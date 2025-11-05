Canon U.S.A. Debuts CR-N400 and CR-N350 PTZ Cameras, Elevating the Art of Professional Video Production

Melville, NY, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the launch of the CR-N400 and CR-N350, two new Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras designed to deliver outstanding image quality, versatile connectivity, and advanced control for professional video applications. These cameras cater to an array of studio productions, live events, houses of worship, corporate settings, and educational environments, offering a powerful combination of features at a competitive price point.

Canon continues to enhance its PTZ camera lineup by introducing the CR-N400 and CR-N350, which aims to address customer needs with respect to advanced functionality and streamlined workflows. Designed to fill the space in Canon’s PTZ lineup between the CR-N300 and the CR-N500, these cameras provide smooth on-air pan/tilt performance and high-quality imaging for a broader range of users.

Both cameras offer 4K 60p imaging with a 20x optical zoom, extendable to 40x advanced zoom in Full HD. Their 1/2.3” CMOS sensor and the DIGIC DV7 Image Processor provides outstanding image quality and Canon’s renown color science. Both cameras also include a vertical crop feature which allows users simultaneous output a 9:16 crop of the full image.

The CR-N400 is tailored for Professional Broadcasters who require a 4K SDI-based workflow as it features 12G-SDI and 3G-SDI connectivity, Genlock, and Timecode support for seamless integration into professional multi-camera setups. The CR-N350 provides a cost-effective solution for users who only require 4K over HDMI/IP, or Full HD over its 3G-SDI terminal. With the increasing adoption of IP protocols such as NDI and SRT, both the CR-N400 and CR-N350 provide a versatile solution for direct IP streaming and remote production workflows.

With these features, the CR-N400 and CR-N350 is ideal for both live and recorded productions, offering operators the ability to capture dynamic content effortlessly while maintaining a competitive edge in fast-paced settings.

Availability*

The CR-N400 and CR-N350 PTZ cameras are currently scheduled to be available in late December 2025 for an estimated retail price of $5,699.00* and $3,999.00*, respectively. For more information about Canon's latest innovations and products, please visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

# # #

* Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.