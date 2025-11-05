Gene Therapy Platform Market Projected to Surpass USD 7.50 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rapid Advances in CRISPR and Viral Vector Technologies – SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gene Therapy Platform Market Size and Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Gene Therapy Platform Market was valued at USD 2.38 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.50 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.51% during 2025–2032. The market in the United States was valued at USD 0.60 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.86 billion by 2032, supported by rapid regulatory approvals, a strong R&D pipeline, and large investments in rare and genetic diseases.

The increasing prevalence of hereditary diseases, the success of CRISPR and AAV-based therapies, and the expansion of clinical trials globally are driving the development of viral and non-viral gene delivery platforms. Given the increasing focus of biotechnology companies on regenerative and personalized medicine, gene therapy platforms are emerging as important technologies for the treatment of oncology, neurology, and genetic disorders.





Gene Therapy Platform Market Overview

Gene therapy platforms are the cornerstone of next-generation medicine, enabling the treatment of complex diseases at the root by targeted modification or replacement of defective genes. Advances in vector systems, precision editing tools, and manufacturing technologies have transformed the field from a research stage to a commercial reality.

The US is a leader in this field, thanks to a state-of-the-art R&D infrastructure, a favorable regulatory process, and a large number of ongoing clinical trials. Companies like Novartis, Spark Therapeutics, and CRISPR Therapeutics are rapidly gaining approval by taking advantage of the FDA's "breakthrough" and "orphan designation" processes.

Globally, the field is rapidly expanding due to advances in vector safety, gene editing precision, and patient-specific therapies, providing long-term, potential therapeutic solutions for rare and heterogeneous diseases.

Major Players in the Gene Therapy Platform Market Include:

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences Inc. (Kite Pharma)

Spark Therapeutics Inc. (Roche)

bluebird bio Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

uniQure N.V.

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (Astellas)

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

4D Molecular Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Epic Bio and Other Key Participants

Gene Therapy Platform Market Segment Insights

By Type

The viral vector platform segment led the market with a 60.3% share in 2024, as it provides an efficient means for long-term expression of therapeutic genes in target cells. Adeno-associated viruses (AAV), lentiviruses, and retroviruses are the most widely used types.

The gene editing platform segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate between 2025–2032, driven by technological advancements in CRISPR-Cas9, TALENs, and base-editing tools.

By Delivery Mode

The in vivo gene therapy segment accounted for 48.26% market share in 2024, as it offers the ability to deliver genes directly into the patient's body. These methods have been effective for neurological, eye, and muscle disorders.

The ex vivo segment will show the highest growth, as it is used to achieve precise editing in the laboratory. This segment is expanding rapidly due to CAR-T cell and stem-cell based therapies.

By End Use

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies led the market with a 38.13% market share in 2024.

The CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations) segment will grow the most, as demand for specialized manufacturing facilities is increasing.

Regional analysis

North America leads, while Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region, accounting for 34.15% of the

market share in 2024. The FDA's "Fast Track", "Orphan Drug" and "Breakthrough Therapy" programs have facilitated the commercial growth of gene therapy platforms in the region.

Asia Pacific region will grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of 16.37% during 2025–2032. Gene therapy pipelines are strengthening in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea due to government policies and research collaborations.

Europe is also showing steady growth, driven by the increasing adoption of gene editing technology.

Recent Developments in the Gene Therapy Platform Market

In January 2024, Voyager Therapeutics and Novartis Pharma AG partnered to develop gene therapies for Huntington's disease and spinal muscular atrophy.

In January 2023, Kite (Gilead) partnered with Epic Bio for next-generation cancer therapies.

Eli Lilly completes acquisition of Verve Therapeutics for USD 1.3 billion.

CRISPR Therapeutics announces successful Phase I results for a rare liver disorder.

REGENXBIO advances projects on AAV-based eye and brain disease treatments.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DISEASE INCIDENCE & PREVALENCE METRICS – helps you understand the global patient population dynamics driving gene therapy demand across rare and chronic disease segments.

CLINICAL TRIAL ACTIVITY & REGULATORY APPROVALS – helps you track region-wise progress in clinical studies, approval rates, and evolving regulatory frameworks shaping market readiness.

VECTOR PLATFORM ADOPTION RATE – helps you assess regional trends in AAV, lentiviral, and non-viral vector utilization, highlighting technological preferences and scalability factors.

GENE THERAPY R&D INVESTMENT TRENDS – helps you analyze funding distribution from government bodies, private investors, and venture capital firms fueling innovation and commercialization.

MARKET EXPANSION & PIPELINE OPPORTUNITIES – helps you uncover growth potential across underpenetrated therapeutic areas supported by robust clinical pipelines and increasing R&D intensity.

Gene Therapy Platform Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.38 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.50 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.51% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments By Type (Viral Vector Platforms, Non-Viral Vector Platforms, Gene Editing Platforms)



By Application (Oncology, Rare Genetic Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Ophthalmic Diseases, Hematological Disorders [e.g., Hemophilia, Sickle Cell], Musculoskeletal Disorders, Infectious Diseases [e.g., HIV, COVID-19 adjunct therapies])



By Delivery Mode (In Vivo Gene Therapy, Ex Vivo Gene Therapy, Others [In-situ Gene Therapy])



By End Use (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutions, Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations [CDMOs], Hospitals & Gene Therapy Centers) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

