Aeluma to Participate in Northland Growth Conference

GOLETA, Calif., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum computing, today announced that its CEO Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D., and CFO Christopher Stewart will participate in the Northland Growth Conference on December 16, 2025. The format will be virtual one-on-ones and small group meetings.

For more information about this conference and for registration information, please contact Northland Capital Markets. Any investors interested in meeting with Aeluma management at the conference should contact their representatives at Northland.

About Aeluma

Aeluma (NASDAQ: ALMU) is a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-performance photonic and electronic technologies that scale. The company’s proprietary platform combines compound semiconductors with scalable manufacturing used for mass market microelectronics to enable volume production and large-scale integration. Applications for Aeluma’s technology include mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma operates state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor wafer production, quick-turn chip fabrication, rapid prototyping, test and validation. Aeluma also partners with production-scale fabrication foundries, packaging, and integration companies. For more information, visit www.aeluma.com.

