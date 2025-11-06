Wearable Cardiac Devices Market Size to Surpass USD 32.16 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wearable cardiac devices market size is predicted to surpass USD 32.16 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 5.84 billion in 2026. The market is estimated at USD 4.68 billion in 2025 and is expected to expand at a strong CAGR of 23.97% from 2025 to 2034.

The wearable cardiac devices market is driven by increasing cardiac disorders, rising health awareness, and advancements in continuous remote patient monitoring technologies.



Wearable Cardiac Devices Market Key Takeaways

North America accounted for the largest market share 61% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By product, the defibrillators segment held the major market share in 2024.

By product, the patch segment is growing at a fastest CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By application, the home healthcare segment is expanding at a solid CAGR from 2025 to 2034.



What Fuels Expansion in Wearable Heart Devices?

Expansion of the wearable cardiac devices market is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disease and the rise in demand for real-time heart monitoring solutions. Wearable cardiac devices, which include smartwatches, ECG patches, and biosensors, continuously monitor cardiac activity to facilitate early detection and management from a distance. With the addition of wireless connectivity and analytics based on artificial intelligence, the devices enhance diagnostic accuracy and patient engagement.

The continued digitization of healthcare, along with reimbursement frameworks conducive to the adoption of wearable cardiac devices, is an increasing trend in healthcare systems with a focus on preventative care. With consumer and clinician preference for real-time integration of health monitoring, wearable cardiac technologies are emerging as valuable contributions to the cardiovascular healthcare system.

What are the Major Applications of Wearable Cardiac Devices?

Arrhythmia Detection and Monitoring: Wearable cardiac devices are widely used to detect and monitor irregular heart rhythms such as atrial fibrillation (AFib), bradycardia, and tachycardia, often providing early warnings that prevent more serious cardiac events.



Wearable cardiac devices are widely used to detect and monitor irregular heart rhythms such as atrial fibrillation (AFib), bradycardia, and tachycardia, often providing early warnings that prevent more serious cardiac events. Post-Operative and Post-Acute Care Monitoring: After cardiac surgeries or procedures like stent placements, wearable devices help track patients' heart function during recovery, enabling real-time monitoring outside of hospital settings and reducing readmission rates.



After cardiac surgeries or procedures like stent placements, wearable devices help track patients' heart function during recovery, enabling real-time monitoring outside of hospital settings and reducing readmission rates. Chronic Disease Management (e.g., Heart Failure): For patients with congestive heart failure (CHF) or other chronic cardiovascular conditions, wearables assist in continuous monitoring, alerting patients and providers to early signs of deterioration, and supporting proactive intervention.



For patients with congestive heart failure (CHF) or other chronic cardiovascular conditions, wearables assist in continuous monitoring, alerting patients and providers to early signs of deterioration, and supporting proactive intervention. Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Programs: Healthcare providers use wearable devices as part of remote patient monitoring to manage large populations of at-risk cardiac patients, enabling 24/7 data collection and virtual clinical oversight without in-person visits.



Healthcare providers use wearable devices as part of remote patient monitoring to manage large populations of at-risk cardiac patients, enabling 24/7 data collection and virtual clinical oversight without in-person visits. Fitness and Preventive Health Tracking: Consumer-oriented wearables with ECG and heart rate monitoring features support preventive cardiology by helping users track their heart health, stress levels, and physical activity, reducing risk factors through lifestyle adjustments.



What are the Key Trends of the Wearable Cardiac Devices Market?

Rise in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Telehealth Integration: With the increasing demand for home-based care and telemedicine , wearable cardiac devices are being integrated into remote patient monitoring systems . These devices enable continuous data transmission to healthcare providers, improving management of chronic cardiac conditions and reducing hospital visits.



With the increasing demand for home-based care and , wearable cardiac devices are being integrated into . These devices enable continuous data transmission to healthcare providers, improving management of chronic cardiac conditions and reducing hospital visits. Miniaturization and Improved Comfort: There's a strong push toward smaller, more discreet, and comfortable designs that encourage long-term wear. Innovations in flexible electronics and lightweight materials are making cardiac wearables less intrusive , enhancing patient compliance.



There's a strong push toward smaller, more discreet, and comfortable designs that encourage long-term wear. and , enhancing patient compliance. Consumerization of Medical-Grade Devices: Devices like smartwatches with ECG functionality (e.g., Apple Watch, Fitbit) are blurring the line between consumer electronics and clinical-grade monitors. This democratization of heart health tools empowers users to take a more active role in monitoring their cardiovascular health.



