Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market to Reach USD 18.48 Billion by 2032, Growth Driven by Rising Prevalence of Genetic Diseases and Advances in Precision Medicine — SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Size and Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market was valued at USD 4.15 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 18.48 billion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.05%. This growth is largely driven by the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, chronic diseases and cancer, as well as advances in RNA-based drug development and government support for Precision Medicine.

Nearly 10% of the American population is affected by rare genetic diseases, which has led to a rapid increase in demand for antisense and RNA interference (RNAi) therapies. According to NIH data, more than 7,000 rare diseases affect about 30 million Americans. Increased biotechnology funding, a 7% increase in US federal research investment in 2023, and urgent approvals from the FDA have accelerated the adoption of these cutting-edge treatments.





Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Overview

Antisense and RNAi therapies are considered major breakthroughs in molecular medicine, enabling scientists to control or 'silence' disease-causing genes. These therapies target messenger RNA (mRNA) to block the production of harmful proteins. Today, they are being used in genetic disorders, neurological diseases, cancer, and other chronic conditions.

Government-backed initiatives such as the Precision Medicine Initiative have spurred the development of treatments based on individual genetic profiles. In addition, advanced delivery systems such as lipid nanoparticles and conjugation technology have made RNA-based drugs more stable, precise, and effective. These innovations have increased delivery efficiency by 45%, improved efficacy by 30%, and reduced toxicity.

Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Segment Insights

By Technology:

The RNAi technology segment accounted for about 60% of the market revenue

in 2023. RNA interference (RNAi) has achieved remarkable success in the treatment of rare genetic disorders and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% through 2032.

The antisense RNA segment has captured around 40% market share and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19% during 2024–2032. Antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) are proving promising for neurological and rare genetic diseases.

By route of administration:

Intravenous (IV) route accounted for about 45% of the market share in 2023. Intrathecal administration contributed about 25% and is mainly used for neurological diseases. Subcutaneous injections accounted for 20%, which are convenient for long-term treatment. The remaining 10% includes new delivery systems such as oral, topical, and inhalation.

Regional Analysis

North America leads, while Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to witness strong growth.

North America accounted for 42% of the global market revenue share in 2023. The market is driven by high research investment in the U.S., rising disease burden, and rapid approval of RNA-based drugs by the FDA. The region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% through 2032.

Europe is the second largest market, driven by biotechnology funding in countries like Germany, the U.K., and France.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth due to increasing investment in biotechnology infrastructure and growing awareness of gene therapies. Japan, China, and South Korea have made strides in RNA research through joint ventures with global pharmaceutical companies.

Recent Developments in the Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market

Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported positive Phase 3 results for ION363 , an antisense drug targeting amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) caused by FUS gene mutations, showing significant reductions in disease progression.

reported positive Phase 3 results for , an antisense drug targeting amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) caused by FUS gene mutations, showing significant reductions in disease progression. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals received FDA approval for Oxlumo® (lumasiran) , an RNAi therapy for primary hyperoxaluria type 1 in both adult and pediatric patients.

received FDA approval for , an RNAi therapy for primary hyperoxaluria type 1 in both adult and pediatric patients. GSK plc expanded its RNA therapeutics portfolio with multiple pipeline acquisitions focused on oncology and rare neurological diseases.

expanded its RNA therapeutics portfolio with multiple pipeline acquisitions focused on oncology and rare neurological diseases. Sanofi partnered with biotech startups to develop novel lipid nanoparticle delivery systems, improving RNA drug stability and specificity.

partnered with biotech startups to develop novel lipid nanoparticle delivery systems, improving RNA drug stability and specificity. Silence Therapeutics advanced its siRNA platform for cardiovascular diseases, achieving preclinical milestones that strengthen its long-term growth trajectory.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DISEASE INCIDENCE & PREVALENCE METRICS – helps you understand the global burden of genetic and chronic diseases targeted by antisense and RNAi therapies, identifying high-demand therapeutic areas and patient populations.

PRESCRIPTION TRENDS ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate regional prescribing behavior and adoption levels of RNA-based therapeutics, offering insights into clinical acceptance and treatment penetration.

– helps you evaluate regional prescribing behavior and adoption levels of RNA-based therapeutics, offering insights into clinical acceptance and treatment penetration. THERAPEUTIC DEVICE VOLUME TRACKER – helps you monitor regional distribution and utilization of RNAi delivery systems and administration devices from 2020–2032, highlighting infrastructure readiness and market scalability.

– helps you monitor regional distribution and utilization of RNAi delivery systems and administration devices from 2020–2032, highlighting infrastructure readiness and market scalability. HEALTHCARE SPENDING INDEX – helps you assess regional expenditure patterns across government, private, and out-of-pocket channels, supporting investment prioritization in high-spending and underfunded markets.

– helps you assess regional expenditure patterns across government, private, and out-of-pocket channels, supporting investment prioritization in high-spending and underfunded markets. REGIONAL MARKET DYNAMICS DASHBOARD – helps you compare how disease prevalence, prescription activity, and spending interact across regions to shape overall market growth potential and strategic opportunities.

Antisense and RNAi therapeutics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.15 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 18.48 Billion CAGR CAGR of 18.05% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments By Technology: (RNA Interference, Antisense RNA)



By Application: (Genetic Disease, Cancer, Infectious Disease, Neurodegenerative Disorders, Cardiometabolic & Renal Disorders, Ocular Disorders, Respiratory Disorders, Skin Disorders)



By Route of Administration: (Intravenous Injections, Intrathecal Injections, Subcutaneous Injections, Other Delivery Methods) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

