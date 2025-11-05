Protein Engineering Market to Grow at 16.27% CAGR by 2034, Driven by Rising Outsourcing and Expanding Healthcare Applications

Ottawa, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global protein engineering market size was valued at USD 3.08 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 13.84 billion by 2034, rising at a 16.27% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research. The global protein engineering market is driven by the increasing outsourcing trends and expanding healthcare applications.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5540

Key Takeaways

North America held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the protein engineering market during the forecast period.

By product type, the instruments segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024 and is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

By application type, the rational protein design segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

By application type, the hybrid approach segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

By protein type, the monoclonal antibodies segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024 and is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment held a major revenue share of the global protein engineering market in 2024.

By end user, the contract research organizations (CROs) segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

What is Meant by Protein Engineering?

The protein engineering market is driven by increasing demand for personalized medicines, biopharmaceuticals, and technological advancements. Protein engineering refers to the design, development, and modification of proteins to enhance their functions and properties. They are used for the development of enzymes, biologics, and therapeutic proteins, which drives their use for diagnostics, treatment, research, and agricultural applications.

Key Metrics and Overview

Metric Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.08 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 13.84 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 16.27 % Leading Region North America Market Segmentation By Product, By Application, By Protein Type, By End-use and By Region Top Key Players Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Inc., Bruker Cor., Waters Corp., Amgen, Inc., Genscript Biotech Corp.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What are the Major Growth Drivers in the Protein Engineering Market?

The growing R&D is the major growth driver in the market, which is increasing the use of protein engineering for drug discovery and development. Additionally, the growing innovations in personalized treatment approaches and funding are also increasing their use. Moreover, growing AI integration, biologics demand, and the increasing applications of protein engineering are other market drivers.

What are the Key Drifts in the Protein Engineering Market?

The market has been expanding due to the growing funding and grants to launch and enhance the use of protein engineering.

In June 2025, a total of $35 million in Series A funding was announced to have been secured by Portal Biotech. This funding will be utilized for expansion of the engineering, data-science, and R&D teams, as well as for fast-track Portal Biotech’s commercialization roadmap and strengthen the partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and biotech innovators.

In September 2025, a grant was awarded by the National Science Foundation Directorate for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships (NSF TIP), which is a part of a $32 million investment in protein engineering and AI to the University of California, Davis, for its 2 projects, which involve the use of AI in designing and engineering proteins for health and industrial applications.

In May 2025, a total of 210 million JPY (US$1.4M) in Series A extension funding was secured by RevolKa Ltd., which is a venture-backed biotech company providing a cutting-edge AI-driven protein engineering technology platform called aiProtein®. Moreover, the funding will be utilized to support its drug discovery programs for rare diseases and collaborations.



What is the Significant Challenge in the Protein Engineering Market?

Technological complexities act as the major challenge in the market. This, in turn, increases the chances of errors leading to failure of the product's development, which drives the demand for skilled personnel. Moreover, high cost, side effects, limited infrastructure, and regulatory hurdles are the other market limitations.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Protein Engineering Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share in the market, due to the presence of robust industries, the investments in protein engineering increased, which enhanced their use in drug development. Additionally, the growth in the R&D activities in industries and institutions increased the utilization of advanced technologies and instruments to support protein engineering. Moreover, their growing collaboration and demand for personalized medicines and biologics also increased their use, which enhanced the market growth.

What Made Asia Pacific Grow Fastest in the Protein Engineering Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, driven by the expanding industries that increase the protein engineering for enzymes, drugs, and biologics development. The growing government funding and investments from other sources are also enhancing innovations, driving the use of protein engineering. Furthermore, the increasing outsourcing trends and targeted trend awareness are also increasing their use, prompting the market growth.

Segmental Insights

By Product Analysis

Why Did the Instruments Segment Dominate in the Protein Engineering Market in 2024?

By product type, the instruments segment led the market in 2024 and is expected to show the highest growth in the market during the predicted time, as they are important for protein engineering accuracy and reproducibility. At the same time, the growth in R&D activities and the demand for advanced analysis tools have also increased their use. Additionally, automated instruments were also used for their high-throughput screening.

