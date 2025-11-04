Royal Farms Rolls Out Holiday Value: Get World-Famous Chicken Deals and Feast-Ready Family Specials

Baltimore, MD, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms is turning up the heat this season with exciting new menu deals and family-sized meal options available for a limited time. From all-day warmer specials to shareable chicken meals, customers can savor more flavor and value throughout the holidays.

Menu Highlights & Limited-Time Offers

Warmer Options –2 for $6 all day! (4am -8pm)

ROFO Rewards Members Save More - 2 for $5!

Perfect for breakfast, lunch, or a quick evening pick-me-up, Royal Farms’ all-day warmer special gives customers two satisfying warmer items for just $6—or $5 for Rewards Members. It’s a hot deal on hot food, all day long.

$10 Chicken Combo Box – A Fan Favorite Returns!

World-Famous Chicken is being served up with unbeatable value. For just $10, customers can enjoy a 4-piece mixed chicken box complete with golden Western Fries and a freshly baked biscuit. It’s a comforting classic at a can’t-miss price.

Family Chicken Deals for $15

Royal Farms is making dinners and small gatherings easy and affordable this holiday season by bringing back its popular chicken value deals. For a limited time, you can get these hearty meals for just $15 each:

8-Piece Mixed Chicken Deal: Eight pieces of World-Famous mixed chicken (white and dark meat) for a classic family dinner.

Eight pieces of World-Famous mixed chicken (white and dark meat) for a classic family dinner. 10-Piece Dark Meat Chicken Deal: Ten pieces of juicy, World-Famous dark meat chicken, perfect for those who prefer dark meat.

"The time between November and January is often when family schedules are tight and budgets are stretched thin," said Morgan Waid, Director of Food Service at Royal Farms. "We are answering the call for affordable, high-quality, and fast food with this promotion. Whether you're grabbing a $10 chicken box on the run or utilizing one of our $15 family bundles, Royal Farms is here to make the holidays easier and more delicious."

These exciting promotional menu items are available at all participating Royal Farms locations for a limited time. Customers can visit their nearest store to enjoy fresh flavors, unbeatable deals, and all your Royal Farms favorites!

For more information, visit royalfarms.com.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with over 300 locations. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com