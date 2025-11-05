Sunrider® Wins 2025 Beauty Innovation Award For “Hydrating Serum of the Year”

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Beauty Innovation Awards today announced that Sunrider International’s Dr. Chen® UrbanShield™ Nourishing Serum has garnered “Hydrating Serum of the Year.” The Beauty Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Beauty care industry.

Sunrider International’s Dr. Chen® UrbanShield™ Nourishing Serum hydrates and protects skin from daily environmental stressors. In addition to restoring moisture, the formula fortifies the skin’s natural barrier and provides lasting protection. UrbanShield™ works at both the surface and cellular levels, helping skin stay hydrated, firm, and radiant under the most challenging conditions. The serum also diminishes the appearance of pores, fine lines and wrinkles, and helps improve firmness and elasticity.

At its core is a synergistic blend of potent antioxidants, plant-derived actives, and advanced hydrators that deliver multi-layered hydration, neutralize free radicals and strengthen skin’s resilience. Ingredients include Bacillus Ferment, a probiotic that helps balance and support the skin’s microbiome and defends skin against daily environmental stressors; and Carnosine, a naturally occurring dipeptide and powerful antioxidant that helps slow the visible signs of aging. Additional ingredients include Calcium Ketogluconate, Pentylene Glycol, and Niacinamide (Vitamin b3) to support collagen production.

The product is free from harsh chemicals, parabens, and synthetic fragrances, making it safe for all skin types, including sensitive skin. The lightweight, fast-absorbing, non-greasy texture layers seamlessly under makeup or SPF.

“True to our philosophy, UrbanShield™ is designed for long-term skin health, not just quick fixes. Sustainability is woven into our innovation, and clean, responsibly sourced ingredients align with the growing demand for eco-conscious beauty solutions that protect both skin and the planet,” said Sunny Beutler, CEO of Sunrider International. “This product is like a wellness infusion for your face - plant-powered, clean, and seriously effective. We’re pleased to accept ‘Hydrating Serum of the Year’ from Beauty Innovation. This award reflects our commitment to the future of skincare: formulas that not only replenish but also protect against the realities of modern living.”

Today’s beauty trends are rapidly changing and evolving. Shifting consumer priorities are inspiring shoppers of all ages to look for brands that align with their values, reflect their uniqueness, and promote genuine authenticity. The industry has responded with a focus on products that prioritize sustainability, clean ingredients, personalization, and inclusivity.

The mission of the Beauty Innovation Awards is to celebrate and highlight the efforts and successes of innovators and leaders in the Beauty industry. Built to recognize the most outstanding companies, services and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry, the awards recognize a range of beauty industry categories, including Bath & Body, Hair, Skin, & Tools & Brushes, and more. The 2025 Beauty Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“With its dual action of intensive hydration and advanced environmental defense, this serum sets a new benchmark for hydrating serums. In today’s urban lifestyle, pollution, blue light, and oxidative stress accelerate dehydration, dullness, and premature aging. Yet traditional serums usually only focus on short-term moisture,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Whether you're facing the city or the great outdoors, this daytime serum from Sunrider is formulated to hydrate and help protect the appearance of skin from everyday environmental stressors like sunlight and pollution. Dr. Chen UrbanShield Nourishing Serum is more than just hydration, it’s like botanical armor.”

About The Beauty Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Beauty Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry. The Beauty Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of beauty industry companies and products including Bath and Body, Make-up, Skin, Retailers and Services, and more. For more information visit: www.beautyinnovationawards.com .

About Sunrider International

Sunrider International, a direct selling and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen’s adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the chance to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and regions.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Beauty Innovation Awards

travis@independentinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475