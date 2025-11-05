CryptoMondays Names Swarm Foundation as “Official Decentralized Storage and Streaming Partner”

Geneva, Switzerland, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoMondays and Swarm Foundation are proud to announce a reciprocal partnership designating Swarm as the “Official Decentralized Storage and Streaming Partner” for CryptoMondays. After many years of collaboration, this partnership formalises Swarm as CryptoMondays’ preferred decentralized infrastructure provider.

Lou Kerner of CryptoMondays emphasized the foundation of the partnership, stating: "We have the opportunity to be the largest streamer of content in web3 and we've partnered with Swarm to help us enable that".

Dynamic Team and Amazing Technology

The Swarm Foundation is actively developing core technological solutions that make it an ideal partner for the decentralized streaming future. They are committed to addressing complex web3 challenges, demonstrating a dynamic approach to innovation that aims to solve critical limitations facing decentralized media.

Swarm’s Core Technology and Products:

Swarm is a content-addressed, peer-to-peer storage and messaging network that uses Ethereum for settlement and accounting. It’s permissionless to join and private by design (you can encrypt data before upload), without relying on a single operator or server.

Incentives Model: Instead of provisioning central servers, Swarm network relies on independent nodes run by users or node operators who are compensated for the resources they provide. Because popular content tends to be cached and served by more peers, the marginal cost of delivering “hot” content goes down as demand goes up—the opposite of Web2’s “pay more when you go viral” dynamic. The Access Control Trie (ACT) is currently being developed; it will enable solutions for gated content and monetizing user-generated content—useful for creators and apps looking to monetize user-generated content without surrendering custody. Developer Libraries: essential tools are actively developed and maintained, including JavaScript libraries for builders—StreamJS for media streaming primitives and ChatJS for messaging/chat workflows—aimed at making it straightforward to integrate Swarm into dapps. Proof of Concepts and Experience: Swarm has successfully demonstrated end-to-end streaming and chat prototypes at large community events (e.g., Devcon 2024, Bangkok), showing how content can be served over Swarm’s p2p network - fully decentralised. The goal is to deliver functionality comparable to YouTube, supporting live streaming, on-demand video, and chat solutions.

Mutual Goals and Market Education

The partnership is expected to drive network adoption, unlock new use cases, and strengthen the ecosystem. CryptoMondays is committed to assisting Swarm Foundation in achieving these goals by sharing relevant information and taking the time to deeply understand Swarm’s needs and capabilities.

This collaboration will also focus on educating the market about Swarm’s streaming and related services through webinars, IRL meetups, X Spaces, and blog posts.

The partnership signals an alignment in vision, as Swarm Foundation’s Head of Partnerships Daniel Weber stated “We’re thrilled that CryptoMondays, web3’s largest IRL community, has chosen Swarm as its official decentralized storage and streaming partner. It’s a strong vote of confidence in user-run infrastructure and the power of web3 on both sides. Together we’ll make web3 media durable and easy to share across a truly permissionless network" and “our shared goal is simple: make it effortless for communities and creators to stream and store content on a decentralised, permissionless network.”

About Swarm:

As a foundational, horizontal layer for Web3, Swarm supports a wide range of use cases: hosting dapp frontends and docs, serving media and livestreams, powering chat and messaging, backing up datasets, or delivering creator content. In short, it’s a full-stack data substrate for apps and protocols that need user-owned storage and transport—so builders can ship familiar experiences without central servers.

Swarm is permissionless and private by design. Anyone can join—no approvals or central accounts—and data is content-addressed (found by its hash, not a server). Content can be encrypted client-side, so only key holders can read it, and retrieval happens peer-to-peer rather than through a trusted intermediary. Gateways and multichain apps are optional on-ramps, but control stays with users—keeping access open while privacy remains in your hands.

About CryptoMondays: CryptoMondays is a global decentralized community that brings together individuals passionate about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Since starting as a Meetup in NYC on January 8th, 2018, CryptoMondays has grown into the largest IRL community in web3. The CryptoMondays community includes 150,000+ members worldwide spread across 56 active chapters in 18 countries. The community consists of builders, founders, investors, crypto OGs, and newbies who gather to share insights, network, and strengthen their local crypto communities. The organization also includes an Advisory Service with over 300 Web3 experts, an AI Web3 Accelerator, a Token Foundry, and MonDAI, its community building AI Agent.

