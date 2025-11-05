IP Strategy Announces First Investor Day to be held on Thursday, November 20, 2025

GIG HARBOR, Wash., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Strategy (Nasdaq: IPST) (the “Company”), the first company to adopt a treasury reserve policy centered on the $IP token powered by the Story AI-native blockchain network, today announced it will host its inaugural Investor Day to be held virtually on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT.

The 60-minute event will feature presentations from IP Strategy’s executive team and Story’s leadership discussing IP Strategy’s evolution, growth strategy, and alignment with Story’s programmable intellectual property ecosystem, followed by a Panel session.

A live webcast of the event, replay, and presentation materials will be available on IP Strategy’s website at ipstrategy.co/investor-day .

Event Details

Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM ET / 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM PT

Location: Virtual (Zoom)

Registration:

https://form.typeform.com/to/knSo3TYw

About IP Strategy

IP Strategy (Nasdaq: IPST) is the first Nasdaq-listed company to hold $IP tokens as a primary reserve asset and operate a validator for the Story Protocol. The Company provides public market investors broad exposure to the $80 trillion programmable intellectual property economy in a regulated equity format. IP Strategy’s treasury reserve of $IP tokens provides direct participation in the Story ecosystem, which enables on-chain registration, licensing, and monetization of intellectual property.

Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. is the registered corporate name of IP Strategy.

About Story

Story is the AI-native blockchain network powering the $IP token and making intellectual property programmable, traceable, and monetizable in real time. Backed by $136 million from a16z crypto, Polychain Capital, and Samsung Ventures, Story launched its mainnet in February 2025 and has rapidly become a leading infrastructure for tokenized intellectual property. Story allows creators and enterprises to turn media, data, and AI-generated content into legally enforceable digital assets with embedded rights, enabling automated licensing and new markets for intellectual property across AI and entertainment.

Investor Contact

(800) 595-3550

ir@ipstrategy.co