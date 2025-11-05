Prepared Food Equipment Market Set to Reach USD 31.02 Billion by 2034, Driven by Technological Innovations and Rising Demand for Convenience Foods

Ottawa, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global prepared food equipment market size was valued at USD 14.50 billion in 2024 and is and is expected to grow steadily from USD 15.65 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 31.02 billion by 2034, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growth is being driven by the growing consumer choice for easy foods, which makes a compulsion for high-level machines for smooth manufacturing. The growth of the foodservice industry, which includes the fast-service restaurants and institutional catering, mainly aims to increase.

The increasing demand for convenient, ready-to-eat meals and the rise of cloud kitchens are redefining the foodservice landscape. Commercial kitchens are now investing in high-performance equipment to meet efficiency, hygiene, and sustainability goals,” said Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant, at Towards FnB.

Prepared Food Equipment Market Outlook and Scope

Prepared food equipment counts all tools, appliances, and machinery that are utilised to make, cook, store, and serve food in terms of commercial and institutional settings, such as hotels, restaurants, and cafeterias. These products are crafted to manage large quantities of food effectively, which ensures the quality, consistency, and safety, too.

Also, food preparation equipment is any tool that is used to make food for consumption. This counts blenders, cooking machines, mixers, slicers, presses, and grinders. Every type of machine has its own aim, from blending to cooking, grinding, and slicing, too. Food preparation equipment is important to any kitchen and can make food preparation much quicker and convenient.

Prepared Food Equipment Market Key Highlights

By region, North America dominated the global prepared food equipment market, holding the largest share in 2024.

By region, the Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By equipment type, the pre-processing equipment segment contributed the largest market share in 2024.

By equipment type, the processing equipment segment is expected to register a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By mode of operation, semi-automatic equipment led the market in 2024, holding the largest share.

By mode of operation, automatic equipment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By application, the meat and seafood products segment dominated the market in 2024, holding the largest share.

By application, the ready-to-eat products segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

Key market drivers include the expansion of quick-service restaurants, growing demand for ready-to-eat meals, and adoption of smart kitchen technologies.

Major Importers of the Prepared Food Equipment Market:

Ali Group : It was founded in 1974, and Ali Group is one of the biggest manufacturers of foodservice equipment present worldwide. It is based in Italy, the organisation serves a huge profile that includes cooking, refrigeration, and food preparation equipment.

: It was founded in 1974, and Ali Group is one of the biggest manufacturers of foodservice equipment present worldwide. It is based in Italy, the organisation serves a huge profile that includes cooking, refrigeration, and food preparation equipment. Hobart Corporation : A top company in dishwashing equipment and food processing has been serving solutions since 1891. Their products are popular for performance and durability, which makes them a staple in supermarkets, bakeries, and restaurants, too.

: A top company in dishwashing equipment and food processing has been serving solutions since 1891. Their products are popular for performance and durability, which makes them a staple in supermarkets, bakeries, and restaurants, too. Rational AG : Rational AG is a leading company in combi-steamer technology, which concentrates on multi-functional cooking machines which is user-friendly and smooth too. Their Rational SelfCookingCenter is popular among chefs for its accuracy and convenience of use, which optimizes kitchen management.

: Rational AG is a leading company in combi-steamer technology, which concentrates on multi-functional cooking machines which is user-friendly and smooth too. Their Rational SelfCookingCenter is popular among chefs for its accuracy and convenience of use, which optimizes kitchen management. Asia Pacific : This region, especially countries like India and China, is experiencing rapid development in the prepared food equipment market. This is being driven by the developing disposable income and the rising popularity of convenience foods.

: This region, especially countries like India and China, is experiencing rapid development in the prepared food equipment market. This is being driven by the developing disposable income and the rising popularity of convenience foods. North America and Europe are cultivated markets that have been the main importers. Hence, their producers are increasingly finding possibilities in making nations.



What are Latest Trends in the Prepared Food Equipment Market?

Smart Kitchen Appliances with AI: AI-linked kitchen appliances, which include ovens, smart fridges, and voice-controlled kitchen gadgets, have changed built-in voice assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa. These devices assist you in conveniently managing any appliances, whether one is managing the oven’s temperature or analysing the contents of the fridge from a phone.

AI-linked kitchen appliances, which include ovens, smart fridges, and voice-controlled kitchen gadgets, have changed built-in voice assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa. These devices assist you in conveniently managing any appliances, whether one is managing the oven’s temperature or analysing the contents of the fridge from a phone. Touchless Kitchen Appliances: Touchless technology is becoming more typical with respect to kitchen appliances like dishwashers, faucets, and trash bins, too. Motion-sensor technology enables consumers to manage work without contacting surfaces, which develops ease of usage and hygiene.

Touchless technology is becoming more typical with respect to kitchen appliances like dishwashers, faucets, and trash bins, too. Motion-sensor technology enables consumers to manage work without contacting surfaces, which develops ease of usage and hygiene. Sustainable and Eco-friendly Appliances: Sustainability remains constant in the current year, having a precise importance on eco-friendly kitchen appliances. Users are more aware of the environmental effects of their home appliances, and producers are giving feedback with energy-efficient models that are crafted to lower energy usage and reduce waste.

Sustainability remains constant in the current year, having a precise importance on eco-friendly kitchen appliances. Users are more aware of the environmental effects of their home appliances, and producers are giving feedback with energy-efficient models that are crafted to lower energy usage and reduce waste. Multifunctional and Compact Appliances: As kitchen spaces get smaller, particularly in compact kitchen appliances and urban areas, multifunctional appliances that integrate multiple functions are becoming more popular. Current machines are crafted to save time and space, right from multifunctional cooking devices to washer-dryer combos like pressure cookers, which also air fry.

As kitchen spaces get smaller, particularly in compact kitchen appliances and urban areas, multifunctional appliances that integrate multiple functions are becoming more popular. Current machines are crafted to save time and space, right from multifunctional cooking devices to washer-dryer combos like pressure cookers, which also air fry. Customizable Appliances for Personalised Cooking: Kitchens nowadays are more tailored than ever. Appliance generators are acknowledged with customizable colour-coordinated gadgets, an oven, and programmable cooking appliances. These allow consumers to adapt humidity, temperature, and timing, relying on recipe demands or personal choice.

Kitchens nowadays are more tailored than ever. Appliance generators are acknowledged with customizable colour-coordinated gadgets, an oven, and programmable cooking appliances. These allow consumers to adapt humidity, temperature, and timing, relying on recipe demands or personal choice. Advanced Cooking methods with convection and induction technology: Induction cooktops and convection are updating the way we receive accurate cooking. Induction stoves utilise the magnetic fields in order to heat cookware directly, which makes them three times more energy-efficient than regular gas stoves and 5%-10% more efficient than regular electric units.

Recent Developments in the Prepared Food Equipment Market

In January 2025, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd is now serving paid samples for its inventive food quality visualisation solution, which uses the time-temperature sensing ink. This ink then updates color depending on temperature and elapsed time, which allows cost-effective quality tracking in the supply chain. (Source: https://www.hitachi.com)

In January 2025, a Berlin-based startup has a position for fiber compounding and spending technology to make “ultra-realistic “meat options that have raised USD 15 million (USD 15.6 million 0 series A round. (Source: https://agfundernews.com)

Prepared Food Equipment Market Dynamics

Opportunity: Rising Requirement of Efficient Solutions in Food Making

One of the initial ways that prepared food equipment develops efficiency is by assisting in streamlining the food-making procedure. High-quality central kitchen equipment, such as grills, commercial-grade ovens, and fryers, can mainly diminish cooking times, enabling chefs to make large quantities of food in a shorter time. This not only assists in aligning with the urge of a large quantity but also makes sure that the food is served hot and fresh.

Furthermore, industrial mixers and food processors can quickly blend, chop and mix ingredients, which saves valuable time for the kitchen staff.

Dishwashing machines with great potential can also speed up the cleaning procedure, enabling quicker turnover and making sure that clean utensils and plates are readily available.

For Instance,

ITW Food Equipment Group has revealed that it will attend the NAFEM Show 2025, which will take place from February 26 to 28, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. So, the attendees were being invited to visit booth 2326 to search for current kitchen equipment inventions from the group’s luxury brands.



Challenge: Hurdles in Crossing Food Safety Standards

Prepared food equipment faces main challenges linked to strict food safety and hygiene standards, which increase operational costs, the acceptance of high-level technology, and tracking supply chain disturbances. Equipment producers should craft machinery that is convenient to clean, energy efficient, and reliable in order to align with these demands. Also, processing environments often demand strong, repeated washdowns that have caustic cleaning agents and hot water or steam.

So, this rigid environment can be toxic, bearing, and seals that lead to premature machine failure if it is not constructed with robust and resistant materials.

Prepared Food Equipment Market Regional Analysis

North America’s Dominance to Sustain Throughout the Forecast Years

The North America region has dominated the market in 2024 as the U.S showcases the food sector’s huge challenges and user demands for sustainability, ease, and transparency. The sector is rapidly developing, which is being driven by technological advancements that focus on developing safety, efficiency, and operational costs, too, in terms of commercial kitchens and food processing plants.

Robotics and AI are being utilised for repetitive tasks like cutting, portioning, and packaging with different levels of accuracy that lower human error and reduce labor costs. Instances count robotic chefs and automated sorting for the packaging systems.

As it has the biggest economy globally, the U.S market exhibits the main development potential, it is being assisted by growing urbanization, which is a development of quick-service restaurants and a growing retail sector focused on pre-packed foods and ready-to-eat.

For Instance,

In June 2025, General Mills revealed two new product launches in the North America Pet segment, which introduced the Blue Buffalo fresh pet food line and served the European brand name Edgard & Cooper to the U.S market.



How are Asian Countries Booming in Prepared Food Equipment Market?

The Asia Pacific region is currently experiencing a major transformation, which is being driven by a notion of technological advancements, sustainability initiatives, and a move in terms of consumer dining habits. Current developments showcase a rigid encouragement towards energy-efficient, intelligent, and multi-functional equipment that is crafted to align with the different demands of modern prepared food equipment, from big hotel chains to fast-service restaurants. These inventions are updating operational smoothness and redefining industry standards.

For Instance,

In August 2025, Temasek-owned food technology organisation by name Nurasa, which is Singapore-based, and Protein Industries Canada have revealed their latest international collaboration to assist Canadian companies in expanding into the fast-growing Asia-Pacific industry. (Source: https://asiafoodjournal.com)



Europe Prepared Food Equipment Market Analysis

The European prepared food equipment is witnessing a major development, which is being driven by the growing urge for processed and ready-to-eat food products. The development in consumer choice for convenience foods that are filled with a rising trend towards nutritious and healthier options is pushing the acceptance of advanced prepared food equipment. Furthermore, automation in the food production procedure and technological inventions such as smart equipment are developing efficiency and product quality, too.

Prepared Food Equipment Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 7.9% Market Size in 2025 USD 15.65 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 16.88 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 31.02 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Prepared Food Equipment Market Segmental Analysis

Equipment Type Analysis

The pre-processing equipment segment led the prepared food equipment market in 2024, as the pre-processing equipment in the food sector includes a huge range of machines that are utilised to update raw ingredients into a maintained state for further preservation, cooking, or packaging. This platform is complicated for ensuring product safety, consistency, and quality, too. It also includes a wide range of machinery that is utilised for starting steps like cutting, cleaning, washing, and classifying raw materials before they penetrate the main processing platform.

The processing equipment segment is expected to rise fastest during the forecast period. Processing equipment points to machines and tools that are utilized to update raw ingredients into complete food products. These machines manage different tasks, such as mixing, frying, and preserving food. They are important in making sure that food products are generated smoothly while tracking their nutritional value and the safety standards.

A food processing machine assists in automating manufacturing, which makes the procedure quicker and more consistent, too. This lowers human error, ensuring uniformity in product quality, and increases the output. With the initial investment in a food processing machine being high, the long-term advantage far outweighs the costs.

Mode of Operation Analysis

The semi-automatic equipment segment led the prepared food equipment market in 2024 as semi-automatic machines became famous in the food sector by serving an overlap balance between full automation and manual labour. Its acceptance was being driven by the cost-efficiency, flexibility for various products, as well as the demand for developed output and consistency for medium and small businesses.

On the other hand, semi-automatic machines serve a practical direction for organisations seeking to develop their use incrementally instead of undertaking a huge and high-risk investment all at once.

The automatic equipment segment is expected to rise fastest during the forecast period. Automatic equipment is a machine crafted to automate different food preparation tasks. Just like manual tools, these machines run with less human communication, which is often controlled via digital connection. They can accomplish several functions such as blending, chopping, kneading, cooking, and packaging, all within an interconnected system of a single unit, too. These machines are constructed with accurate engineering to ensure uniformity in food quality and safety.

