Mount Sinai Health System to Roll Out Microsoft Dragon Copilot

New York, NY, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mount Sinai Health System today announced that it will implement Microsoft Dragon Copilot, a new AI clinical assistant designed to streamline clinical documentation, surface critical information, and automate administrative tasks across care settings. The rollout marks a major milestone in Mount Sinai’s ongoing digital transformation and its commitment to using responsible artificial intelligence to support clinicians and deliver better outcomes for patients.

Built on a modern, secure, and scalable architecture purpose-built for healthcare, Dragon Copilot integrates advanced natural language, ambient listening, and generative AI capabilities to help clinicians document care seamlessly within the electronic health record (EHR). The result is more efficient workflows, reduced administrative burden, and more time for meaningful interactions between clinicians and patients.

“Mount Sinai’s adoption of Dragon Copilot, after a multi-vendor evaluation, represents a transformative step forward in how we use technology to support our clinicians and elevate the care experience,” said Lisa Stump, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Information Officer at Mount Sinai Health System, and Dean of Information Technology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “By embedding this AI assistant into the clinical workflow, we’re reducing documentation fatigue, improving information flow, and freeing up our care teams to focus on what matters most — caring for patients. We are excited to work with Microsoft as an enterprise partner, and excited to be the first academic medical center to deploy Dragon Copilot to our care team, as we collaborate on this rapidly evolving technology.”

The technology’s unified voice and ambient capabilities allow physicians, nurses, and care teams to automate documentation and associated tasks through the natural conversation with patients, using ambient and generative AI capabilities — simplifying complex tasks and enhancing care coordination. Clinicians benefit from faster, more accurate documentation, while patients experience more engaged, present providers.

“Artificial intelligence is transforming how we deliver, teach, and advance medicine,” said Brendan G. Carr, MD, MA, MS, Chief Executive Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System and Professor and Kenneth L. Davis, MD, Distinguished Chair. “At Mount Sinai, we are harnessing this technology responsibly — not to replace human judgment, but to empower it. Dragon Copilot strengthens the partnership between our care team and technology, allowing us to deliver smarter, more connected, and more compassionate care.”

“Mount Sinai continues to set the standard for innovation in academic medicine, and its rollout of Dragon Copilot is a powerful example of how the organization is harnessing AI responsibly to transform healthcare at scale,” said Kenneth Harper, General Manager, Dragon product, Microsoft Health and Life Sciences. “By embedding ambient and generative intelligence directly into clinical workflows, we’re helping clinicians reclaim time, reduce burnout, and deliver more connected, compassionate care. This deployment reflects our shared commitment to harnessing AI to put the human back at the center of patient care — empowering care teams to focus on what matters most: their patients.”

The rollout has begun with select departments with plans to expand system-wide in 2026. Each phase will include robust training, feedback, and evaluation to ensure equitable, secure, and effective integration across all clinical environments.

Mount Sinai’s leadership in adopting Dragon Copilot underscores its broader digital strategy to use AI-driven tools that enhance clinician well-being, operational excellence, and patient outcomes — reaffirming its role as a national model for innovation in academic medicine.

For more Mount Sinai Health System artificial intelligence news, visit: https://icahn.mssm.edu/about/artificial-intelligence

