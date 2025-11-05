Vishay Intertechnology Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, today announced results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 27, 2025.

Highlights

  • 3Q 2025 revenues of $790.6 million
  • Gross margin was 19.5% and included the negative impact of approximately 150 basis points related to Newport
  • 3Q 2025 GAAP loss per share of $(0.06)
  • 3Q 2025 Adjusted EPS of $0.04
  • 3Q 2025 book-to-bill of 0.97 with book-to-bill of 0.96 for semiconductors and 0.98 for passive components
  • Backlog at quarter end was 4.4 months

“Our third quarter revenue growth demonstrates Vishay’s alignment with high growth markets including smart grid infrastructure, AI related power requirements, automotive and aerospace/defense while the market overall continues to gradually recover,” said Joel Smejkal, president and CEO. “The heavy investments in capacity expansion we have made over the past three years are enabling Vishay to capitalize on market upcycles in these high growth markets, reliably meeting quick turn delivery requirements while maintaining competitive lead times.”

4Q 2025 Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2025, management expects revenues in the range of $790 million +/- $20 million and a gross profit margin in the range of 19.5% +/- 50 basis points, including the negative impact of approximately 150 to 175 basis points related to Newport.

Conference Call
A conference call to discuss Vishay’s third quarter financial results is scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET. To participate in the live conference call, please pre-register at:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI273cd003b1924d1d8b000945bd9f4ade.
Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com.

There will be a replay of the conference call available on the Investor Relations website approximately one hour following the call and will remain available for 30 days.

About Vishay
Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. ® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted gross margin; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, free cash, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net earnings represent significant charges or credits that are important to understanding the Company's intrinsic operations. Reconciling items to calculate adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA represent those same items used in computing adjusted net earnings, as relevant. Furthermore, the presented calculation of adjusted EBITDA is substantially similar to, but not identical to, a measure used in the calculation of financial ratios required for covenant compliance under Vishay's revolving credit facility. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including forecasted revenues and margins, capital investment, capacity expansion, stockholder returns, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions such as “guide,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “committed” or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The DNA of tech® is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Contact:
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Executive Vice President, Corporate Development
+1-610-644-1300


      
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Summary of Operations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
      
 Fiscal quarters ended
 September 27, 2025 June 28, 2025 September 28, 2024
      
Net revenues$790,640  $762,250  $735,353 
Costs of products sold 636,781   613,567   584,470 
Gross profit 153,859   148,683   150,883 
Gross margin 19.5%  19.5%  20.5%
      
Selling, general, and administrative expenses* 134,712   126,565   128,545 
Restructuring and severance costs -   -   40,614 
Operating income (loss) 19,147   22,118   (18,276)
Operating margin 2.4%  2.9%  -2.5%
      
Other income (expense):     
Interest expense (9,525)  (10,588)  (6,596)
Other 2,265   747   803 
Total other income (expense) - net (7,260)  (9,841)  (5,793)
      
Income (loss) before taxes 11,887   12,277   (24,069)
      
Income tax expense (benefit) 19,763   10,273   (5,076)
      
Net earnings (loss) (7,876)  2,004   (18,993)
      
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests -   -   306 
      
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders$(7,876) $2,004  $(19,299)
      
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$(0.06) $0.01  $(0.14)
      
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$(0.06) $0.01  $(0.14)
      
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 135,720   135,702   136,793 
      
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 135,720   136,167   136,793 
      
Cash dividends per share$0.10  $0.10  $0.10 
      
* Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the fiscal quarter ended June 28, 2025 include a ($11,293) benefit recognized upon the favorable resolution of a contingency.
      


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Summary of Operations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
    
 Nine fiscal months ended
 September 27, 2025 September 28, 2024
    
    
Net revenues$2,268,126  $2,222,871 
Costs of products sold 1,830,030   1,738,711 
Gross profit 438,096   484,160 
Gross margin 19.3%  21.8%
    
Selling, general, and administrative expenses* 396,016   381,234 
Restructuring and severance costs -   40,614 
Operating income 42,080   62,312 
Operating margin 1.9%  2.8%
    
Other income (expense):   
Interest expense (28,903)  (19,749)
Other 6,759   13,901 
Total other income (expense) - net (22,144)  (5,848)
    
Income before taxes 19,936   56,464 
    
Income tax expense 29,900   20,134 
    
Net earnings (loss) (9,964)  36,330 
    
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests -   1,172 
    
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders$(9,964) $35,158 
    
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$(0.07) $0.26 
    
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$(0.07) $0.25 
    
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 135,739   137,281 
    
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 135,739   138,039 
    
Cash dividends per share$0.30  $0.30 
    
* Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the nine fiscal months ended September 27, 2025 include a ($11,293) benefit recognized upon the favorable resolution of a contingency.
    


