SalMar - Mandatory notification of trade

SalMar ASA has on 5 November 2025 been informed that Bjørg Ingrid Bekken, close associate of Roger Bekken, primary insider and CTO of SalMar ASA, has on 23 September 2025 sold 136 shares in SalMar ASA at a price of NOK 559.30 per share.

Please see attached notification forms in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.

Attachment