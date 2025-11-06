AI in Blood Pressure Monitoring Market Size to Reach USD 7,587.48 Million by 2032, Driven by Wearables, Cuff-less Tech & AI Algorithms – SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI in Blood Pressure Monitoring Market Size and Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Ai in Blood Pressure Monitoring Market was valued at USD 928.55 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7,587.48 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 30.08% over the forecast period 2025–2032. In the United States, the market size was USD 344.46 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 2,761.47 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 29.77%.

Market growth is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of AI-enabled blood pressure monitoring devices, the rise of wearable technology and cuffless solutions, and the expanding use of real-time monitoring for hypertension management and remote care. These innovations offer non-invasive, continuous monitoring of blood pressure, enabling early detection of cardiovascular risk and enhanced patient engagement.





Market Overview

The AI in blood pressure monitoring market is experiencing rapid expansion due to an increasing emphasis on wearable devices, cuff-less solutions, and advanced machine learning and computer vision algorithms. The integration of AI into BP monitoring devices is enabling more accurate readings, trend prediction, and remote patient monitoring capabilities. With global healthcare systems increasingly focusing on hypertension management and telehealth services, AI-based BP monitoring is becoming a critical component of both clinical and home-care workflows.

In the U.S., the market is supported by strong adoption of wearable health devices, regulatory acceptance of digital health tools, and growing telehealth infrastructure.

AI in Blood Pressure Monitoring Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 928.55 million Market Size by 2032 USD 7587.48 million CAGR CAGR of 30.08% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments By Device Type (Wearable Devices, Cuff-based Devices, Cuffless Solutions)



By Technology (Machine Learning Algorithms, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision Techniques)



By Delivery Mode (On-Device AI, Cloud-based AI, Hybrid AI)



By Application (Hypertension Management, Cardiovascular Disease Prediction, Remote Patient Monitoring, Fitness and Wellness, Others)



By End Use (Hospitals & Acute Care, Home Care Settings/Patient (Consumers), Clinics & Ambulatory Care, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

AI in Blood Pressure Monitoring Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Device Type

The wearable devices segment dominated the AI in blood pressure monitoring market share with a 43% in 2024 due to the increased need for continuous, real-time monitoring of health conditions and the rise of smartwatches and fitness trackers for health. The cuffless solutions segment is projected to be the fastest-growing in the forecast period. Increasing AI algorithms, sensor technology, and effortless designs continue to fuel this growth.

By Technology

The machine learning algorithms segment led the AI in blood pressure monitoring market in 2024 with 54.28% market share as a result of its proven track record to increase diagnostic accuracy and predictive insights. The computer vision techniques segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the forecast period, driven by growing requirements for contactless and camera-based blood pressure measurement techniques.

By Delivery Mode

The on-device AI segment accounted for the largest share in the AI in blood pressure monitoring market in 2024, with a 41.5% market share, due to its capacity to provide immediate analysis, greater privacy, and less reliance on internet connectivity.

By Application

In 2024, the hypertension management segment led the AI in blood pressure monitoring market share with a 38.6%, owing to the global increase in hypertension cases and the increasing demand for precise, ongoing monitoring to avoid complications such as stroke and cardiovascular disease. The remote patient monitoring (RPM) segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the years of forecast period, fueled by the rising need for home-based care and chronic disease management.

By End-Use

The hospitals & acute care segment held the largest share of the AI in blood pressure monitoring market in 2024, with 48.15% market share, as a result of the growing adoption of AI technologies into clinical workflows for improved patient monitoring, diagnosis, and decision support. The home care settings/patient (consumers) segment is likely to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for personal and convenient monitoring of health.

Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the AI in blood pressure monitoring market share with a 50.05%, due to its highly developed healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of digital health technology, and high presence of key players across the region.

The rapid digital transformation of healthcare, combined with growing awareness of preventive care and an expanding middle-class population in the region, is anticipated to fuel demand for AI-powered blood pressure monitoring solutions. Consequently, the blood pressure monitor-based AI segment is projected to be the fastest-growing category in the Asia Pacific market, registering a CAGR of 31.26% during the forecast period.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the AI in Blood Pressure Monitoring Market Report are

Omron Healthcare

Fitbit (Google)

Samsung Electronics

Apple Inc.

Biobeat Technologies

Withings

Microlife Corporation

Spacelabs Healthcare

A&D Medical

SunTech Medical and other players in final report

Recent Developments:

May 2025 – Omron Healthcare has launched a new series of home blood pressure monitors with integrated artificial intelligence (AI) for the detection of atrial fibrillation (AF). With the company's own Intellisense AFib algorithm, based on machine learning, these monitors automatically screen for AF with every blood pressure measurement.

has launched a new series of home blood pressure monitors with integrated artificial intelligence (AI) for the detection of atrial fibrillation (AF). With the company's own Intellisense AFib algorithm, based on machine learning, these monitors automatically screen for AF with every blood pressure measurement. In May 2023, Google-owned Fitbit submitted a patent for a small blood pressure monitoring system that is to be integrated into its smartwatches. It utilizes a pressure-sensitive screen (force sensor) and a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor to estimate systolic and diastolic measurements.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AI-INTEGRATED DEVICE ADOPTION RATES – helps you understand regional variations in the uptake of AI-powered blood pressure monitoring systems, highlighting markets with the highest penetration and future growth potential.

– helps you understand regional variations in the uptake of AI-powered blood pressure monitoring systems, highlighting markets with the highest penetration and future growth potential. ALGORITHM ACCURACY AND CLINICAL VALIDATION TRENDS – helps you assess the reliability and clinical credibility of AI algorithms used in blood pressure monitoring, ensuring compliance with healthcare standards.

– helps you assess the reliability and clinical credibility of AI algorithms used in blood pressure monitoring, ensuring compliance with healthcare standards. CUFFLESS AND ON-WRIST MONITORING DEVICE PENETRATION – helps you identify emerging opportunities in next-generation, wearable, and non-invasive blood pressure monitoring technologies.

– helps you identify emerging opportunities in next-generation, wearable, and non-invasive blood pressure monitoring technologies. AI DEPLOYMENT MODE TRENDS – helps you analyze the dominance of cloud-based vs. on-device AI models and their impact on data security, cost, and scalability in healthcare applications.

– helps you analyze the dominance of cloud-based vs. on-device AI models and their impact on data security, cost, and scalability in healthcare applications. INTEGRATION IN REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING (RPM) PROGRAMS – helps you understand how AI-enabled BP monitoring devices are being integrated into RPM frameworks to enhance preventive care and real-time health insights