By Application Analysis

Which Application Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Protein Engineering Market in 2024?

By application type, the rational protein design segment held the dominating share in the market in 2024, driven by its increased use in the development of targeted treatment approaches. This, in turn, increased their use in the development of stable and effective therapeutic proteins and enzymes. Moreover, it also helped in developing affordable products in a short period of time.

By application type, the hybrid approach segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the market during the predicted time. They are being used to enhance the accuracy of the proteins developed. Therefore, they are being used by the industries to develop therapeutic proteins, where they are enhancing the success rates.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

By Protein Analysis

What Made Monoclonal Antibodies the Dominant Segment in the Protein Engineering Market in 2024?

By protein type, the monoclonal antibodies segment led the market in 2024 and is expected to show the highest growth in the market during the upcoming years, due to their wide range of applications. Moreover, their targeted action provided high specificity, which in turn reduces the side effects. They were also used in the development of biologics, which contributed to the market growth.

By End-user Analysis

How did the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Segment Dominated the Protein Engineering Market in 2024?

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment held the largest share of the market in 2024, driven by their high R&D activities. This, in turn, increased the use of protein engineering for the development of biologics or biosimilars. Moreover, the R&D investments also encouraged their use.

By end user, the contract research organizations (CROs) segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the market during the upcoming years. The growing collaborations and outsourcing trends are increasing the demand for protein engineering. The growing demand for advanced technologies for protein engineering and biologics is also contributing to the same.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global protein chip market was valued at USD 2.36 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to witness steady growth, reaching USD 2.54 billion in 2026 and approximately USD 4.98 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.78%.

The oral proteins and peptides market is estimated at USD 8.05 billion in 2024, increasing to USD 9.36 billion in 2025, and projected to achieve USD 36.35 billion by 2034, registering a strong CAGR of 16.34% during the forecast period.

The host cell protein testing market is valued at USD 2.37 billion in 2024, expected to rise to USD 2.56 billion in 2025, and likely to reach USD 5.19 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.17% between 2025 and 2034.

The protein expression technology market stood at USD 2.85 billion in 2024, expanded to USD 3.05 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 5.58 billion by 2034, advancing at a CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period.

The proteinase K market size is valued at USD 4.82 billion in 2024, increasing to USD 5.23 billion in 2025, and projected to hit USD 10.93 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.54%.

The cell-free protein expression market is estimated at USD 315.03 million in 2024, rising to USD 342.25 million in 2025, and anticipated to reach USD 716.26 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.63%.

The PEGylated proteins market stood at USD 1.63 billion in 2024, grew to USD 1.82 billion in 2025, and is forecasted to reach USD 4.95 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 11.74% between 2025 and 2034.

The recombinant proteins market size was recorded at USD 3.36 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 8.08 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 10.24% over the forecast period.

The research-grade proteins market is valued at USD 1.13 billion in 2024, increased to USD 1.31 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 4.81 billion by 2034, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 15.57% between 2025 and 2034.

Recent Developments in the Protein Engineering Market

In March 2025, a proprietary E. coli expression system developed to deliver exceptional stability and high yield in the production of recombinant proteins and plasmid DNA, titled EffiX, was launched by WuXi Biologics.

In February 2025, for protein engineering, a new generative AI-driven methodology utilizing a specialized protein large language model (pLLM) for the prediction of the most effective protein variants was launched by Capgemini.

In January 2025, with the use of protein evolutionary workflows and advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) based design platforms, new designer proteins engineered were launched by Bio-Techne.



Protein Engineering Market Key Players List

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Bruker Cor.

Genscript Biotech Corp.

Danaher Corp.

Merck KGaA

Waters Corp.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Segments Covered in The Report

By Product

Instruments

Reagents

Software & Services



By Application

Rational Protein Design

Directed Evolution

Hybrid Approach

De Novo Protein Design

Others



By Protein Type

Insulin

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Growth Factors

Colony Stimulating Factors

Coagulation Factors

Interferon

Others

By End-use

Academic Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America



Europe

Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5540

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest