Menstrual Health Apps Market Expected to Reach USD 7.52 Billion by 2032, Driven by Smartphone Adoption & Personalized Digital Health Solutions – SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menstrual Health Apps Market Size and Growth Analysis:

According to a report by SNS Insider, the global Menstrual Health Apps Market size was valued at USD 1.72 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7.52 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 20.27% over the period 2025–2032. In the United States, the market was valued at USD 0.50 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.00 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 19.15% during the forecast period.

The growth of the menstrual health apps market is primarily driven by increasing menstrual-health awareness, rising smartphone penetration, and a growing preference for personalized digital health solutions for women. As more users track periods, fertility and reproductive health via apps, and as femtech start-ups and major tech-health companies invest in AI-powered platforms, the demand surges. Integration of wearables, hormonal learning, and predictive analytics further boosts usage. In developed markets, approximately 65% of girls and women aged 15–45 track their periods on digital platforms, highlighting the shift toward mobile health adoption.





Market Overview

The global menstrual health apps market is witnessing rapid adoption of features such as AI-powered cycle prediction, wearable integration, hormonal analytics and telehealth connectivity. These digital solutions are becoming more mainstream as large tech firms incorporate menstrual health monitoring into broader health ecosystems; for example, Apple’s iOS17 update which introduced advanced cycle deviation and temperature/heart-rate based alerts. On the supply side, a competitive landscape is emerging with femtech start-ups and established players expanding service portfolios and forming partnerships with healthcare organizations. Regulatory momentum, such as the FDA approval of the digital birth-control app Natural Cycles, is increasing developer focus on clinical-grade accuracy and privacy assurance.

Segmentation Insights:

By Platform

The Android segment led the menstrual health apps market globally in 2024 with a total revenue menstrual health apps market share of 72.9%. The growth is driven by the high penetration of android smartphones globally, especially in developing regions where affordable devices are ubiquitous. iOS segment will be the most rapidly growing due to the growing demand in developed economies and superior in-app purchase rates from iOS consumers.

By Applications

The period cycle tracking segment dominated the menstrual health apps market in 2024, with a 64.5% share of revenues due to the core requirement of menstruating women to track the regularity of their cycle, forecast the onset of their period, and cope with attendant symptoms. The fertility and ovulation management segment is anticipated to be the most dynamic, driven by an increasing global emphasis on reproductive planning, delayed childbearing, and growing awareness of infertility.

Regional Outlook:

North America's menstrual health apps market led the global market in 2024, accounted for a 38.1% menstrual health apps market share due to the robust digital health infrastructure, improved smartphone penetration, and growing consumer awareness about women's health.

Asia Pacific is the most rapidly growing menstrual health apps market due to increasing smartphone penetration, enhanced awareness of menstrual health, and rising urbanization.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Menstrual Health Apps Market Report are

Flo Health Inc.

Glow Inc.

Biowink GmbH

Planned Parenthood Federation of America Inc.

Ovia Health

MagicGirl

Procter & Gamble

Simple Design Ltd.

Clue by BioWink

Kindara

Natural Cycles and others

Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , Laiqa introduced an AI-powered women's wellness app, covering a wide spectrum of health needs from periods to menopause, offering personalized support and holistic care for users at every stage of reproductive health.

, Laiqa introduced an AI-powered women's wellness app, covering a wide spectrum of health needs from periods to menopause, offering personalized support and holistic care for users at every stage of reproductive health. In December 2024, Asan launched a free period tracking app designed to offer users insights into their menstrual cycles along with an environmental impact tracker, aiming to raise awareness about sustainable menstrual health practices.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

USER PENETRATION & ACTIVE USER METRICS (2024)

APP DOWNLOADS & ADOPTION RATES, BY REGION (2021–2024)

USAGE BEHAVIOR & ENGAGEMENT METRICS (2024)

HEALTHCARE INTEGRATION & DIGITAL SPENDING (2024)

DATA PRIVACY & USER CONCERNS TRENDS (2024)

SUBSCRIPTION & MONETIZATION TRENDS (2024)

Menstrual Health Apps Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.72 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.52 billion CAGR CAGR of 20.27% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments By Platform (Android, iOS)



By Applications (Fertility & Ovulation Management, Menstrual Health Management, and Period Cycle Tracking) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

