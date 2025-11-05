Itential and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Hybrid Cloud Network Automation and Orchestration to the Public Sector

ATLANTA and RESTON, Va., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itential, a cloud-native leader in network and infrastructure orchestration, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Itential’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s automation and orchestration solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Itential’s platform plays a critical role in advancing open source, Zero Trust and DevSecOps initiatives - key areas where Carahsoft has deep expertise and strong partnerships,” said Rodney Foreman, Chief Revenue Officer at Itential. “By working with Carahsoft and its extensive reseller network, we’re expanding our reach across the Public Sector and strengthening our relationships with leading integrators and partners. This collaboration enhances our ability to deliver secure, scalable automation solutions and drive meaningful impact for customers through Carahsoft and its partner ecosystem.”

Built for scalability, Itential’s platform empowers agencies to transition from fragmented, manual processes to unified workflows across network and cloud infrastructure. The platform’s robust API integration capabilities eliminate the typical complexities and costs associated with infrastructure orchestration. Itential streamlines configuration management, compliance monitoring and reporting across diverse network devices and cloud services, enabling infrastructure teams to maintain the highest standards of security and performance for business-critical applications. Agencies using the platform can implement orchestration at scale, while reducing operational overhead and eliminating manual maintenance services.

“Automation is a cornerstone of digital transformation, helping Government agencies modernize legacy systems and better align IT operations with their mission objectives,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President for Open Source and DevSecOps Solutions at Carahsoft. “This collaboration enables the Public Sector to modernize IT infrastructure while enhancing operational efficiency and improving service delivery through intelligent automation. Together with Itential and our reseller partners, Carahsoft is committed to supporting agencies in achieving their mission-critical goals with speed, security and scalability.”

Itential’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 581-6680 or itential@carahsoft.com.

About Itential

Itential provides powerful automation and orchestration capabilities that enable global enterprises, service providers, and public sector agencies to deliver network and infrastructure services faster, more securely, and at scale. Built for hybrid, multi-domain environments, the Itential Platform simplifies and standardizes change across traditional and modern architectures - from data center to cloud to edge -with full support for configuration compliance, policy enforcement, and integration across the IT ecosystem, transforming infrastructure into a programmable, secure platform for digital and AI-powered innovation. Learn more at www.itential.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for DevSecOps, Open Source, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

