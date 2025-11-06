Clinical Informatics Market Size to Reach USD 755.10 Billion by 2032, Driven by AI Integration, Cloud Solutions, and Interoperable Digital Health Platforms – SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Informatics Market Size and Growth Analysis:

According to a report by SNS Insider, the Clinical Informatics Market was valued at USD 230.11 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 755.10 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.03% during the forecast period 2025–2032.

The growth of the clinical informatics market is primarily driven by the widespread digital transformation of healthcare systems, the adoption of AI-based analytics, and the shift toward cloud and interoperable platforms. As healthcare organizations seek to optimize care coordination, enhance patient safety, and streamline workflows, clinical informatics systems have become integral to next-generation health IT infrastructure. Additionally, the rise of remote patient monitoring, telemedicine, and personalized medicine is boosting demand for integrated informatics solutions.





The United States clinical informatics Market was valued at USD 83.11 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 252.06 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 14.93% over the same period.

Market Overview

The clinical informatics market is undergoing rapid expansion as digital health ecosystems evolve to accommodate value-based care, interoperability mandates, and patient-centric models. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting AI-enabled clinical decision support (CDS), predictive analytics, and automated documentation tools to improve outcomes and reduce administrative burden.

In the U.S., supportive government programs such as the HITECH Act, 21st Century Cures Act, and ongoing CMS interoperability initiatives continue to accelerate electronic data sharing and healthcare digitization. The push toward data-driven healthcare delivery, coupled with the demand for decentralized clinical trials and precision medicine, is expected to create substantial growth opportunities across the sector.

Clinical Informatics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 230.11 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 755.10 billion CAGR CAGR of 16.03% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments By Type (Electronic Health Records, Clinical Trial Management System, Clinical Data Management System, Randomization and Trial Supply Management, Electronic Trial Master File, and Electronic Patient Reported Outcomes)



By Component (Software, Services)



By Deployment Type (Cloud-Based, On-premise)



By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Other End Users) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Clinical Informatics Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

In 2024, electronic health records were the dominant product segment of the clinical informatics market, having contributed an estimated 36.4% toward market share, due to the lucrative mandates globally for maintaining digital records, enhanced clinical documentation, and government-endorsed efforts to promote interoperability. The fastest-growing segment is electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) on account of increasing uptake of remote monitoring solutions and decentralized clinical trials.

By Component

Software was the largest segment in 2024, accounting for a share of about 62.7% as the growing adoption of AI, analytics, and integration solutions for EHRs, CDMS, and CTMS platforms, with advances in technology. Services emerged as the fastest-growing, with demand for implementation assistance, system integration, user education, and analytics consultancy growing, especially at smaller and midsize providers that cannot afford an in-house IT team.

By Deployment Type

The Cloud-Based segment is the fastest-growing deployment model in 2024, attributed to its scalability, lower initial costs, and rising need amongst organizations to access data remotely. On-premise had the largest market share of 55.2 % in 2024 due to large hospitals and research institutes preferring more control over data security and infrastructure for customization.

By End-User

Hospitals were the largest market in 2024 and held 68.9% of the market share owing to increasing adoption of integrated clinical informatics systems for inpatient and outpatient care, along with regulatory compliance and revenue cycle management. The Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) are the fastest-growing end user segment, driven by the trend of outpatient, the requirement of real-time reporting, and the implementation of compact, cloud-based informatics solutions that enhance procedural efficiency and reduce administrative hassles.

Clinical Informatics Market Regional Insights:

North America accounted for the largest share of the global clinical informatics market in 2024, due to higher digital health penetration, excellent healthcare infrastructure, and strong policy support for the adoption of EHR and interoperability.

The Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of the clinical informatics market during the forecast period, with growth primarily attributed to the increasing patient population, the need to manage healthcare data digitally, and government support for the adoption of healthcare IT.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Clinical Informatics Market Report are

AdvancedMD

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Athenahealth, Inc.

Cerner Corporation (Oracle Health)

Dedalus

eClinicalWorks

Epic Systems Corporation

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Health Catalyst

IBM Watson Health

IQVIA

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

McKesson Corporation

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Optum, Inc.

SAS Institute

Siemens Healthineers

Veradigm

Wipro

Recent Developments:

In May 2025 , Kathiravan Kalaivan, a graduate of Duke’s Master of Management in Clinical Informatics program, emphasized leading through complexity, melding technical innovation with clinical workflow integrity.

, Kathiravan Kalaivan, a graduate of Duke’s Master of Management in Clinical Informatics program, emphasized leading through complexity, melding technical innovation with clinical workflow integrity. In February 2025, Philips and Mass General Brigham announced a strategic collaboration to create a unified, near-real-time data and AI insights platform.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ADOPTION RATE OF CLINICAL INFORMATICS SOLUTIONS (2024) – helps you understand the regional variation in the implementation of clinical informatics platforms, highlighting markets with strong digital health infrastructure and government-led initiatives.

– helps you understand the regional variation in the implementation of clinical informatics platforms, highlighting markets with strong digital health infrastructure and government-led initiatives. HEALTH DATA GENERATION & UTILIZATION TRENDS (2024) – helps you evaluate how different healthcare segments are generating and leveraging patient data for predictive analytics, operational efficiency, and improved clinical outcomes.

– helps you evaluate how different healthcare segments are generating and leveraging patient data for predictive analytics, operational efficiency, and improved clinical outcomes. CLINICAL DECISION SUPPORT (CDS) SYSTEM USAGE (2021–2032) – helps you assess the adoption trajectory of CDS systems across hospitals, clinics, and research settings, illustrating the growing role of AI and automation in decision-making.

– helps you assess the adoption trajectory of CDS systems across hospitals, clinics, and research settings, illustrating the growing role of AI and automation in decision-making. HEALTHCARE IT SPENDING ON CLINICAL INFORMATICS (2024) – helps you analyze the financial commitment towards informatics infrastructure across regions, segmented by government funding, private investment, and grant-based support.

– helps you analyze the financial commitment towards informatics infrastructure across regions, segmented by government funding, private investment, and grant-based support. INTEROPERABILITY & INTEGRATION INDEX (2024) – helps you identify countries leading in seamless data exchange across EHRs, labs, and health networks, showcasing advancements toward unified healthcare ecosystems.

– helps you identify countries leading in seamless data exchange across EHRs, labs, and health networks, showcasing advancements toward unified healthcare ecosystems. WORKFORCE TRENDS IN CLINICAL INFORMATICS (2024) – helps you uncover global employment trends, highlighting skill shortages, training investments, and the evolving role of informatics professionals in healthcare delivery.

