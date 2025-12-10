Aeluma CEO and CFO to Participate in Fireside Chat with Benchmark Company Semiconductor Analyst David Williams on December 18

GOLETA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum computing, announced today that its CEO, Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D., and CFO, Christopher Stewart, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Benchmark Company semiconductor analyst David Williams on December 18, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

To register for the free live broadcast of the virtual event, please send an email to events@benchmarkcompany.com.

Aeluma recently announced it filed a new patent application related to volume manufacturing of compound semiconductor photonics for mobile, consumer electronics, data center interconnects, and other applications. The company’s intellectual property (IP) portfolio strengthens its proprietary heterogeneous integration platform for scalable semiconductor manufacturing, while reinforcing its strategy to establish a defensible IP moat across high-growth commercial markets. Other recent highlights include joining the MMEC, a leading hub of microelectronics innovation and technology transition for the Department of War (DoW) Microelectronics Commons Program, and a contract with NASA to leverage the company’s scalable semiconductor platform for low size, weight and power quantum systems.

About Aeluma

Aeluma (NASDAQ: ALMU) is a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-performance photonic and electronic technologies that scale. The company’s proprietary platform combines compound semiconductors with scalable manufacturing used for mass market microelectronics to enable volume production and large-scale integration. Applications for Aeluma’s technology include mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma operates state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor wafer production, quick-turn chip fabrication, rapid prototyping, test and validation. Aeluma also partners with production-scale fabrication foundries, packaging, and integration companies. For more information, visit www.aeluma.com.

Company:

Aeluma, Inc.

(805) 351-2707

info@aeluma.com

Investor Contact:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Moira Conlon and Alex Villalta

(310) 622-8227

ir@aeluma.com