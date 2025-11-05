Aeluma Wins 2025 LEAP Award for Advanced Materials Innovation

GOLETA, Calif., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum computing, today announced that it has received a 2025 LEAP Award from Design World in the category of Advanced Materials for the company’s Wafer-Scale SWIR Photodetector Platform.

“We are honored to receive this LEAP award from Design World in recognition of the high-performance semiconductor manufacturing technology that we have developed,” said Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Aeluma. “I want to thank our entire team for their work that has realized significant advantages over competing technologies and has put us in a position to attract new customers from several high-growth verticals. Shortwave infrared, or SWIR, provides significant performance benefits over other sensing technologies and has attracted interest for large-volume markets. Aeluma’s platform that combines the best-in-class SWIR sensing materials with scalable manufacturing is poised to enable mass-market adoption.”

The Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program (LEAP) celebrates engineering innovation across industries. Winners are selected by an independent panel of experts based on impact, advancement, and originality. Additional information on Design World’s LEAP Awards can be found here: 2025 LEAP Awards winners are announced.

About Aeluma

Aeluma (NASDAQ: ALMU) is a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-performance photonic and electronic technologies that scale. The company’s proprietary platform combines compound semiconductors with scalable manufacturing used for mass market microelectronics to enable volume production and large-scale integration. Applications for Aeluma’s technology include mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma operates state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor wafer production, quick-turn chip fabrication, rapid prototyping, test and validation. Aeluma also partners with production-scale fabrication foundries, packaging, and integration companies. For more information, visit www.aeluma.com.

