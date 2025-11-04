Insane Cyber and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Advanced Data Monitoring Solutions to the Public Sector

SAN ANTONIO and RESTON, Va., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insane Cyber, an emerging leader in OT cybersecurity solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Insane Cyber’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s host and data analysis software solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Partnering with Carahsoft allows us to bring our Valkyrie platform and Cygnet Flyaway Kits to a broader range of Public Sector organizations that need quick, actionable visibility into OT environments,” said Dan Gunter, CEO and Founder of Insane Cyber. “With Carahsoft’s proven track record supporting Government procurement, we can accelerate deployment of these mission-ready solutions to help agencies detect threats faster and strengthen critical infrastructure resilience.”

Government agencies face increasing pressure to secure OT environments that are critical to national infrastructure – from energy and transportation to defense and emergency response. Traditional IT tools fall short in these settings, where legacy systems, limited connectivity and safety-critical operations demand purpose-built solutions.

Valkyrie, Insane Cyber’s platform designed specifically for OT environments, correlates host and network data in near real-time to deliver deep visibility, rapid threat detection and automated incident response. The platform cuts through the noise to surface what is most relevant, minimizing downtime and enabling Government agencies to act quickly without disrupting operations.

The Cygnet Flyaway Kit, which complements the Valkyrie platform, is a portable, pre-configured solution that allows field teams to deploy advanced OT monitoring and threat hunting capabilities in minutes. Whether supporting emergency response, in-field assessments or remote monitoring, Cygnet brings scalable cybersecurity to the edge without the need for a permanent footprint. Together, Valkyrie and Cygnet help Government agencies respond with confidence in any environment.

“Insane Cyber’s solutions equip the Public Sector with automated host and data monitoring and enhanced OT environment visibility, empowering agencies to meet security and operational requirements,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “Valkyrie and Cygnet enable agencies to protect crucial systems against cyber threats. We look forward to working with Insane Cyber and our reseller partners to bring this data monitoring platform and flyway kit to Government agencies.”

Insane Cyber’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 921-4160 or InsaneCyber@carahsoft.com; or view this on-demand webinar, “The Missing Link in Threat Detection: Connecting Host and Network Data,” to learn how bringing host and network data together can enhance outcomes. Explore Insane Cyber’s solutions here.

About Insane Cyber

Insane Cyber is a leader in OT cybersecurity, delivering forensic precision and unmatched visibility to critical infrastructure environments. Our flagship solutions, Valkyrie Automated Security and Cygnet Flyaway Kit, provide deep, real-time insight into both network and host activity, enabling industrial organizations to detect, investigate, and respond to cyber threats with confidence.

Built by industry veterans with extensive OT experience, Insane Cyber offers scalable technology and expert-led services that empower businesses to eliminate blind spots, fortify operations, and ensure resilience against evolving threats. Whether through self-deployed solutions or white-glove professional services, we help organizations take control of their OT security with actionable intelligence and rapid response capabilities.

For more information, visit www.insanecyber.com.

Contact

Samantha Becker

(317) 341-4766

sbecker@insanecyber.com

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com

