MEXC Reports 1,329% Average Peak Return Across Top New Tokens in November

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, released its November operations report, revealing a substantial increase in user activity across utility-driven market sectors and a record level of alignment between trading volume and price performance on its platform. The data emphasizes MEXC’s leadership in rapid listing and early-stage asset discovery. By helping users access high-growth opportunities ahead of the broader market, MEXC continues to shorten the lag time between emerging trends and actual tradability.

Key Takeaways

The Top 10 new tokens by trading volume recorded an average peak gain of 1,329%.





Utility tokens continued to dominate market gains, with DeFi accounting for 30%, Infrastructure for 40%, and Decentralized AI for 20%.





BSC ecosystem leads November returns, accounting for 40% of the top-performing tokens across DeFi, AI payment infrastructure, and entertainment applications.





Trading volume and price performance correlation reached their highest rates in 2025 (80%), revealing a more rational market structure.





MEXC Launchpad users earned up to 125% returns with the MON launchpad campaign.





The Airdrop+ program distributed more than 2 million USDT and attracted 6,551 participants.

Utility Sector Dominates Trading Volume

MEXC continued building on the momentum from its rapid listing and early-stage momentum capture strategy in November. Despite broader market volatility, users could access emerging narratives and tokens with minimal delay between project traction and listing. The top 10 tokens by spot trading volume delivered an average peak gain of 1,329% with strong market focus on utility-driven sectors. Traders turned their attention to tokens that address key market bottlenecks, such as scalability, liquidity efficiency, and payment frameworks.





DeFi and infrastructure projects dominated the top 10 tokens by spot trading volume, accounting for 30% and 40% respectively, led by MMT (+2,720%) and Trust (+1,900%). While decentralized AI and entertainment tokens, including Beat (+2,991%), made up the remaining 30%.

BSC Ecosystem Retains Market Leadership

The BSC ecosystem retained its leadership position for top-performing assets across chains for the third consecutive month. High-performing BSC assets accounted for 40% of the high-performing tokens, demonstrating the broadest thematic diversity. They spanned across high-value market narratives, including DeFi, decentralized AI, payment infrastructure, and Web3 entertainment. Ethereum captured 20% of the top 10 high-performing tokens, with assets focused on technical infrastructure such as data storage and AI tooling. SUI and BASE were represented by projects in the DeFi and InfoFi infrastructure sectors, supporting real-world implementations and innovative narratives. At the same time, emerging ecosystems such as MONAD and ALGO also contributed to diversifying the chain.

Trading Depth and Price Performance Converge

November's top 10 tokens by peak performance recorded an average gain of 1,664%. Eight out of these tokens appeared on both the top 10 trading volume and top 10 price performance lists. The 80% overlap rate is notably the strongest liquidity-price correlation recorded on the platform in 2025. Given recent market performance, this convergence suggests a transition from speculative trading towards assets with deep liquidity and fundamental validation. Outside the core utility sectors, MEXC’s listing model enabled substantial gains in WOJAKONX (2,076%) and BAY (1,758%) from the MEME and learn-to-earn market segment.





Launchpad And Airdrop+ Continue to Accelerate User Participation

MEXC’s user-focused rewards programs continue to drive substantial user participation and engagement on the platform. Launchpad users earned up to 125% returns as MON delivered a standout early-stage performance. The SOL launchpad campaign offered new users a 50% discount and an affordable entry into the blue-chip asset. At the same time, five Spin & Win events and the ongoing CHZ All-Star Wheel gave users access to prizes of up to 250,000 USDT and premium items through simple, accessible participation mechanics.

The MEXC Airdrop+ program conducted 46 Airdrop+ campaigns in November. The program distributed over 2.3 million USDT and attracted more than 6,500 participants, boosting visibility for new listings and offering early users meaningful rewards. As the market stabilizes following recent volatility and liquidity increasingly aligns with fundamentals, MEXC is uniquely positioned to provide its users with early access to high-potential projects, offer diversified earning opportunities, and support in a mature, utility-driven market cycle.