Devices like smartwatches with ECG functionality (e.g., Apple Watch, Fitbit) are blurring the line between and clinical-grade monitors. This democratization of heart health tools empowers users to take a more active role in monitoring their cardiovascular health. Regulatory Approvals and Reimbursement Expansion: Governments and insurers are increasingly recognizing the clinical value of wearable cardiac devices. More devices are gaining FDA approvals and becoming eligible for reimbursement, driving adoption in both clinical and consumer markets



Governments and insurers are increasingly recognizing the clinical value of wearable cardiac devices. More devices are gaining FDA approvals and becoming eligible for reimbursement, driving adoption in both clinical and consumer markets Integration with Digital Health Ecosystems and EHRs: Wearable cardiac devices are increasingly being integrated with electronic health records (EHRs) and broader digital health platforms, enabling seamless data sharing between patients, devices, and care teams. This connectivity supports more personalized care plans, real-time clinical decision-making, and comprehensive long-term cardiac management.



Wearable Cardiac Devices Market Opportunity



Is AI-Enabled Early Detection the Ultimate Note in Wearable Cardiac Devices?

There is a significant opportunity in the wearable cardiac device market through AI-based cardiac arrhythmia detection and risk stratification. It has recently been shown that algorithms can now analyze ECG, PPG, and seismocardiogram signals at the level of expertise we expect from physicians with incredibly low power consumption. For example, a patch wearable can now achieve 95 % AF detection accuracy at only a few milliwatts over weeks of continuous monitoring. (Source: https://www.arxiv.org/abs/2508.13181 )

Additionally, Cardiosense has a newly cleared CardioTag through the FDA, which captures multimodal cardiac data and integrates it with AI to provide early detection of dysfunction across the continuum-from hospital to home. This combination of continuous monitoring and predictive analytics supports proactive care, supporting significant total hospitalization reduction and continuous risk monitoring for at-risk populations.

Wearable Cardiac Devices Market Key Challenges

Complex Regulatory Environment

An important limiting factor for the wearable cardiac device market is the complicated and unpredictable regulatory environment they must navigate before they can enter the market. Continuous ECG, estimating blood pressure, and arrhythmia detection are all potential diagnostic capabilities, and so firms must navigate the obstacle of obtaining approvals in each respective geographical jurisdiction. Although the accuracy of some wearables for measuring blood pressure, sleep, and stress continues to be inconsistent, this does not build enough trust for clinicians and users.

For example, the FDA issued a warning to WHOOP in July 2025, stating that WHOOP's "Blood Pressure Insights" feature should be treated as a medical device (not a wellness tool) as it implied diagnostic use. The WHOOP is now responsible for responding to previous FDA inquiries for BPI. (Source https://www.fda.gov )



Wearable Cardiac Devices Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 3.75 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 4.68 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 32.16 Billion Market Growth Rate (2025–2034) CAGR of 23.97% Dominated Region North America (61% share in 2024) Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Product, Application, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Product Insights Defibrillators segment dominated the market in 2024, while the patch segment is expected to record substantial growth during the forecast period. U.S. Market Forecast The U.S. market was valued at USD 1.72 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately USD 14.96 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of around 24.15%. Growth Drivers Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, expanding elderly population, increasing adoption of remote patient monitoring, and continuous innovations in AI-powered wearable technologies. Technological Advancements Integration of IoT, biosensors, and AI algorithms in wearable cardiac devices is enhancing early diagnosis, data accuracy, and real-time monitoring capabilities. Market Opportunities Growing demand for home healthcare, improved reimbursement policies, and the emergence of cloud-based cardiac monitoring platforms in developing economies.



Case Study: Integration of AI-Powered Wearable Cardiac Monitoring in U.S. Healthcare Systems

Background:



Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) remain the leading cause of mortality in the United States, responsible for nearly one in every five deaths. The growing prevalence of atrial fibrillation, heart failure, and arrhythmias has created an urgent demand for scalable cardiac monitoring solutions that extend beyond clinical environments. Hospitals and healthcare providers are now integrating AI-driven wearable devices to enhance early detection, continuous monitoring, and patient compliance.

Challenge:



Traditional Holter monitors and event recorders often presented issues of low patient adherence, limited monitoring duration (24–48 hours), and delays in clinical diagnosis. The healthcare system needed an alternative capable of providing continuous, high-quality data over extended periods—preferably in a home-based environment—to reduce hospital readmissions and improve outcomes for at-risk cardiac patients.

