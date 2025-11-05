Juniper Research Reveals 2026’s Defining Telecoms Trends

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global tech strategist firm Juniper Research has today revealed its Top 10 Telecoms & Connectivity Trends 2026 — a new whitepaper that evaluates the forces redefining telecoms, from AI-driven automation to new connectivity models, and pinpoints where operators, vendors, and investors must act next.

The 10 trends set to define telecoms in 2026 are:

AI Agents Will Redefine Customer Interaction at Scale MVNOs and Travel eSIMs Converge to Serve the Global Roamer RCS Business Messaging Becomes Major Battleground for Fraud New Partnerships Between Digital Marketing Agencies & CPaaS Platforms Multi-orbit Satellite Networks Lay the Groundwork for Next-gen Connectivity Messaging and Voice Verification Begin to Converge for Enterprise Security Substantial Growth in MVNO Launches Across Various Industries 6G Research Accelerates with Focus on Terahertz Spectrum Innovation KYC APIs See Rapid Adoption Across Digital Services in 2026 Consumer eSIM Provisioning to Be Streamlined to Accommodate Market Shifts

“This year’s trends demonstrate how telecoms is moving beyond infrastructure towards intelligence, as automation, security, and customer experience become central to growth,” said Sam Barker, VP of Telecoms Market Research at Juniper Research. “Operators can no longer compete on network strength alone. Success now depends on how intelligently they use emerging technologies to deliver value, efficiency, and trust across every layer of connectivity.”

The Top 10 Telecoms & Connectivity Trends 2026 was developed through Juniper Research’s ongoing analysis of global telecoms markets, operator strategies, and technology adoption. Each trend has been carefully assessed and ranked by the company’s senior analysts for its potential to reshape business models and influence investment decisions in the year ahead.

By distilling months of research into a single, accessible summary, the report is designed to inform strategy; helping stakeholders across connectivity, enterprise services, and digital communications focus on the opportunities that matter most.

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, and IoT sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions. www.juniperresearch.com

