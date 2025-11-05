OAAA and Industry Leaders Launch First-Ever Transparency Pledge to Underscore High Levels of Trust in Programmatic Out of Home Advertising

WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), together with leading programmatic platforms including Broadsign, Perion, Place Exchange, VIOOH, Vistar Media today introduced the OAAA Programmatic OOH Transparency Pledge, a unified set of principles designed to highlight the high standards that programmatic OOH adheres to and ensure trust and clarity in every transaction.

Drawing inspiration from the IAB’s Quality Assurance Guidelines (QAG), the pledge formalizes OOH’s long-standing reputation as a high-integrity, brand-safe medium. It sets shared expectations for buyers, agencies, platforms, and media owners, prohibiting hidden practices and giving all parties confidence in the value of their investments.

The announcement comes amid rapid growth in programmatic and digital out of home. In Q2 2025, Digital OOH accounted for 36% of total OOH revenue , increasing 9.2% year-over-year, while programmatic spending is projected to grow from 24% of total DOOH spend in 2024 to approximately 65% by 2029, according to a MAGNA forecast.

“OOH has always stood apart as a high-integrity, brand-safe medium,” said Anna Bager, President & CEO of OAAA. “By introducing the Programmatic OOH Transparency Pledge, we are formalizing that reputation and giving buyers, agencies, and platforms clear principles they can count on. This is about ensuring every programmatic OOH transaction is grounded in trust, accountability, and the confidence that investments are delivering real value.”

Key Principles and Practices

The pledge outlines necessary transparency standards, including:

Accurate & Honest Inventory Representation : Truthful disclosure of media attributes such as location, screen type, venue category, and audience data.

: Truthful disclosure of media attributes such as location, screen type, venue category, and audience data. Equitable Transaction Processes : Fair, unbiased auction mechanics and bid mediation.

: Fair, unbiased auction mechanics and bid mediation. Transparent Economics : Full disclosure of costs, fees, and auction logic.

: Full disclosure of costs, fees, and auction logic. Reliable Campaign Reporting : Accurate delivery of impressions, spend, geographies, and performance metrics.

: Accurate delivery of impressions, spend, geographies, and performance metrics. Transparent Data Access: Access to detailed transaction-level data for buyers and sellers.





The pledge prohibits hidden fees, undisclosed arbitrage, inventory misrepresentation, bid caching, auction manipulation, and owner favoritism without disclosure.

Industry Commitment

OAAA invites programmatic platforms within the OOH ecosystem, including SSPs, DSPs, and other technology providers to publicly sign the Programmatic OOH Transparency Pledge and complete a voluntary self-attestation. This self-check fosters accountability across the industry without requiring formal audits.

"OOH’s integration and growth within the programmatic marketplace remains a top priority for OAAA,” said Patrick Dolan, Chief Operating Officer, OAAA. “As a next step, OAAA will lead a taxonomy alignment project to refine and streamline the nomenclature used across the industry, encouraging adoption of a common framework for transacting OOH across all buying methods, including programmatic platforms, ultimately driving industry unity and consistency. We’re grateful to all the members who contributed their expertise and collaboration to drive brand safety and transparency to this growing area of out of home.”

By adopting the Programmatic OOH Transparency Pledge, the industry takes a decisive stand against the inefficiencies and pitfalls that have eroded trust in other digital channels, ensuring programmatic OOH remains a trusted, high-value, and competitive part of the media mix.

For more information or to join OAAA’s Programmatic OOH Transparency Pledge, please visit https://oaaa.org/oaaa-programmatic-ooh-transparency-pledge/ .

About the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA)

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association for the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA represents over 850 members, including leading media companies, advertisers, agencies, ad-tech providers, and suppliers. OOH media includes billboards, street furniture, transit, place-based media, and digital formats (DOOH) across every sector of the channel. OAAA is the unifying voice for the industry, the authoritative thought leader, and the passionate advocate for advancing OOH advertising in the United States. The legislative unit of OAAA advocates for the responsible growth of OOH with federal, state, and local governments. OAAA-member media companies donate over $500 million annually in public service advertising. Founded in 1891, OAAA is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in New York City. For more information, visit https://oaaa.org.