Solution Implementation:



In 2024, the Mayo Clinic and AliveCor launched a pilot program utilizing Kardia™ 12L ECG System and KAI™ 12L AI technology, following FDA clearance for real-time ECG rhythm monitoring. The integration of these devices into Mayo’s digital health platform allowed clinicians to continuously assess cardiac patterns remotely using AI-driven analysis. The system transmitted data securely through cloud-based EHRs, enabling early detection of arrhythmias and proactive interventions.

Key Results:

Diagnostic Efficiency: Clinicians identified and treated atrial fibrillation 40% faster compared to conventional ECG monitoring systems.

Clinicians identified and treated atrial fibrillation 40% faster compared to conventional ECG monitoring systems. Reduced Hospital Readmissions: Readmission rates for post-cardiac-surgery patients declined by 23% within the first six months of deployment.

Readmission rates for post-cardiac-surgery patients declined by 23% within the first six months of deployment. Patient Engagement: Over 85% of patients reported higher satisfaction and adherence, citing the wearable’s comfort and real-time feedback features.

Over 85% of patients reported higher satisfaction and adherence, citing the wearable’s comfort and real-time feedback features. Cost Reduction: Healthcare providers achieved approximately 18% savings in annual cardiac monitoring expenses through early detection and remote management.

Technological Highlights:



The integration leveraged AI algorithms to automatically interpret ECG signals, detect anomalies, and generate clinician alerts in real time. Data was stored in compliance with HIPAA standards, allowing seamless integration with hospital information systems. The system’s interoperability supported telehealth consultations and digital prescriptions based on continuous data feedback.

Strategic Insights:



This case underscores how AI-enabled cardiac wearables are transforming clinical workflows, bridging the gap between hospital and home-based care. It also highlights the critical role of regulatory acceleration (e.g., FDA’s digital health initiatives) and payer support for remote monitoring reimbursement in driving market adoption. The collaboration demonstrated measurable improvement in patient outcomes, hospital efficiency, and healthcare cost optimization—validating the business and clinical value of integrating wearable cardiac devices into mainstream care.

Conclusion:



The Mayo Clinic–AliveCor initiative exemplifies how AI, wearable technology, and digital health integration can redefine cardiac care delivery. As healthcare systems globally seek to reduce the burden of cardiovascular disease, similar programs are expected to scale across North America and Asia Pacific, further accelerating the wearable cardiac devices market’s growth trajectory through 2034.

Wearable Cardiac Devices Market Regional Insights

How Big is the North America Wearable Cardiac Devices Market?

The global North America wearable cardiac devices market size is valued at USD 2.85 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2025 to 2034, reaching approximately USD 19.62 billion by 2034.

North America Wearable Cardiac Devices Market Trends

North America dominates the global market with a share of 61% in 2024. North America has established itself as a market leader for wearable cardiac devices owing to its strong healthcare infrastructure, increased digital health adoption, and reimbursement policies supporting remote patient monitoring.

The use of cardiac wearables for continuous ECG monitoring and arrhythmia detection among healthcare providers in the North American markets is also contributing to increased activity in the market. The maturity of the market is bolstered by numerous partnerships between hospitals, technology companies, and insurers, including remote cardiac monitoring programs and artificial intelligence (AI) based diagnostic applications.

What is the U.S. Wearable Cardiac Devices Market Size?

The U.S. wearable cardiac devices market size is expected to be worth over USD 14.96 billion by 2034, up from USD 2.14 billion in 2025. It is expected to expand at a double-digit CAGR of 24.15% from 2025 to 2034



Why does the U.S. dominate the North American wearable cardiac devices market?

The U.S leads the North America region as a result of a solid regulatory environment and continuous product innovation. The FDA has utilized its expedited pathways to authorize uses for a variety of advanced ECG wearables and AI-based cardiac monitoring systems.

For example, in June 2024, AliveCor announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance and commercial launch of KAI™ 12L AI technology and the Kardia™ 12L ECG System for real-time ECG heart rhythm monitoring to promote patient engagement. This launched the world’s first AI for detecting life-threatening cardiac conditions. National leaders in remote cardiac monitoring, Apple, Medtronic, and Abbott, continue to invest in various remote cardiac monitoring solutions, adding to the overall momentum of the U.S. market.

How Big is the Asia Pacific Wearable Cardiac Devices Market?

According to Precedence Research, the wearable cardiac devices market size is pegged at more than US$ 6,110 million by 2034 and is witnessed to grow highest CAGR of 25.8% from 2025 to 2034.

