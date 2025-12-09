Aeluma Files New Patent That Enhances Intellectual Property for Large-Scale High Performance Semiconductor Manufacturing

GOLETA, Calif., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum, announced today that it has filed a new patent application, expanding its intellectual property portfolio to 35 issued and pending patents.

Aeluma’s most recent patent application relates to volume manufacturing of compound semiconductor photonics for mobile, consumer electronics, data center interconnects, and other applications. This patent filing complements earlier patents and applications covering solutions for 3D imaging sensors for consumer electronics and large-format imagers for defense systems. The company’s portfolio of patents strengthens its proprietary heterogeneous integration platform for scalable semiconductor manufacturing and supports its strategy to build an intellectual property moat across targeted commercial sectors primed for mass-market adoption.

Dr. Andrew Huntington, Senior Principal Scientist, commented, “Building on our disruptive semiconductor technology, we continue to add patent protection as we advance toward commercialization. Intellectual property development plays a key role as we converge with customers evaluating our technology for potential integration. This is not just an R&D milestone, it is a vital step in our commercialization strategy.”

Aeluma’s IP portfolio is strategically structured to protect the full commercialization lifecycle, covering the heterogeneous integration of compound semiconductor materials on large-diameter mismatched substrates, manufacturing processes, and final system integration for its primary target markets of mobile, AI, and defense. In addition to its patent portfolio, the company maintains valuable trade secrets related to its manufacturing processes for scaling high-performance semiconductors. More details regarding Aeluma’s technology can be found at www.aeluma.com/technology.

About Aeluma

Aeluma (NASDAQ: ALMU) is a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-performance photonic and electronic technologies that scale. The company’s proprietary platform combines compound semiconductors with scalable manufacturing used for mass market microelectronics to enable volume production and large-scale integration. Applications for Aeluma’s technology include mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma operates state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor wafer production, quick-turn chip fabrication, rapid prototyping, test and validation. Aeluma also partners with production-scale fabrication foundries, packaging, and integration companies. For more information, visit www.aeluma.com.

