Horticulture Lighting Market Size to Exceed USD 23.08 Billion by 2032, Rising at 22.34% CAGR | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horticulture Lighting Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Horticulture Lighting Market size was valued at USD 4.60 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 23.08 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 22.34% over 2025-2032.”

Increasing Demand for Year-Round Crop Production Augment Market Growth Globally

Horticulture illumination is essential for maximizing plant growth cycles in indoor and vertical farming, which is becoming more popular due to the growing food need and the scarcity of fertile land across the globe. Regardless of the season or weather, controlled environment agriculture (CEA) produces regular agricultural yields. LED-based horticulture lights save power costs while increasing the efficiency of photosynthesis. Investments in cutting-edge lighting technologies that enable high-quality, year-round crop production with better control over growth factors are being accelerated by the increased emphasis on sustainability and food security.

Horticulture Lighting Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 4.60 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 23.08 Billion CAGR CAGR of 22.34% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services)

• By Technology (Fluorescent, Led Strip Lighting, High-Intensity Discharge)

• By Application (Greenhouses, Vertical Farms, Indoor Farms)

• By Lighting Type (Toplighting, Interlighting)

• By Cultivation (Fruits And Vegetables, Floriculture, Cannabis)

• By Installation (New Installations, Retrofit Installations)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Offering

Hardware dominates the horticulture lighting market, accounting for 91.4% share in 2024, driven by the rising installation of LED fixtures, ballasts, and control units. The increasing adoption of energy-efficient and high-output lighting hardware in greenhouses and vertical farms enhances plant productivity.

By Technology

LED technology leads the horticulture lighting market with an 80.3% share in 2024, owing to its superior energy efficiency, spectral flexibility, and extended lifespan compared to fluorescent and HID lamps. LEDs allow precise light spectrum tuning to support specific crop growth stages.

By Application

Greenhouses dominate the horticulture lighting market with a 43.2% share in 2024, driven by the increasing need for consistent crop production in all seasons. Greenhouses allow optimal integration of artificial and natural light, making them ideal for energy-efficient crop cultivation.

By Cultivation

Fruits and vegetables remain the leading cultivation category, holding a 46.9% share in 2024, due to the rising global demand for high-yield, pesticide-free, and nutrient-rich produce. The ability to tailor light intensity and spectra for specific crops boosts productivity, making horticulture lighting indispensable for sustainable, year-round fruit and vegetable production globally.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Horticulture Lighting Market in 2024, accounting for 39% of the global share. The region’s leadership is driven by strong adoption of advanced indoor and vertical farming practices and the growing legalization of cannabis cultivation.

Asia Pacific accounted for 29.4% of the global Horticulture Lighting Market in 2024, emerging as one of the fastest-growing regions. The rapid expansion of urban farming, increasing food demand, and government initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture are driving market growth.

Recent News:

In 2024 , Signify published a Climate Transition Plan to cut greenhouse-gas emissions by 90% across its value chain and reach net-zero by 2040, strengthening sustainability credentials in horticulture lighting operations and global supply chains.

In 2024, Heliospectra launched the Dynamic MITRA X multi-channel LED C3 and C4 fixtures along with a Spectrum Design Tool, enabling growers to customize lighting zones and spectra for higher yields and operational efficiency.

Exclusive Sections of the Horticulture Lighting Market Report (The USPs):

PHOTOSYNTHETIC EFFICIENCY BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate the average photosynthetic photon efficacy (µmol/J) across LED, HID, and fluorescent systems, allowing users to identify the most energy-efficient lighting technologies for optimized plant growth.

– helps you evaluate the average photosynthetic photon efficacy (µmol/J) across LED, HID, and fluorescent systems, allowing users to identify the most energy-efficient lighting technologies for optimized plant growth. ENERGY CONSUMPTION INDEX – helps you measure the system energy consumption (kWh/m²) in controlled environment agriculture setups, supporting cost-benefit assessments for sustainable and power-optimized cultivation.

– helps you measure the system energy consumption (kWh/m²) in controlled environment agriculture setups, supporting cost-benefit assessments for sustainable and power-optimized cultivation. LIFESPAN RELIABILITY MATRIX – helps you compare lifetime operating hours (L70) across major fixture categories, aiding in investment planning and long-term maintenance forecasting for horticultural lighting infrastructure.

– helps you compare lifetime operating hours (L70) across major fixture categories, aiding in investment planning and long-term maintenance forecasting for horticultural lighting infrastructure. SPECTRUM CUSTOMIZATION METRICS – helps you analyze the light spectrum customization ratio (%) tailored for target crop groups, offering insights into how manufacturers are enhancing growth outcomes through precision spectral engineering.

– helps you analyze the light spectrum customization ratio (%) tailored for target crop groups, offering insights into how manufacturers are enhancing growth outcomes through precision spectral engineering. TECHNOLOGICAL PERFORMANCE INDEX – helps you benchmark overall technology performance and efficiency by combining metrics such as photon efficacy, operational lifespan, and energy usage — providing a holistic view of lighting innovation in modern agriculture.