What factors are contributing to the Asia Pacific being the fastest-growing region?

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the wearable cardiac devices market due to an increasing incidence of cardiovascular disease, healthcare digitization, and government support for telemedicine initiatives. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are promoting preventative cardiac care via national health initiatives and digital platforms. Rapid developments in AI-wearable technology for electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring are being coupled with greater health literacy amongst consumers and improvements in smartphone access to create a large potential user base.

India is leading the region’s growth because of its rapidly evolving digital health infrastructure and government-supported telehealth initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. Inventions are advancing quickly throughout the region; prominent players like AliveCor, Philips, and BPL Medical Technologies are introducing affordable ECG-wearable technology and remote monitoring systems. Recent activity between hospital systems and technology start-ups focused on AI-driven arrhythmia detection and ongoing cardiac monitoring further exemplifies growth in India's digital cardiac ecosystem.

In September 2025, AliveCor launched its Kardia 12L ECG system in India, after its launch in the United States. The device has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO). (Source: https://www.digitalhealthnews.com)

Country-Level Investments & Funding for the Wearable Cardiac Devices Industry:

Netherlands : In the Netherlands, AIKON Health secured €1.2 million in seed funding from multiple investors to develop wearable devices for heart failure monitoring using chest and arm sensors.



: In the Netherlands, AIKON Health secured €1.2 million in seed funding from multiple investors to develop wearable devices for heart failure monitoring using chest and arm sensors. India : Monitra Health raised $1.5 million to scale its remote cardiac monitoring platform, upBeat, while Xplore Lifestyle committed ₹200 crore (~$24 million) to build solutions around CardiacSense’s smartwatch, enabling real-time heart rhythm tracking.



: Monitra Health raised $1.5 million to scale its remote cardiac monitoring platform, upBeat, while Xplore Lifestyle committed ₹200 crore (~$24 million) to build solutions around CardiacSense’s smartwatch, enabling real-time heart rhythm tracking. Australia: The Australian government allocated AUD 7.5 million under the Medical Research Future Fund to support wearable health tech R&D, including cardiac monitoring wearables integrated into textiles.



The Australian government allocated AUD 7.5 million under the Medical Research Future Fund to support wearable health tech R&D, including cardiac monitoring wearables integrated into textiles. United States: The NIH funded the development of CorBand, a wrist-based sensor aimed at predicting heart failure decompensation, providing early warnings to prevent hospital readmissions. These initiatives reflect a global push toward digitized, patient-centric cardiac care.



The NIH funded the development of CorBand, a wrist-based sensor aimed at predicting heart failure decompensation, providing early warnings to prevent hospital readmissions. These initiatives reflect a global push toward digitized, patient-centric cardiac care. China: The substantial government policy support and private investment are fueling rapid growth in wearable cardiac and related medical device innovation. The “Healthy China 2030” initiative, along with other Five-Year Plans, has emphasized improving cardiovascular care and remote monitoring, which has translated into billions in funding and market opportunity.



Wearable Cardiac Devices Market Segmentations Insights:

Product Insights

Why Are Defibrillators Dominating the Wearable Cardiac Devices Market?

The segment of defibrillators has taken the lead within the market in 2024, as they are essential in reducing sudden cardiac deaths and managing life-threatening arrhythmias. Increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases, combined with the increasing preference for wearable cardioverter defibrillators (WCDs) that allow for consistent monitoring of heart rhythms and automatically provide shock therapy in case of an arrhythmia, have helped to boost adoption, especially among patients who need continuous cardiac monitoring or intervention.

The patch segment is expected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period due to its lighter, easier-to-use design that provides continuous, wireless ECG monitoring. Patches are adhesive devices that can support remote patient management and allow a physician to track patients’ cardiac activity in real time. Increasing use of patches in home healthcare and preventive cardiac diagnostics is also helping to drive growth in the segment.

Application Insights

Why Is Home Healthcare Leading the Wearable Cardiac Devices Market?

The home healthcare segment led the market in 2024, driven by an increased need for continuous and personalized heart monitoring outside of clinical settings. Patients diagnosed with chronic heart conditions increasingly prefer solutions that can be delivered at home, allowing them to communicate in real-time with their physicians, as well as providing great comfort and fewer trips to the hospital, all while increasing the therapeutic regimen with the potential for lower overall healthcare costs and improved efficiency.

