Verizon Business powers KPMG’s new Manhattan headquarters with Neutral Host Network

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced that it has equipped the new U.S. headquarters of KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, with a dedicated network powered by Verizon 5G. Located at Two Manhattan West in New York City, the office’s Neutral Host Network solution will leverage Verizon’s advanced 5G technology and infrastructure to deliver a seamless and reliable wireless experience—across carriers—for KPMG clients and employees alike.

“Our new headquarters at Two Manhattan West is designed to deliver a first-class, tech-enabled experience for our people and clients, and Verizon Business is the trusted partner helping us bring that vision to life,” said Yesenia Scheker Izquierdo, KPMG New York Office Managing Partner and U.S. Sector Leader for Asset Management. “Partnering with Verizon Business to bring a Neutral Host Network to our new Manhattan headquarters ensures that our people and clients benefit from high-performance connectivity that accelerates collaboration and enables smarter, faster decision-making.”

Neutral Host Networks are increasingly being embraced by large enterprises looking to simplify in-building or campus coverage, reduce operational complexity, and future-proof their investments in network infrastructure. Designed to power KPMG’s next-generation workplace, Verizon’s Neutral Host Network will provide KPMG employees and visitors with the high-speed connectivity and consistent user experience necessary for facilitating immersive collaboration and technology innovation. Furthermore, Verizon Neutral Host Networks can connect phones, tablets and other devices to the public networks of all major U.S. carriers who opt-in to join the network.

“KPMG and Verizon have a long history of collaboration, and we are proud to expand our partnership to bring the convenience and reliability of Neutral Host Networking to their landmark Two Manhattan West headquarters,” said Jennifer Artley, Senior Vice President, 5G Acceleration, Verizon Business. “This deployment exemplifies how leading organizations are rethinking the workplace experience and leading with connectivity to drive better employee experiences, operational efficiency, and business outcomes.”

By enhancing KPMG's connectivity infrastructure, Verizon is enabling KPMG to continue focusing on providing a best-in-class client service. This new collaboration marks yet another milestone in the companies’ shared commitment to innovation and digital transformation, which includes partnering to deliver 5G and mobile edge compute (MEC) solutions designed to transform the healthcare and life sciences sector.

