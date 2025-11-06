From Asia to LATAM: MEXC Activates the Next Chapter of Global Web3 Expansion at LABITCONF 2025





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announces its strategic participation at LABITCONF 2025 in Buenos Aires, marking the beginning of a new phase of expansion across Latin America. Building on its proven growth in the Asian market and the accelerating momentum of Web3 MEXC now aims to empower builders, communities, innovators, and institutions across LATAM, bridging the two high-potential regions into the next global crypto growth cycle.

Asia has been one of MEXC’s strongest-performing regions globally, driven by high digital penetration, active capital formation, strong retail participation, and concentrated innovation hubs. Over the past growth cycles, MEXC emerged as one of the fastest-growing exchanges in Asia in community penetration, supporting local builders through listings, liquidity, partnerships, investment, and education.

Latin America now becomes the next strategic region where MEXC applies this proven model, transferring know-how, experience, and scaling frameworks that accelerated Web3 development across Asia.

MEXC arrives at LABITCONF as a BITCOIN sponsor, signaling its intention to deepen its role in Latin America’s Web3 development and expand the connection between Asian and LATAM markets. Latin America has become one of MEXC’s fast growing markets globally in users and engagement, backed by ongoing investment in local initiatives, partnerships, and presence at key ecosystem events such as Blockchain Rio, Crypto Latin Fest, and Bolivia Blockchain Week, where MEXC was recognized for its rapid offline growth and community presence.

“LABITCONF is an essential moment for MEXC to reaffirm our long-term commitment to Latin America,” said André Sprone, User Growth Manager LATAM at MEXC. “Asia proved that when community, liquidity, and easy product access converge — exponential adoption can happen. Now, we want to bring this proven approach to the region, and continue introducing products and experiences that reflect LATAM user preferences and future adoption needs.”

Throughout LABITCONF, MEXC will engage with builders, operators, users, and institutions on-site through its interactive booth and community touchpoints, serving as the primary space where attendees can meet the team, experience MEXC’s products, and connect directly with the exchange. MEXC’s presence signals the introduction of the same strategic mindset and growth frameworks developed in Asia — frameworks that contributed to accelerating Web3 adoption at scale.

Looking ahead, MEXC aims to reinforce long-term connectivity between Asia and Latin America, supporting future collaboration potential as both markets continue evolving into leading centers of global Web3 development.

To celebrate this new phase, MEXC is launching a LATAM-exclusive promotion during LABITCONF: users depositing $100 can receive a 20 USDT airdrop. MEXC will also feature an on-site “ 0 Fee ” themed photo activation inside its booth, highlighting one of the exchange’s most trending campaigns globally, reinforcing MEXC as the easiest entry trading platform for new users.

“Asia was the first major ignition point. LATAM now has similar potential — with even stronger cultural community energy and crypto-native adoption behavior. MEXC is here to empower that future,” added Sprone.

With LABITCONF as a regional catalyst, MEXC reinforces its long-term commitment to education, ecosystem enablement, and broader Web3 participation across Latin America.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