The remote patient monitoring segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is supported by increased telemedicine usage, advances in wearables supported by the Internet of Things, and a greater focus of the healthcare system on preventive care. Remote monitoring can detect abnormal cardiac events early while allowing patients to receive medical attention on time, further supporting early intervention practices in a greater value-based care model while decreasing hospital admissions and readmissions from cardiac patients.

Top Companies in the Wearable Cardiac Devices Market

Heartbit Holdings Plc. - Heartbit Holdings Plc. specializes in advanced ECG-monitoring wearables designed to provide real-time heart health analytics for athletes and patients with cardiac concerns.



- Heartbit Holdings Plc. specializes in advanced ECG-monitoring wearables designed to provide real-time heart health analytics for athletes and patients with cardiac concerns. Qardio, Inc. - Qardio offers smart wearable ECG monitors like QardioCore, which deliver continuous heart monitoring and wireless data syncing for both consumers and clinicians.



- Qardio offers smart wearable ECG monitors like QardioCore, which deliver continuous heart monitoring and wireless data syncing for both consumers and clinicians. General Electric Company (GE Healthcare, Inc.) - GE Healthcare provides wearable cardiac solutions integrated with AI to support early detection of arrhythmias and remote patient monitoring.



- GE Healthcare provides wearable cardiac solutions integrated with AI to support early detection of arrhythmias and remote patient monitoring. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. - iRhythm is known for its Zio patch, a discreet, wearable ECG monitor that continuously records heart rhythms for up to 14 days.



- iRhythm is known for its Zio patch, a discreet, wearable ECG monitor that continuously records heart rhythms for up to 14 days. Boston Scientific (Preventive Solutions, Inc.) - Boston Scientific, through Preventive Solutions, offers wearable cardiac monitors that support early detection of atrial fibrillation and other arrhythmias.



- Boston Scientific, through Preventive Solutions, offers wearable cardiac monitors that support early detection of atrial fibrillation and other arrhythmias. ACS Diagnostics, Inc. - ACS Diagnostics provides wearable cardiac telemetry devices that deliver real-time ECG monitoring with event-triggered alerts for healthcare providers.



- ACS Diagnostics provides wearable cardiac telemetry devices that deliver real-time ECG monitoring with event-triggered alerts for healthcare providers. Hemodynamics Company LLC - Hemodynamics Company LLC focuses on wearable heart monitors that track cardiac output and blood pressure to support early intervention in cardiovascular disease.



- Hemodynamics Company LLC focuses on wearable heart monitors that track cardiac output and blood pressure to support early intervention in cardiovascular disease. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (BioTelemetry, Inc.) - Philips, through its acquisition of BioTelemetry, delivers a wide range of wearable cardiac monitoring solutions, including remote ECG tracking and diagnostics.



- Philips, through its acquisition of BioTelemetry, delivers a wide range of wearable cardiac monitoring solutions, including remote ECG tracking and diagnostics. Asahi Kasei Corporation (ZOLL Medical Corporation) - ZOLL Medical, under Asahi Kasei, offers LifeVest, a wearable defibrillator designed for patients at risk of sudden cardiac arrest.



- ZOLL Medical, under Asahi Kasei, offers LifeVest, a wearable defibrillator designed for patients at risk of sudden cardiac arrest. Vital Connect, Inc. - Vital Connect produces the VitalPatch, a clinical-grade wearable biosensor that continuously monitors ECG, heart rate, respiratory rate, and more.



- Vital Connect produces the VitalPatch, a clinical-grade wearable biosensor that continuously monitors ECG, heart rate, respiratory rate, and more. Baxter - Baxter has entered the wearable cardiac monitoring space with solutions aimed at improving patient outcomes through continuous heart health tracking.



- Baxter has entered the wearable cardiac monitoring space with solutions aimed at improving patient outcomes through continuous heart health tracking. Medtronic plc - Medtronic provides implantable and wearable cardiac devices, including mobile telemetry systems that support remote arrhythmia detection and disease management.

Recent Developments:

In July 2025, Medical AI company Cardiosense received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for the CardioTag™ device to assess cardiac function and develop patient outcomes across various health care settings. This is a company's first multimodal, wearable sensor that simultaneously captures high-fidelity electrocardiogram (ECG), seismocardiogram (SCG), and photoplethysmogram (PPG). (Source: fiercebiotech.com)



In May 2025, Element Science, has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Jewel Patch Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (Patch-WCD) for patients having an elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest. The CE mark and UKCA mark have previously approved this device in the UK. (Source: cardiovascularbusiness.com)







Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Defibrillator

Holter monitors

Patch

Others

By Application

Home Healthcare

Remote Patient Monitoring

Others



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



