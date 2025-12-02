OOH Revenue Hits All-Time Q3 High

WASHINGTON, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Out of home (OOH) advertising revenue increased 4.5% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the previous year, totaling $2.13 billion based on figures released by the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA). This marks the highest third-quarter revenue volume on record, extending the industry’s 18th consecutive quarter of growth. Year-to-date OOH revenue reached $6.98 billion, representing 3.2% growth and underscoring the channel’s continued strength through 2025.

"We are excited to see another record-breaking quarter for OOH, underscoring its enduring relevance and effectiveness in today’s media landscape,” said Anna Bager, President and CEO, OAAA. “Digital OOH continues to be one of the most powerful drivers of growth for the industry. It offers the immediacy and flexibility of online digital media but without the drawbacks that concern consumers, such as disruption, bots, or privacy issues. DOOH is a premium solution that delivers real-world presence, trusted proximity, and relevance at scale. As brands look for channels that combine accountability with consumer experience, OOH remains uniquely positioned to deliver meaningful, measurable impact.”

Key findings for the third quarter are noted below.

Digital OOH Continues to Lead Growth

Digital OOH accounted for 35% of total OOH revenue year-to-date and grew 11.6% in the third quarter, reinforcing its role as the category’s strongest growth engine.

Urban Formats Reflect Increased Consumer Mobility

Transit generated the highest growth among formats, increasing 11.4% from Q3 2024. Place-Based rose 8.3%, and Street Furniture increased 7.1%, mirroring rising consumer movement, commuting patterns, and out of home activity across major markets.

Broad-Based Category Growth Driven by Key Sectors

Seven of the top ten OOH spending industries increased investment in Q3, including three that posted double-digit gains:

Financial Services +35.5%

Insurance & Real Estate +26.8%

Communications +10.3%



Year-to-date results also show several additional product category sectors achieving double-digit growth, including Computer Software, Architects/Contractors/Engineers, Wireless Telecom Providers, and Legal Services.

Local Services & Amusements remained the largest spending industry category YTD at $2.13 billion.

Top OOH Product Categories for Q3

Legal Services

Hospitals, Clinics & Medical Centers

Consumer Banking

Domestic Hotels & Resorts

Computer Software

Quick Serve Restaurants

Colleges & Universities

Local Government

Architects, Contractors & Engineers

Wireless Telecom Providers

Notably, Legal Services continued its rapid expansion. For the first time, a brand in the category, Morgan & Morgan, ranked as the top quarterly OOH advertiser.

Top OOH Advertisers of Q3

Ranked by spend:

Morgan & Morgan JP Morgan Geico Apple McDonald's Verizon T-Mobile Disney Coca-Cola Johnson & Johnson

Among the top 100 OOH advertisers, 65 increased their spend from Q3 2024 and 19 more than doubled investment, highlighting growing confidence in the channel.

OOH Continues to Attract Technology and DTC Leaders

Nearly 30% of the top 100 OOH spenders were technology or direct-to-consumer brands, including thirteen in the top 30: Geico, Apple, Verizon, T-Mobile, Amazon, Samsung, Progressive, Google, Netflix, Uber, HBO, FX, and Paramount+.

OAAA issues full industry pro forma revenue estimates that include, but are not limited to, Miller Kaplan and MediaRadar (which is not adjusted to reflect changes in data sources), and member company affidavits. Revenue estimates include digital and static billboard, street furniture, transit, place-based, and cinema advertising.



