JAKKS Pacific Announces New Addition To Best-Selling Target Role Play Line, The Big Kid Shopping Cart





SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), a leading designer and marketer of toys, today announced the newest addition to its popular Target Role Play line, the Big Kid Shopping Cart. Built for imaginative fun and everyday durability, this sturdy cart invites children to embark on endless pretend shopping adventures.

“We love creating toys that let kids step into their own little world of imagination,” said Debbie Haag, SVP of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific, Inc. “The Big Kid Shopping Cart inspires creativity and gives kids the joy of pretend shopping. With room for groceries, toys, and even their favorite dolls, it turns playtime into a world of adventure and everyday magic.”

Designed for children ages 3 and up, the Big Kid Shopping Cart will be available at Target stores and Target.com for $34.99.

Featuring 360-degree pivoting front wheels and durable construction, the cart is easy for little hands to maneuver across different surfaces. The spacious basket holds plenty of pretend groceries and treasures, while a flatbed underneath offers extra storage. A doll seat fitting dolls up to 18 inches lets kids bring along their favorite companions for the ride.

The Big Kid Shopping Cart is fully compatible with the Target Checklane and Target Toy Shopping Cart, giving kids the chance to enjoy a complete checkout experience just like real shoppers. The Target Checklane, featured in The Toy Insider’s 2024 Holiday Gift Guide and Target’s 2024 & 2025 Bullseye’s Top Toys List, earned praise from Romper, which noted, “Your little one will have so much fun stocking the shelves and checking you out.”

JAKKS Pacific’s Target Role Play collection is available online and in stores at Target. For more information, visit Target.com.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

©2025 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved

Media Contact:

Jessica Kavanaugh

publicrelations@jakks.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0777149f-ce32-40d9-81a3-3aee0cf9c8e6