growth faster than anything our competitors could dream of. Mobicard™2.0 will be a defining moment for the industry — a major milestone for PTOP and for digital networking as a whole.”

Last week, Chairman & CEO Joshua Sodaitis visited the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for a televised interview scheduled to air soon. While there, he connected with several new contacts that could prove valuable for PTOP’s long-term growth initiatives and investor visibility. On the program he also announced the successful completion of the Beta Test program. We understand that it will air on Bloomberg but are still unaware of the date at the time of this publication.





A new PTOP digital advertising campaign has officially launched, marking a significant step in increasing brand visibility and investor awareness. The campaign includes prominent placements across New York City, featuring ads on the NASDAQ Jumbotron once every hour, as well as on the Reuters triple billboards—three synchronized screens located on 42nd Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue—where PTOP’s message will appear every two minutes for 15 seconds. Additional marketing and promotional initiatives will be detailed in an upcoming press release.





About Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC: PTOP)

Peer To Peer Network is a technology company focused on empowering digital communication, connectivity, and automation through its core platforms — Mobicard™, the patented digital business card solution, and Intelligence Labs™, its AI-driven development division. PTOP’s mission is to redefine professional networking and data-driven identity in a mobile-first world.