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited - In thousands)
    
 September 27, 2025 December 31, 2024
    
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$443,858  $590,286 
Short-term investments 266   16,130 
Accounts receivable, net 463,602   401,901 
Inventories:   
Finished goods 186,507   175,176 
Work in process 331,136   296,393 
Raw materials 242,277   217,812 
Total inventories 759,920   689,381 
    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 227,294   217,809 
Total current assets 1,894,940   1,915,507 
    
Property and equipment, at cost:   
Land 86,449   84,124 
Buildings and improvements 826,406   766,058 
Machinery and equipment 3,455,844   3,259,213 
Construction in progress 428,897   367,564 
Allowance for depreciation (3,165,034)  (2,931,221)
  1,632,562   1,545,738 
    
Right of use assets 119,582   117,953 
Deferred income taxes 177,621   159,769 
Goodwill 180,378   179,005 
Other intangible assets, net 81,896   87,223 
Other assets 108,997   105,501 
Total assets$4,195,976  $4,110,696 
    


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued)
(Unaudited - In thousands)
    
 September 27, 2025 December 31, 2024
    
    
Liabilities and equity   
Current liabilities:   
Trade accounts payable$213,186  $216,313 
Payroll and related expenses 179,492   137,101 
Lease liabilities 26,323   25,901 
Other accrued expenses 274,366   264,471 
Income taxes 17,309   64,562 
Total current liabilities 710,676   708,348 
    
Long-term debt less current portion 919,698   905,019 
Deferred income taxes 94,476   96,363 
Long-term lease liabilities 96,036   94,218 
Other liabilities 105,630   104,086 
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 186,396   173,700 
Total liabilities 2,112,912   2,081,734 
    
Equity:   
Common stock 13,416   13,361 
Class B convertible common stock 1,210   1,210 
Capital in excess of par value 1,319,934   1,306,245 
Retained earnings 904,818   955,500 
Treasury stock (at cost) (224,590)  (212,062)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 68,276   (35,292)
Total equity 2,083,064   2,028,962 
Total liabilities and equity$4,195,976  $4,110,696 
    


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited - In thousands)
  
 Nine fiscal months ended
 September 27, 2025 September 28, 2024
    
Operating activities   
Net earnings (loss)$(9,964) $36,330 
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:  
Depreciation and amortization 167,036   155,272 
(Gain)/loss on disposal of property and equipment 56   (1,168)
Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 25,614   27,163 
Stock compensation expense 17,635   14,928 
Deferred income taxes (7,461)  (13,667)
Other (2,189)  14,506 
Change in U.S. transition tax liability (47,027)  (37,622)
Change in repatriation tax liability (9,375)  (15,000)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired (99,379)  (74,696)
Net cash provided by operating activities 34,946   106,046 
    
Investing activities   
Capital expenditures (178,491)  (175,175)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 854   1,397 
Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired -   (200,185)
Purchase of short-term investments (28,575)  (101,263)
Maturity of short-term investments 45,111   123,561 
Other investing activities (2,336)  (1,220)
Net cash used in investing activities (163,437)  (352,885)
    
Financing activities   
Principal payments on long-term debt (41,911)  - 
Net proceeds on revolving credit facility 53,000   - 
Debt issuance and amendment costs -   (1,062)
Dividends paid to common stockholders (37,050)  (37,467)
Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders (3,629)  (3,629)
Repurchase of common stock held in treasury (12,538)  (37,784)
Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards (4,000)  (4,092)
Other financing activities 10,080   - 
Net cash used in financing activities (36,048)  (84,034)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 18,111   1,925 
    
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (146,428)  (328,948)
    
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 590,286   972,719 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$443,858  $643,771 
    


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
          
 Fiscal quarters ended Nine fiscal months ended
 September 27,
2025		 June 28,
2025		 September 28,
2024		 September 27,
2025		 September 28,
2024
          
GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders$(7,876) $2,004  $(19,299) $(9,964) $35,158 
          
Reconciling items affecting operating income (loss):         
Favorable resolution of contingency$-  $(11,293) $-  $(11,293) $- 
Restructuring and severance costs -   -   40,614   -   40,614 
          
Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit):         
Change in tax laws and regulations$13,657  $-  $-  $13,657  $- 
Tax effects of pre-tax items above -   -   (10,299)  -   (10,299)
          
Adjusted net earnings (loss)$5,781  $(9,289) $11,016  $(7,600) $65,473 
          
Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding 136,582   135,702   137,558   135,740   138,039 
          
Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share$0.04  $(0.07) $0.08  $(0.06) $0.47 
          


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Reconciliation of Free Cash
(Unaudited - In thousands)
          
 Fiscal quarters ended Nine fiscal months ended
 September 27,
2025		 June 28,
2025		 September 28,
2024		 September 27,
2025		 September 28,
2024
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$27,639  $(8,791) $50,565  $34,946  $106,046 
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 360   215   132   854   1,397 
Less: Capital expenditures (52,324)  (64,598)  (59,527)  (178,491)  (175,175)
Free cash$(24,325) $(73,174) $(8,830) $(142,691) $(67,732)
          


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited - In thousands)
          
 Fiscal quarters ended Nine fiscal months ended
 September 27,
2025		 June 28,
2025		 September 28,
2024		 September 27,
2025		 September 28,
2024
          
GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders$(7,876) $2,004  $(19,299) $(9,964) $35,158 
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests -   -   306   -   1,172 
Net earnings (loss)$(7,876) $2,004  $(18,993) $(9,964) $36,330 
          
Interest expense$9,525  $10,588  $6,596  $28,903  $19,749 
Interest income (2,710)  (4,023)  (5,230)  (10,610)  (20,946)
Income taxes 19,763   10,273   (5,076)  29,900   20,134 
Depreciation and amortization 57,293   55,970   53,595   167,036   155,272 
EBITDA$75,995  $74,812  $30,892  $205,265  $210,539 
          
Reconciling items         
Favorable resolution of contingency$-  $(11,293) $-  $(11,293) $- 
Restructuring and severance costs -   -   40,614   -   40,614 
          
Adjusted EBITDA$75,995  $63,519  $71,506  $193,972  $251,153 
          
Adjusted EBITDA margin** 9.6%  8.3%  9.7%  8.6%  11.3%
          
** Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues

