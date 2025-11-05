Softgel Capsules Market Size Worth USD 17.27 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global softgel capsules market size is expected to be worth over $17.27 billion by 2034, increasing from $10.85 billion in 2026, growing at a strong CAGR of 5.90% between 2025 and 2034. Rising shift towards gelatin-free capsules, technical innovation in softgel manufacturing, rising prevalence of chronic ailments globally, and rising demand for nutraceuticals are driving the growth of the market.



What are the Softgel Capsules?

The softgel capsules market refers to the production, distribution, and use of softgel capsules, which are a solid dosage form of medicaments, in which a drug is enclosed within the shells made up of gelatin. These capsules are made up of preservatives, plasticizers, opaquants, a small number of certified dyes, and gelatin blends. A soft gelatin capsule is a type of capsule that is generally used to contain medicine in the form of liquid or powder, and which dissolves more rapidly than a hard gelatin capsule.

Softgels are ideal for liquid or semi-solid fills, making them highly suitable for the delivery of oil-based formulations. Soft capsules are highly used to deliver pharmaceutical substances and a wide range of nutritional supplements like omega-3 fish oils.

Major Applications of Softgel Cpsules

Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements - Softgel capsules are ideal for delivering essential nutrients such as Omega-3 fatty acids, fat-soluble vitamins A, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin K, Vitamin E, and various herbal extracts. The airtight seal protects these sensitive compounds from oxidation and degradation, ensuring a longer shelf life and higher potency.

Pharmaceuticals for Poorly Soluble Drugs - They are highly effective for formulating and delivering drugs with low water-solubility. By dissolving the active ingredient in a liquid fill, softgels enhance its bioavailability and absorption in the body, leading to a faster and more reliable therapeutic effect.

Taste and Odor Masking - The sealed shell of a softgel capsule effectively masks the unpleasant taste or odor of certain medications and supplements, like fish oil. This feature significantly improves patient compliance, especially for children and the elderly, who are sensitive to the taste of medicine.

Specialty Drug Delivery Systems - Softgels can be engineered for targeted or controlled release, allowing the contents to be delivered at a specific site in the body, such as the intestine, or to be released over an extended period. This is particularly useful for drugs that can irritate the stomach or require a sustained effect.

Cosmeceuticals and Topical Products - The ability of softgels to contain specialized oils and liquids makes them suitable for skin and beauty products, including those with ingredients like evening primrose oil or hyaluronic acid. For topical use, they can be designed to be punctured, releasing a pre-measured dose of active ingredients.



Softgel Capsules Market Key Trends

Surging demand for non-animal (vegan/vegetarian) capsules : Increasing consumer preference for plant-based and ethical products is driving the market for non-animal shells made from materials like tapioca, HPMC, and pullulan. While gelatin capsules still dominate due to cost and established processes, vegetarian alternatives are the fastest-growing segment.



: Increasing consumer preference for plant-based and ethical products is driving the market for non-animal shells made from materials like tapioca, HPMC, and pullulan. While gelatin capsules still dominate due to cost and established processes, vegetarian alternatives are the fastest-growing segment. Technological advancements for enhanced bioavailability : Innovations like nano-encapsulation and lipid-based formulations are being used to improve the absorption and delivery of active ingredients, especially poorly soluble drugs. This focus on higher efficacy is a major growth driver in both the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors.



: Innovations like nano-encapsulation and lipid-based formulations are being used to improve the absorption and delivery of active ingredients, especially poorly soluble drugs. This focus on higher efficacy is a major growth driver in both the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors. Increased consumption of health and dietary supplements : The growing global interest in preventive healthcare and wellness is fueling demand for softgel-based supplements, including vitamins, omega-3s, and herbal extracts. Softgels are popular for these applications due to their ease of ingestion and the stability they provide for sensitive ingredients.



: The growing global interest in preventive healthcare and wellness is fueling demand for softgel-based supplements, including vitamins, omega-3s, and herbal extracts. Softgels are popular for these applications due to their ease of ingestion and the stability they provide for sensitive ingredients. Rise of personalized and custom formulations : The trend toward personalized medicine is influencing the softgel market, with companies creating customized formulations to meet specific individual health needs. This includes tailored dosages and combinations of active ingredients to improve therapeutic outcomes.



: The trend toward is influencing the softgel market, with companies creating customized formulations to meet specific individual health needs. This includes tailored dosages and combinations of active ingredients to improve therapeutic outcomes. Focus on sustainable manufacturing and packaging: In response to environmental concerns, the industry is increasingly adopting sustainable practices, from using eco-friendly, plant-based materials for capsules to employing biodegradable or recyclable packaging. This aligns with broader corporate sustainability goals and appeals to environmentally conscious consumers.



Softgel Capsules Market Opportunity

Plant-based Softgels Production

Plant-based softgel production will be an opportunity for the market. Vegan capsules are made from plant-based materials and are safe and non-toxic. These materials are generally recognized as safe by the U.S. FDA. Vegetable-based capsules are made from safe plant components and do not contain any allergen and do not contain allergens, making them ideal for allergy sufferers. It is not necessary to spend time or money printing allergy labels on packages. Additional benefits of plant-based capsules include tastelessness, clarity, safety, purity, and no odour.

Softgel Capsules Market Challenges

Alternative Dosage Forms Competition

Competition from alternative dosage forms can limit the growth of the software capsules market. Different dosage forms can be designed for immediate, delayed, or extended release, depending on the therapeutic goal. The acceptance of conventional dosage forms like capsules and tablets, and also alternative forms like effervescent and chewable tablets, lozenges, orally disintegrating granules, and instant drinks. Choosing an alternative dosage form can alternatively can positively affect medication adherence as well, mainly when enhancements in the patient experience are gained.

Softgel Capsules Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 5.90% Market Size in 2025 USD 10.32 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 17.27 Billion Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Type (gelatin-based/animal-based, non-animal/vegetarian), Application (health & dietary supplements, prescription medicines, others), Manufacturers/end-users (nutraceutical companies, pharmaceutical companies) Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Key Market Drivers Rising demand for nutraceuticals, ageing population, convenience of dosage form, improved bioavailability of softgels Key Market Restraints Dependence on gelatin (animal-based), competition from alternative dosage forms such as tablets, gummies, and hard capsules Opportunities Growth in plant-based/vegetarian softgels, customized formulations, and expanding nutraceutical sector in Asia-Pacific Dominant Type Segment Gelatin-based/animal-based softgels held the largest share in 2024 Leading Application Segment Health & dietary supplements segment held the largest share in 2024 Major End-User Segment Nutraceutical companies accounted for more than 38% of the market share in 2024



Regional Insights

What is the Europe Softgel Capsules Market Size?

The Europe softgel capsules market size is valued at USD 3.445 billion in 2025 and is predicted to cross more than USD 5.80 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 6.00% from 2025 to 2034.



Europe’s Dominance in the Softgel Capsules Market:



Europe has emerged as a leading region in the global softgel capsules industry, underpinned by its mature healthcare infrastructure, robust regulatory frameworks, and a strong nutraceutical-and-pharmaceutical manufacturing base. The region benefits from high consumer awareness of wellness and dietary supplements, widespread adoption of premium dosage forms, and well-developed distribution channels including online platforms and specialized pharmacies. In particular, European manufacturers are increasingly innovating with plant-based, non-animal softgel shells to meet growing consumer demand for clean-label and vegetarian alternatives, giving the region an edge in the global marketplace. With these strengths, Europe continues to command a significant share of the global softgel market and is well positioned for steady growth.

Germany Softgel Capsules Market Trends:

Germany’s growth is also supported by a strong culture of preventive health, increasing use of dietary supplements, and major global softgel manufacturers operating production sites in the country, which together facilitate high supply-chain sophistication and innovation. Moreover, consumer demand for non-animal, vegan softgel formats and premium dosage forms is rising, giving Germany a strategic advantage in both domestic and export markets.



Demand for Nutraceuticals: Fueles the Asian Market Innovations and Development

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period because of the clinical trials, increasing demand for nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, the emergence of personalized health solutions, ongoing innovation in manufacturing, the smooth texture & lack of an unpleasant aftertaste make them easier, and softgels are ideal for delivering fat-soluble vitamins in the region. India exports softgel capsules to major markets like the United States, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

China Softgel Capsules Market Analysis

China is the dominant force in the regional market due to its immense manufacturing capabilities, cost-effective production, and massive domestic demand driven by a large and aging population. The country has become a key manufacturing hub for both domestic and international pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies, leveraging supportive government policies and significant investments in technology and automation to meet global quality standards. Additionally, China’s strong export potential solidifies its market leadership throughout the Asia Pacific region.

North America Softgel Capsules Market & its Trends

North America is observed to grow at a notable rate in the global market during the upcoming years, owing to the expansion of e-commerce, distribution networks, and create-softgel-based formulations for skincare products, pharmaceutical applications, and plant-based softgels in the region. According to the US Customs Department, there are 31 exporters of soft gel capsules. The growing health awareness and demand for convenient oral dosages are fueling this growth. Additionally, the strong focus on innovations in tablet-based and enteric coatings, with well-established healthcare infrastructure and major manufacturers, further contributes to the market growth.

The U.S. Softgel Capsules Market Analysis

The U.S. holds the most substantial share of North America’s industry. The country has a large and aging population that is a major consumer of dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals, with many older adults preferring easy-to-swallow softgel capsules. Furthermore, the U.S. benefits from a highly developed healthcare and nutraceutical industry, which includes a strong presence of key market players and significant investments in research and development.

Softgel Capsules Market Segmentation Insights:

Type Insights

Which Type Dominates the Softgel Capsules Market?

The gelatin-based/animal-based segment dominated the market in 2024. The benefits of gelatin-based/animal-based capsules include that they contain lysine, which helps to strengthen the bones. It can also improve the body’s ability to absorb calcium, which can help prevent bone loss. Due to these effects, gelatin may be used as a supplement to reduce the risk of osteoporosis or a thinning of the bones. Gelatin is rich in protein, with amino acids that may reduce joint and bone pain, increase brain function, and help reduce the signs of skin aging.

The non-animal-based capsules segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. Non-animal-based capsules include vegetarian capsules that are ideal for plant-based diets, hypoallergenic, and may be certified as halal or kosher. They are environmentally friendly, stable under varying storage conditions, and versatile for many formulations. Vegan capsules offer many benefits, including being more suitable for vegans and vegetarians, more sustainable and environmentally friendly, and having better stability.

Softgel Capsules Market Size, By Type, 2022 to 2024 (USD Million)

Type 2022 2023 2024 Gelatin-based Capsule 8,147.6 8,501.4 8,874.0 Vegetarian Capsules 822.7 880.0 954.9



Application Insights

Which Application Leads the Softgel Capsules Market?

The vitamins and dietary supplements segment accounted for a considerable share of the market in 2024. Dietary supplements like minerals, vitamins, and herbs can help provide nutrients and improve overall health. Calcium and vitamin D can help build strong bones, and fiber can help to maintain bowel regularity. In moderation and under the guidance of a medical professional, vitamins and supplements may be beneficial for overall health. Vitamins and minerals are essential for bodily functions like helping to wound healing, fight infection, making our bones strong, and regulating hormones.

In July 2025, a nutrition supplement powder for adults to boost a consumer-focused nutrition portfolio was launched by Ahmadabad-based Torrent Pharmaceuticals. The Shelcal Total is a daily supplement which was designed to deliver targeted nutrients, including vitamin D3 and K2 for bone strength, magnesium, calcium, and has glucosamine and bamboo shoot extract for joint health.

(Source: health.economictimes.indiatimes.com)



The health supplements segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 and 2034. Supplements vary depending on function, type, and dosage. Supplements may include enzymes, amino acids, herbs, minerals, and vitamins. Some dietary supplements may help to enhance overall health and reduce the risk of some health conditions. Calcium and vitamin D help keep bones strong and reduce bone loss. Folic acid decreases the risk of some health conditions.

Softgel Capsules Market Size, By Application, 2022 to 2024 (USD Million)

Application 2022 2023 2024 Health & Dietary Supplement 5,856.2 6,125.6 6,427.4 Prescription Medicine 2,533.3 2,651.0 2,770.8 Others 580.8 604.8 630.7



Manufacturers Insights

How Nutraceuticals Companies Leads the Softgel Capsules Market?

The nutraceuticals companies segment led the market, with a share of over 38% in 2024. Nutraceuticals provide their benefits in a high range of therapeutic areas like pain killers, blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, depression, treatment of cancers, sleep disorders, digestions, anti-arthritis, and cough & cold. It also includes benefits of supporting reproductive health, managing psychological function, improving athletic performance, slowing down aging, boosting gut health, reducing inflammation, improve function of immune system function, and preventing and treating chronic diseases.

In February 2025, Dealsphere, a game-changing platform designed to transform how businesses discover, license, and commercialize science-backed nutrition products, was launched by Nutrify Today, a trailblazer in AI-based nutraceutical advancements. This innovative marketplace simplifies the traditionally time-consuming and complex product development process, allowing companies to launch new nutraceuticals.

(Source: ehealth.eletsonline.com)



The pharmaceutical companies’ segment is set to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. Pharmaceutical companies' benefits include contributing to disease eradication & control, regulatory compliance & governance, public-private partnerships, healthcare infrastructure development, quality manufacturing practices, global presence and exports, innovation and research & development (R&D), economic contribution, affordability, accessibility, and healthcare advancements.

Softgel Capsules Market Size, By Manufacturers, 2022 to 2024 (USD Million)

Manufacturers 2022 2023 2024 Pharmaceutical Companies 2,466.4 2,584.8 2,712.2 Nutraceutical Companies 3,886.5 4,072.7 4,276.8 Others 2,617.4 2,723.8 2,839.8



Top Companies in the Softgel Capsules Market

Softgel Technologies, Inc.: To expand its softgel offerings, the company focuses on advancing its proprietary droplet-based encapsulation technology for smaller, easier-to-swallow capsules and vegetarian formulations.



To expand its softgel offerings, the company focuses on advancing its proprietary droplet-based encapsulation technology for smaller, easier-to-swallow capsules and vegetarian formulations. Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients: Lonza is expanding its capacity for hard and soft capsules, with a focus on titanium dioxide-free and vegetarian options to meet evolving consumer and regulatory demands.



Lonza is expanding its capacity for hard and soft capsules, with a focus on titanium dioxide-free and vegetarian options to meet evolving consumer and regulatory demands. ProCaps Laboratories, LLC: Procaps is growing its offerings by leveraging its patented Unigel fixed-dose combination technology and chewable Softgels (Chewgels) to improve patient compliance and deliver complex formulas.



Procaps is growing its offerings by leveraging its patented Unigel fixed-dose combination technology and chewable Softgels (Chewgels) to improve patient compliance and deliver complex formulas. Aenova Group: Aenova expands its offering by developing new proprietary softgel technologies, like the probiotic and chewable vegan VegaGels, to tap into growing health and wellness trends.



Aenova expands its offering by developing new proprietary softgel technologies, like the probiotic and chewable vegan VegaGels, to tap into growing health and wellness trends. Catalent, Inc.: The company grows its softgel portfolio by developing advanced delivery technologies, such as its OptiGel DR for delayed-release and vegetarian softgel technologies, while also expanding manufacturing capacity.



The company grows its softgel portfolio by developing advanced delivery technologies, such as its OptiGel DR for delayed-release and vegetarian softgel technologies, while also expanding manufacturing capacity. EuroCaps: EuroCaps is expanding its offerings by specializing in complex paste formulations, vegetarian softgels (Vegesoft), and delayed-release formats (EnteriSoft-1Step) for the nutritional and OTC markets.



EuroCaps is expanding its offerings by specializing in complex paste formulations, vegetarian softgels (Vegesoft), and delayed-release formats (EnteriSoft-1Step) for the nutritional and OTC markets. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: This company, focused on ophthalmology, expands by utilizing innovative drug delivery systems, which could include specialized softgel formats, to improve treatment options for eye-related conditions.



This company, focused on ophthalmology, expands by utilizing innovative drug delivery systems, which could include specialized softgel formats, to improve treatment options for eye-related conditions. Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.: Thermo Fischer expands its softgel offerings for pharmaceutical and consumer health sectors by providing advanced formulation and manufacturing capabilities for difficult-to-formulate drugs.



Thermo Fischer expands its softgel offerings for pharmaceutical and consumer health sectors by providing advanced formulation and manufacturing capabilities for difficult-to-formulate drugs. Fuji Capsule: In addition to its expertise in dental capsules, Fuji Capsule expands its core softgel offering by focusing on gelatin and non-gelatin capsule technologies for health supplements and pharmaceutical applications.



In addition to its expertise in dental capsules, Fuji Capsule expands its core softgel offering by focusing on gelatin and non-gelatin capsule technologies for health supplements and pharmaceutical applications. Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd.: Sirio Pharma is expanding its softgel line, such as its plant-based Plantegrity softgels, to meet the clean-label demands of nutraceutical and mission-driven brands.



Sirio Pharma is expanding its softgel line, such as its plant-based Plantegrity softgels, to meet the clean-label demands of nutraceutical and mission-driven brands. CAPTEK Softgel International inc.: Captek is expanding its offerings as a full-service contract manufacturer by increasing its encapsulation capacity and providing custom formulations for the dietary supplement market.



Recent Developments:

In October 2025, the launch of new Organicaps capsules, which are the only USDA organic, certified, plant-based, immediate release pullulan capsule made in North America, was announced by Lonza Capsugel. Organicaps feature an excellent polymer stability, a high oxygen barrier, and are meant to help brands stay ahead of organic product claims in the rising organic supplements market. (Source: nutritionaloutlook.com )



In July 2025, the launch of RSO Time Capsules, Arizona’s first softgel format of Rick Simpson Oil (RSO), was Life Is Chill, an Arizona-based innovator in precision-dosed cannabis wellness. This new delivery method offers a familiar and streamlined way to incorporate RSO into wellness routines. (Source: azmarijuana.com )



In January 2025, the commencement of operations at its capsule manufacturing facility in Rayong, Thailand, was ACG, a supplier of integrated manufacturing solutions for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. This facility plays an important role in expanding ACG’s global operations. (Source: expresspharma.in )



In May 2024, a new LYCAGEL Flex hydroxypropyl pea starch premix for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical softgel capsules was launched by Roquette, a company involved in plant-based ingredients and a provider of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients. This new plasticizer-free excipient gives manufacturers freedom to select the optimal plasticizer combination and customize formulations for a range of production and end-user needs. (Source: contractpharma.com )

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Gelatin-based Capsule

Vegetarian Capsules

By Application

Health and Dietary Supplement Vitamins Enzymes Omega 3 Minerals Others

Prescription Medicine

Others



By Manufacturers

Nutraceutical Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

