Oculis to Participate in Upcoming November Investor Conferences

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS / XICE: OCS) (“Oculis”), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on breakthrough innovations to address significant unmet medical needs in neuro-ophthalmology and ophthalmology, announced today that Oculis’ management will participate in upcoming investor conferences in November.

Oculis is pleased to present updates of its innovative, highly differentiated, late-stage portfolio as it enters a pivotal phase in its transformation into a leader in neuro-ophthalmology and ophthalmology. Key highlights include: Privosegtor (PIONEER program) advancement into registrational trials for acute optic neuritis and non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), following a positive FDA meeting; OCS-01 (DIAMOND registrational trials) topline results for diabetic macular edema expected in Q2 2026; and Licaminlimab (PREDICT-1 registrational trial) in DED anticipated soon, marking the first genotype-based development program to drive precision medicine.

With a strong balance sheet and robust pipeline, Oculis is well-positioned to deliver 6 pivotal readouts with the current funding, to fulfil its mission to save sight and improve eye care with groundbreaking treatments.

Guggenheim Securities 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

November 10-12; Boston, U.S.

Fireside chat with Riad Sherif, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, on November 11th at 2:30 pm ET.

Webcast link: Register here.

Stifel Healthcare Conference

November 11-13; New York, U.S.

Fireside chat with Riad Sherif, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, on November 12th at 2:00 pm ET.

Webcast link: Register here.

LifeSci Capital and Sofinnova Partners Growth & Innovation Summit

November 17; London, U.K.

Oculis management will participate in one-to-one meetings.

ICR Healthcare and Sponsors 13th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 17; London, U.K.

Riad Sherif, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion, entitled ‘Brave New World,’ at 1:50 pm GMT.

The company will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective representative at the sponsoring institutions to request meetings.

Webcast links, when available, will be posted to the Oculis website on the Events & Presentation page under the Investors & Media section.

-END-

About Oculis

Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) focused on innovations addressing neuro-ophthalmic conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Oculis’ highly differentiated late-stage clinical pipeline includes three core product candidates: Privosegtor, a neuroprotective candidate in the PIONEER program which consists of studies intended to support registration plans for treatment in optic neuropathies like acute optic neuritis (AON) and non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), with potentially broad clinical applications in various other neuro-ophthalmic and neurological diseases; OCS-01, an eye drop in pivotal registration studies, aiming to become the first non-invasive topical treatment for diabetic macular edema (DME); and Licaminlimab, a novel, topical anti-TNFα in Phase 2, which is being developed with a genotype-based approach to drive precision medicine in dry eye disease (DED). Headquartered in Switzerland with operations in the U.S. and Iceland, Oculis is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and supported by leading international healthcare investors.

For more information, please visit: www.oculis.com

Oculis Contact

Ms. Sylvia Cheung, CFO

sylvia.cheung@oculis.com

Investor Relations

LifeSci Advisors

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations

ICR Healthcare

Amber Fennell / David Daley / Sean Leous

oculis@icrhealthcare.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information. For example, statements regarding the development plans for Privosegtor, OCS-01, and Licaminlimab; the initiation, timing, progress and results of clinical trials of Privosegtor, OCS-01, and Licaminlimab; and Oculis’ research and development programs, regulatory and business strategy, future development plans, and management, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Oculis and its management, are inherently uncertain and are inherently subject to risks, variability, and contingencies, many of which are beyond Oculis’ control. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, assurance, prediction or definitive statement of a fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected and/or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Oculis, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Oculis’ annual report on Form 20-F and any other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Oculis undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.