Hidden War Unveiled: Spiritual Conflict from ancient Egypt to modern day Jerusalem.

Charleston, SC, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- History isn’t what you’ve been told. From the deserts of Egypt to the ashes of Auschwitz, a hidden war has been waged—unseen, unspoken, but always present. THE SHADOW WAR reveals the ongoing spiritual conflict that shapes every empire, ideology, and revolution. This sweeping journey through thousands of years of spiritual struggle exposes how ancient thrones, occult power structures, and prophetic patterns converge to influence today’s headlines and tomorrow’s destiny. RUE invites readers to explore the depths of this clandestine battle, where the lines between the covenant and the counterfeit blur.



In THE SHADOW WAR, RUE structures the narrative around pivotal moments in history, illustrating how the ideologies of World War II persist in global institutions. The Jewish people emerge as central figures in this spiritual struggle, their history intertwined with prophetic significance. The rebirth of Israel and the escalating tensions with Iran signal a climactic moment in a larger prophetic timeline. As technology advances, the rise of transhumanism and artificial intelligence presents a vision of a counterfeit Eden, raising essential questions about humanity's future.



Key revelations include:

- The enduring impact of World War II and its occult ideologies.

- The Jewish people's pivotal role in history's greatest spiritual struggle.

- The prophetic significance of Israel's rebirth and the conflict with Iran.

- The implications of transhumanism and technocratic control.

- The meanings behind the Age of Aquarius and the rise of a digital Beast.



RUE’s enlightening exploration challenges readers to confront the hidden forces shaping our world. The unveiling has begun, and the stakes have never been higher. What truths lie ahead as we journey from Eden to Armageddon?



THE SHADOW WAR is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit their Instagram @Lifeof_rue.

About the Author: I grew up in the last generation that still played outside until the streetlights came on—building forts, riding bikes, and letting our imaginations run wild. I’ve watched the world shift in real time—from neighborhood adventures to now glowing screens, from face-to-face stories to social media scrolls. As the world got smaller, more connected, it also became more divided. My younger years were shaped by the shadow of 9/11, a generation shaped by endless war and rising confusion globally as well as nationwide. That chaos sparked a hunger in me—not just for answers, but for truth. I’ve always loved history, but what I was really searching for was meaning. I dove into reading different religious texts and wanting to see the world. That search for truth, eventually led me to join the U.S. Navy at 21 as a Gas Turbine Systems Electrician. It was there that I found myself walking through places I’d only read about in Scripture and history books—Greece, Egypt, Jerusalem. Places that felt ancient and alive, humming with something timeless. Those journeys left a mark. They stirred questions too deep for textbooks and too persistent to ignore. The Shadow War is the result of years spent following that thread through time, through war, through prophecy and power. I’m not a professor or theologian—I’m just a witness, a sailor, a seeker, someone who sees patterns repeating, and felt called to write them down. I believe we’re all living inside a story much older than we realize and it’s time to wake up. The world is too divided, too distracted, conflicts are heating up globally, information is being censored, and political figures are being assassinated.

Attachment