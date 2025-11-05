Provalus to Locate New Site in Harrison, Arkansas

HARRISON, Ark., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provalus, a cutting-edge information technology (IT) company dedicated to providing dependable, scalable, top-quality IT services from the heart of America, has selected Harrison, Arkansas as the location for its newest facility in the U.S. Heartland.

Provalus is investing approximately $1 million in the Harrison facility. The company expects to create 150 new jobs over five years.

“Every Provalus site reflects our belief that great careers and great communities can grow together,” said Provalus President Mike Keogh. “Harrison, Arkansas is no exception. By creating high-value technology careers in Boone County we’re giving individuals the chance to build their futures without having to leave their hometowns. It’s about investing in people and helping small towns thrive again, and we’re honored to continue building that momentum here in Arkansas.”

“The support we’ve received from the city of Harrison and leaders across Arkansas has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Will Ruzic, vice president of facilities for Provalus. “From day one, this community understood the heart of the Provalus mission, to create opportunity and drive sustainable progress in rural America. This site is a direct result of what can happen when local, state and corporate partners come together around a shared goal. We’re grateful for their collaboration and proud to stand alongside them as we bring new jobs, skills and growth to the region.”

This will be Provalus’ second location in Arkansas, following its commitment to locating a facility in Walnut Ridge. The Walnut Ridge location is creating up to 200 jobs in the community.

“Provalus’ expansion is a testament to Arkansas’ dedicated workforce and the spirit of our rural communities,” said Governor Sanders. “Through initiatives like Arkansas ACCESS, which prepares students for high-demand careers, and Arkansas LAUNCH, which connects job seekers with employers, we’re building a pipeline of opportunity across the state. I’m proud that Provalus sees the potential in rural Arkansas and is helping to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity.”

The company is siting its facility in an existing building, located at 101 N. Main Street, in downtown Harrison.

“Rural Arkansas communities provide all the elements for business success – leading to Provalus’ new investment in Harrison, which is creating new jobs in the area,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “After committing to Walnut Ridge, Provalus has doubled down on Arkansas and decided to site a new location in Harrison. This is a testament to the strength of our rural communities and the workforce in both Walnut Ridge and Harrison. We congratulate the City of Harrison and its leadership on attracting this new investment from Provalus.”

Founded in 2017, Provalus is a U.S.-based outsourcing company that delivers technology, business, and support services to Fortune-listed clients. The company is focused on creating opportunities in rural regions, and since its founding, Provalus has announced 12 locations with the Harrison facility being its 13th announcement.

“We could not have accomplished this without the help of so many, especially the Chamber of Commerce and Jeff Nielsen,” said Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson. “We also owe a big thanks to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, whose support and funding assistance helped make this project possible. We’re thrilled to welcome Provalus to Harrison and look forward to the positive impact this project will have on our community, our economy, and our future.”

"After nine months of hard work on this project, it is exciting to finally announce that we have a signed contract with Provalus,” said Jeff Nielsen, Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. “Congratulations to everyone who played a role in bringing this company to Harrison. I especially want to recognize Mayor Jackson and his team at the city for all of their hard work. Provalus' impact upon Harrison will be substantial, and their location in the Historical Courthouse Square will create a renaissance spurring new development in the downtown area. This is an exciting time for Harrison and Boone County, and I can't wait to see them open their doors.”

