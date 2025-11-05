Cloud Logistics Market to Hit USD 76.42 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Adoption of AI, IoT, and Cloud-Based Supply Chain Solutions | SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cloud Logistics Market Size was valued at USD 27.69 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 76.42 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 13.53% over 2025-2032.

The market is rising swiftly as firms more and more embrace cloud-based solutions such as TMS and WMS for boosting supply chain efficiency, visibility, and scalability. Key industries including e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare are driving the expansion and want better operational performance and quicker delivery.





The U.S. Cloud Logistics Market size was USD 8.39 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 15.94 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.29% over 2025–2032.

The emergence of advanced technologies, including AI, IoT, and big data analytics in the U.S. market, is enabling organizations to improve their supply chain visibility and operational efficiency.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Enterprise Size, Large Enterprise Segment Dominated the Cloud Logistics Market, SMEs Segment is Expected to Witness Fastest Growth

The large enterprise segment holds a commanding 67% revenue share in 2024, by its demand for surging logistics solutions to govern enterprise global supply chains. The SMEs segment is experiencing the highest CAGR of 16.9%, as small and medium businesses adopt cost-effective, scalable cloud logistics platforms.

By Type, Public Cloud Segment Dominated the Cloud Logistics Market, Private Cloud Segment is Expected to Witness Fastest Growth

The public cloud segment holds the largest revenue share of 43% in 2024, driven by its cost-effectiveness, scalability, and ease of deployment. The private cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 19.7%, as organizations increasingly prioritize data security and customized logistics solutions.

By Industry Vertical, Retail Segment Dominated the Cloud Logistics Market, Healthcare Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR

The retail segment held the largest revenue share of 29% in 2024, driven by booming e-commerce and the need for efficient inventory and delivery management. The healthcare segment is growing at the fastest CAGR of 21.2%, propelled by increasing demand for secure, compliant, and transparent supply chain solutions.

By OS Type, Web-based Segment Dominated the Cloud Logistics Market, Native Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth

The web-based segment leads with a 36% revenue share in 2024, due to its easy accessibility and seamless integration across devices. The native segment is growing at the fastest CAGR of 10.9%, as logistics companies seek high-performance applications optimized for specific devices.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the cloud logistics market share in 2024 with an estimated market share of approximately 42%, North America represents the largest cloud logistics market, which is supported by the dominant role of digital infrastructure, logistics networks, and the presence of major cloud service providers in the U.S.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region with an estimated CAGR of 18.93%, driven by rapid e-commerce growth and digital adoption. The tech-advanced region, such as China, with huge manufacturing centers and thriving e-commerce supported by large local players, dominates the Asia Pacific cloud logistics market.

Key Players:

BWISE

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP

Thomson Reuters

Trimble

Uber Freight

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

BluJay Solutions

Manhattan Associates

Infor Nexus

JDA Software (now Blue Yonder)

Kuebix

SAP SE Ariba

MercuryGate International

Transporeon

Project44

FourKites

Cloud Logistics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 27.69 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 76.42 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.53% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Cloud Deployment Type (Public, Private, Hybrid, Multi-Cloud)

• By Operating System Type (Native, Web-based)

• By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises [SMEs])

• By Industry Vertical (Retail, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

2025 : Project44 Launched Decision Intelligence, transforming its Movement platform into a predictive, AI-driven system that connects, sees, acts, and automates logistics, offering proactive orchestration for global supply chains.

: Project44 Launched Decision Intelligence, transforming its Movement platform into a predictive, AI-driven system that connects, sees, acts, and automates logistics, offering proactive orchestration for global supply chains. 2024: Descartes Systems Group Released MacroPoint FraudGuard, a new anti-fraud layer built into its MacroPoint visibility platform that helps freight brokers and logistics providers detect and prevent fraudulent tracking entries.

