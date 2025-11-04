DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of University of Pennsylvania Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at the University of Pennsylvania (“Penn”). Penn learned of a data breach between October 31, 2025, and November 1, 2025.

If you would like to discuss this case with a lawyer, please click HERE.

About the University of Pennsylvania

The University of Pennsylvania, founded by Benjamin Franklin in 1740, is a private Ivy League research university in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

What happened?

Between October 31, 2025, and November 1, 2025, the University of Pennsylvania experienced a cybersecurity breach involving unauthorized access to its computer network. On November 1, the group responsible for the breach published thousands of internal University files on a public forum after sending mass emails to Penn community members. According to their statement, the attackers gained “full access” to a University employee’s PennKey account and exported data on about 1.2 million students, alumni, and donors.

The leaked materials reportedly include internal communications, donor records, bank transaction receipts, and personal information such as names, addresses, and contact details. The group says that the data might be sold or publicly disclosed in the months ahead.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Penn, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Penn data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.