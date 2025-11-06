Canon Unveils New EOS R6 Mark III Hybrid Powerhouse Camera and Compact RF45mm F1.2 STM Lens

Melville, NY, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the launch of the EOS R6 Mark III full-frame mirrorless camera and the RF45mm F1.2 STM lens. The EOS R6 Mark III camera builds on Canon's renowned 5-series and 1-series legacy, delivering pro-level hybrid performance for advanced photographers, videographers, content creators, and hybrid enthusiasts shooting across portraits, events, wildlife, sports, and social media production. The RF45mm F1.2 STM lens introduces a compact, lightweight prime optic with outstanding f/1.2 performance, ideal for everyday shooting and creative expression.

Canon EOS R6 Mark III Camera Delivers Pro Performance in a Versatile Package

The EOS R6 Mark III camera combines high-resolution imaging, advanced video capabilities, and reliable design to empower hybrid creators.

Key features include:

32.5-megapixel full-frame sensor supporting up to 40fps electronic shutter shooting with 20 frames of pre-continuous shooting, and mechanical shutter/electronic first curtain at up to 12fps.

CFexpress type B + SD card for improved hybrid shooting performance.

Advanced video features including 7K 59.94p RAW Light recording, 4K 119.8p and Slow and Fast motion mode, and 7K 30p "Open Gate" video for increased vertical resolution, compositional flexibility, and post-production stabilization.

Oversampled 4K 60p/30p recording (with 7K oversampling for 30p), Canon Log 2 with up to15 stops of dynamic range, waveform monitoring, Register People Priority and Focus Accel/Decel algorithms inspired by Cinema EOS C400 and C80 cameras for natural, professional autofocus behavior. As well as white balance and operational improvements when recording video.

This camera offers versatility for professionals and enthusiasts, from portrait, wedding and event shooters to birding and landscape photographers and emerging videographers transitioning from smartphones.

Canon RF45mm F1.2 STM Lens Designed to Redefine Compact f/1.2 Prime Performance

The RF45mm F1.2 STM is a 45mm standard prime lens designed for natural perspectives close to human vision, with a wider angle than traditional 50mm options. It's lightweight (approx. 346g) and compact build makes it easy to handle for portraits, snapshots, landscapes, and more-equivalent to approx. 72mm on APS-C bodies like the EOS R7 or R50 cameras.

Key features include:

Wide f/1.2 aperture enabled by innovative PMo aspherical lenses and gear-type STM with magnetic detection, reducing size and weight compared to larger f/1.2 lenses

Rich, three-dimensional bokeh with nine aperture blades for smooth, circular blur; digital lens optimizer corrects distortions for outstanding rendering

Fixed rear-lens focusing system minimizes image quality shifts across distances; aperture range (f/1.2 to f/16) allows flexible depth control, faster shutters, and low-ISO shooting

Enhanced compactness via fixed-length barrel and minimum focusing distance, delivering value and reliability for diverse applications

Availability

The Canon EOS R6 Mark III camera body only and kits with either the Canon RF24-105 F4 L IS USM, the RF24-105 F4-7.1 IS STM USM lens, or the Stop Motion Animation Firmware are expected to be available in November 2025, for an estimated retail price of $2,799.00, $4,049.00, $3,149.00 and $2,899.00 respectively*. The RF45mm F1.2 STM lens is expected to be available in December 2025, for an estimated retail price of $469.99*. For more information about Canon's latest innovations and products, please visit www.usa.canon.com.

