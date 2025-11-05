Cerence to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results on November 19, 2025

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global leader pioneering conversational AI-powered user experiences, will announce its fourth quarter financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 4:05pm Eastern Time / 1:05pm Pacific Time.

The company will host a live conference call and webcast, with supplementary slides, to discuss the results on the same day at 5:00pm Eastern Time / 2:00pm Pacific Time. Interested investors and analysts are invited to join the audio conference call by registering here.

Webcast access will be available at investors.cerence.com/.

To learn more about Cerence AI, visit www.cerence.ai, and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences across automotive and transportation. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys for drivers and passengers alike. With more than 525 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit www.cerence.ai.

Contact Information

For Media: press@cerence.com

For Investors: cerence@pondel.com