Application Analysis

The meat and seafood segment led the prepared food equipment market in 2024, as in prepared food equipment, meat and seafood are tracked through an integration of strict hygiene patterns, temperature control, and rigorous sanitation processes in order to protect against bacterial pollutants. The initial aim is to minimize and track the risk of foodborne illness from the high-risk protein sources.

Furthermore, food-contact surfaces are generally made from food-grade, non-corrosive, and non-toxic materials like stainless steel. Other materials, such as tailored plastics and titanium, are also utilised.

The ready-to-eat product segment is expected to rise fastest during the forecast period. This sector has developed mainly over the past years, due to urbanisation, changing consumer habits, and the demand for ease. Ready meals have become a go-to option for busy professionals that has dual-income households and single-person households who find fast meal solutions.

Food protection, e-commerce inventions, and packaging have further developed their appearance, which makes them more accessible. Users now find gluten-free,plant-based, and organic ready meals that are led by organizations to give importance to sustainability, innovation, and regional flavours.

Top Companies in the Prepared Food Equipment Market and Their Impact

GEA Group (Germany): With €5.4 billion in FY2024 revenue and 18,347 employees, GEA is a major supplier of systems for food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. Its technologies process every fourth chicken nugget and pasta package globally, emphasizing sustainability and operational efficiency.

With €5.4 billion in FY2024 revenue and 18,347 employees, GEA is a major supplier of systems for food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. Its technologies process every fourth chicken nugget and pasta package globally, emphasizing sustainability and operational efficiency. Alfa Laval (Sweden): Reporting SEK 66.95 billion (~€5.8 billion) in net sales in 2024, Alfa Laval specializes in heat transfer, separation, and fluid-handling technologies. Its Food & Water division supports hygienic and energy-efficient food production solutions worldwide.

Reporting SEK 66.95 billion (~€5.8 billion) in net sales in 2024, Alfa Laval specializes in heat transfer, separation, and fluid-handling technologies. Its Food & Water division supports hygienic and energy-efficient food production solutions worldwide. JBT Corporation (USA): A leader in automated solutions for protein, poultry, seafood, and prepared foods, JBT continues to expand its footprint through strategic acquisitions, enhancing efficiency in food processing operations.

A leader in automated solutions for protein, poultry, seafood, and prepared foods, JBT continues to expand its footprint through strategic acquisitions, enhancing efficiency in food processing operations. Marel (Iceland): Generating €1.7 billion in revenue in 2022, Marel focuses on automation, digitization, and sustainable solutions for meat, poultry, fish, and plant-based protein processing, targeting €3 billion by 2026.

Generating €1.7 billion in revenue in 2022, Marel focuses on automation, digitization, and sustainable solutions for meat, poultry, fish, and plant-based protein processing, targeting €3 billion by 2026. SPX FLOW Inc. (USA): Serving the food and beverage sector with engineered flow components and turnkey systems, SPX FLOW enhances liquid food and nutrition processing capabilities globally.

Serving the food and beverage sector with engineered flow components and turnkey systems, SPX FLOW enhances liquid food and nutrition processing capabilities globally. The Middleby Corporation (USA): With $3.875 billion in 2024 net sales, Middleby’s food-processing division provides innovative equipment for baked goods, snacks, and frozen prepared foods, with plans to spin off into a standalone entity.

With $3.875 billion in 2024 net sales, Middleby’s food-processing division provides innovative equipment for baked goods, snacks, and frozen prepared foods, with plans to spin off into a standalone entity. Krones AG (Germany): Specializing in production, filling, and packaging systems for beverages and liquid foods, Krones generated €5.29 billion in 2024, offering integrated solutions for efficiency and sustainability.

Specializing in production, filling, and packaging systems for beverages and liquid foods, Krones generated €5.29 billion in 2024, offering integrated solutions for efficiency and sustainability. Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany): Through its Syntegon subsidiary, Bosch provides advanced packaging solutions for the food and pharma industries, supporting convenience-oriented prepared food production.

Segment Covered in the Report

By Equipment Type/Function

Pre-processing Equipment

Processing Equipment

Packaging Equipment



By Mode of Operation

Semi-Automatic Equipment

Automatic Equipment

Manual Equipment



By Application/Food Type

Meat & Seafood Products

Ready-to-Eat Products

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Snacks & Savory Products

Dairy & Refrigerated Products

Sauces, Dressings & Condiments

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

