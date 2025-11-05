Vehicle Tracking System Market Growing at 15% CAGR as Fleet Digitization and IoT Integration adoption rises during 2025-2030, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India, November 2025 - According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the global vehicle tracking system market, valued at USD 29.60 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 60 billion by 2030, growing at a 15.18% CAGR. Market growth is being driven by increasing demand for fleet optimization, safety compliance, and real-time analytics, as well as government mandates for GPS installation in logistics and passenger transport fleets. Telematics providers are rapidly adopting cloud-based dashboards, SIM-less tracking devices, and AI-powered routing systems, fueled by the convergence of IoT, 5G, and predictive maintenance technologies.

Technology Shaping Vehicle Tracking System Market Growth

Declining IoT and GNSS Chipset Prices Boost Affordability and Adoption

As IoT and GNSS chipsets become cheaper, vehicle tracking systems are becoming more accessible. Advanced, compact hardware now supports multiple connections, appealing to fleets seeking affordable digital solutions. Subscription-based pricing also helps businesses realize faster ROI.

AI-Enabled Telematics Transforming Connected Vehicles

Automakers are increasingly integrating telematics and smart camera systems directly into connected vehicles, removing the need for aftermarket installations. These built-in solutions support remote updates, enhance data security, and enable real-time driver monitoring to promote safer driving behavior.

By linking with predictive maintenance tools and connected service APIs, connected vehicles allow proactive management and reduced downtime. This evolution transforms telematics from a basic tracking tool into a comprehensive, data-driven ecosystem for fleet operators and mobility partners within the vehicle tracking system market.

Smart Fleets Powering the E-Commerce Revolution

The rapid growth of online shopping has intensified the need for efficient last-mile delivery fleets. Companies are using intelligent route-planning tools and real-time dashboards to minimize delays, manage traffic challenges, and improve delivery accuracy. Advanced vehicle tracking system technology now integrates multiple mobility data sources, helping drivers and dispatchers adjust routes instantly while enhancing customer experience with live delivery updates. Growing environmental regulations are also pushing logistics firms toward connected, eco-friendly fleets that ensure compliance and sustainability.

Regional Insights

North America remains the most developed market for vehicle tracking systems, supported by strong regulatory frameworks and widespread adoption of electronic logging devices. Fleet operators are increasingly embracing connected solutions to meet strict delivery schedules and improve transparency. In the U.S., demand is driven by data-focused shippers seeking greater cost visibility, while Canada’s rigorous certification standards sustain premium offerings. Continued venture investment in software-driven providers reinforces the region’s leadership position.



Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, fueled by rapid urbanization, expanding e-commerce, and government efforts to modernize logistics infrastructure. Growing adoption of compliant tracking systems, electric fleet deployment, and integrated telematics by regional manufacturers are accelerating market development. While some emerging economies still face connectivity challenges, hybrid network solutions are helping bridge the digital divide and expand access to advanced tracking technologies.

