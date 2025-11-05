Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 63 – 2025

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

5 November 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 29 October – 4 November 2025:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 3,317,500 896,823,406 29 October 2025 18,000 230.17 4,143,060 30 October 2025 20,000 226.94 4,538,800 31 October 2025 22,000 223.16 4,909,520 3 November 2025 22,000 221.64 4,876,080 4 November 2025 22,000 220.44 4,849,680 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 3,421,500 920,140,546

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 3,868,356 B shares corresponding to 1.83 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 29 October – 4 November 2025 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

