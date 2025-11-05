Caregiver Action Network and First Quality Partner to Empower Family Caregivers and Share Resources and Support on YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caring for a loved one is one of life’s most meaningful—and most demanding—roles. In a recent satellite media tour produced in partnership with the Caregiver Action Network (CAN), First Quality, and D S Simon Media, Marvell Adams Jr., CEO of CAN, and Michele Mongillo, MSN, BSN, RN, nurse educator and clinical director at First Quality—the maker of Prevail® adult incontinence products—shared how caregivers can access trusted guidance and support to ease stress and enhance the quality of care for their loved ones.

More than 63 million Americans provide unpaid care to family members or friends while balancing jobs, family, and personal needs. To support these caregivers, the Caregiver Action Network (CAN) and First Quality have partnered to share resources, education, and inspiration that make caregiving easier and more empowering.

This November, in recognition of National Family Caregivers Month, the Caregiver Action Network is launching Plug-in to Care. A first-of-its-kind national campaign uniting nearly 60 nonprofit partners to create a single, trusted hub of caregiver resources at NFCmonth.org.

The site connects caregivers to peer networks, webinars, and year-round guidance through CAN’s National Caregiver Help Desk, helping them move from overwhelmed to confident with support that lasts far beyond November.

“Caregivers are the backbone of our healthcare system, yet they often feel unseen or unsupported,” said Marvell Adams Jr. “Plug-in to Care helps them find trusted, practical guidance right where they are, online, at home, or at work, so they can feel more connected and confident every day.”

In addition, Michele Mongillo introduced her new book, Caring with Dignity: A Caregiver’s Guide to Incontinence, a compassionate and practical resource for families navigating one of caregiving’s most sensitive challenges.

Drawing on 30 years of nursing experience, including two decades as First Quality’s clinical director, Mongillo provides clear, easy-to-follow guidance on topics such as routines, product selection, skin health, diet, travel, and managing leaks or odors. The book also addresses the unique needs of older adults, children, and those with memory challenges.

“Incontinence care can be one of the toughest parts of caregiving, both physically and emotionally,” added Michele Mongillo. “Through education and compassion, we can help families approach this part of care with dignity and confidence.”

Caring with Dignity is available in paperback and e-book formats through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.

