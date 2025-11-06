Key Information Relating to Cash Dividend

Oslo, 6 November 2025 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that pursuant to the authorization granted at the Annual General Meeting held on 5 June 2025, the Board of Directors has approved a dividend payment of NOK 0.375 per share to be made on or about 24 November 2025 to all shareholders of record as of 14 November 2025. DNO shares will be traded ex-dividend as of 13 November 2025.





Dividend amount: NOK 0.375 per share Declared currency: NOK Last day including right: 12 November 2025 Ex-date: 13 November 2025 Record date: 14 November 2025 Payment date: 24 November 2025 (on or about) Date of approval: 5 November 2025, based on authorization granted 5 June 2025

--

For further information, please contact:



Media: media@dno.no

Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

--

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971, DNO is Norway’s oldest oil company and the first to list on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 1981. the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d’Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen. More information is available at www.dno.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and section 4.2.4 of Euronext Oslo Rulebook II.