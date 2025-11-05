Mining Automation Market Size to Hit USD 7.69 Billion by 2032, at 6.31% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mining Automation Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Mining Automation Market Size was worth USD 4.39 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.69 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.31% during 2025-2032.”

Rising Need for Productivity and Safety in the Mines to Boost Market Growth Globally

There is a global demand for minerals and metals. There is pressure on mining companies to cut expenses and boost earnings. Automated drilling and hauling systems are two examples of technologies that reduce downtime and increase output by providing continuous activities that require little human interaction. Furthermore, the majority of governments in Australia and Canada, two of the leading mining countries in the world, appear to concur. The Australian government has recently made investments in a number of programs to encourage the creation and application of cutting-edge mining technologies. The dual benefits of automation have once again been shown through increased production and a safer working environment. As performance and safety are being given more importance, the mining sector is embracing this technology more and more.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Mining Automation Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 4.39 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.69 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.31% From 2025 to 2032

• By Application (Metal Mining, Mineral Mining, Coal Mining)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Solution

The software automation solution type held the largest market share around 43.45% in 2024 as it plays a crucial part in improving decision-making, safety, and operational efficiency in mining operations. Additionally, the need for advanced software that can integrate different parts of mining operations from exploration to production and it has increased as the mining industry continues to pursue digital transformation methods.

By Application

The mineral mining segment held the largest market share around 42.13% in 2024. It is anticipated that the application of metal mining will rise significantly during the projection period. Furthermore, revenue growth is anticipated as a result of the application sectors' growing need for metals like copper, zinc, lead, and nickel.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific holds a 35% market share and continues to dominate region in the Mining Automation Market. Countries such as China, Australia, India, and Japan are driving this growth due to rapid industrialization, increasing mineral demand, and government-backed initiatives for smart mining.

North America leads the global Mining Automation Market with a 23% share, dominated by the U.S. and Canada. Growth is driven by strong investments in autonomous mining equipment, digital transformation initiatives, and early adoption of advanced automation technologies.

Recent News:

In November 2023 , Komatsu introduced the Autonomous Haulage System (AHS) Version 6, featuring upgraded AI-driven algorithms and seamless integration with other mining equipment to enhance fleet coordination, minimize downtime, and optimize haulage efficiency.

, Komatsu introduced the Autonomous Haulage System (AHS) Version 6, featuring upgraded AI-driven algorithms and seamless integration with other mining equipment to enhance fleet coordination, minimize downtime, and optimize haulage efficiency. In March 2024, Sandvik launched its AutoMine Core platform, which integrates machine learning and real-time analytics for improved automation, safety, and performance across both surface and underground mining operations.

Exclusive Sections of the Mining Automation Market Report (The USPs):

CARBON REDUCTION & SUSTAINABILITY INDEX – helps you evaluate carbon footprint reduction achieved through autonomous fleets, energy-efficient drills, and automated haulage systems, reflecting the sector’s progress toward sustainable and low-emission mining operations.

– helps you evaluate carbon footprint reduction achieved through autonomous fleets, energy-efficient drills, and automated haulage systems, reflecting the sector’s progress toward sustainable and low-emission mining operations. RENEWABLE INTEGRATION BENCHMARKS – helps you benchmark leading mining operators on renewable energy usage, waste minimization efforts, and eco-friendly extraction methods to assess alignment with global ESG standards.

– helps you benchmark leading mining operators on renewable energy usage, waste minimization efforts, and eco-friendly extraction methods to assess alignment with global ESG standards. WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ANALYTICS – helps you analyze workforce displacement, upskilling, and safety improvement trends enabled by automation, AI, and digital twin technologies across modern mining environments.

– helps you analyze workforce displacement, upskilling, and safety improvement trends enabled by automation, AI, and digital twin technologies across modern mining environments. DIGITAL MATURITY SCORECARD – helps you assess technology integration levels of robotics, IoT, and AI across surface and underground mines, offering insights into which companies are leading the transition toward full automation.

– helps you assess technology integration levels of robotics, IoT, and AI across surface and underground mines, offering insights into which companies are leading the transition toward full automation. SUPPLY CHAIN RESILIENCE METRICS – helps you identify critical dependencies on sensors, LiDAR, and control systems, along with diversification and localization strategies that mitigate risks from component shortages or import disruptions.

– helps you identify critical dependencies on sensors, LiDAR, and control systems, along with diversification and localization strategies that mitigate risks from component shortages or import disruptions. AUTOMATION READINESS INDEX – helps you gauge the preparedness of mining operators for end-to-end automation by evaluating interoperability, digital infrastructure, and legacy system integration maturity.

