Amplify ETFs Named “Best Crypto-Linked ETF Issuer 2025” by ETF Express

CHICAGO, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs , a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, has been named Best Crypto-Linked ETF Issuer ($100 million–$1 billion) by ETF Express, recognizing the firm’s pioneering role and continued contributions in the evolving digital assets ETF landscape. As of Nov. 4, 2025, Amplify has six crypto-related ETFs in the marketplace, representing over $1.35 billion in assets under management, and has registered for three more digital asset-focused strategies.

The honor highlights Amplify’s early and influential entry into the digital assets market. In 2018, Amplify launched the Amplify Blockchain Technology ETF (BLOK) 1, the first actively managed blockchain ETF, offering investors early access to a rapidly developing sector years before digital assets gained mainstream traction. As of Oct. 31, 2025, BLOK has returned 60.36% NAV YTD and 345.77% NAV since inception on Jan. 16, 2018. ( Click here for Standardized Performance)

“The recognition in this category is especially meaningful given our first-mover position nearly eight years ago and the significant growth of the blockchain and digital asset market since then,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “We are excited to continue advancing in this space, bringing a range of crypto-linked strategies that offer investors diversified access to this growing segment.”

In addition to BLOK, Amplify ETFs offers a growing suite of crypto-linked income strategies designed to help investors participate in digital assets with distinct risk and income profiles:



BITY, BAGY, ETTY, EHY and SOLM are part of Amplify’s YieldSmart™ suite, a family of investment solutions designed to balance attractive monthly option-based income with long-term capital appreciation, all in pursuit of compelling total return potential for today’s income investor.

The performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. For most recent month-end performance, visit BLOKETF.com.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $16 billion in assets under management (as of 10/31/2025). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com .

Sales Contact:

Amplify ETFs

855-267-3837

info@amplifyetfs.com



Media Contact:

Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs

Kerry Davis

610-228-2098

amplifyetfs@gregoryfca.com



1Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF renamed on 10/13/25.

Best Crypto-Linked ETF Issuer ($100 million–$1 billion) by ETF Express click here for award methodology.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com.

The Funds do not invest directly in Bitcoin, Ether, or SOL. There is no guarantee distributions will be made. The annualized option premium may be significantly higher or lower than the stated range.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. There can be no assurance that the Funds investment objectives will be achieved.

Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. NAV is the sum of all its assets less any liabilities, divided by the number of shares outstanding. The closing price is the last price at which the fund traded. Short-term performance is not indicative of future performance. Investments shouldn’t be made based solely on returns.

The Funds are exposed to significant risks through investments in crypto ETPs, Futures, and Options. Digital assets are highly speculative assets with volatile markets subject to rapid shifts, regulatory uncertainty, and adoption challenges. Issues such as slow transaction speeds, variable fees, and price swings amplify these risks.

Digital asset regulation remains unsettled, and trading of crypto ETP shares on U.S. exchanges may be halted due to market conditions or exchange discretion. Option prices are volatile and influenced by the underlying asset, interest and currency rates, and expected volatility - all shaped by political and economic policies. FLEX Options may be less liquid than standardized options, making timely exits difficult.

Covered call strategies may limit upside potential while still exposing the Funds to downside risk. Covered puts can incur substantial losses if the underlying asset rises sharply, with premiums offering limited protection. Monthly distributions may include return of capital, which lowers the investor's cost basis and could result in higher future taxes upon sale - even if shares are sold at a loss.

BLOK: BLOK invests in companies that actively develop and use blockchain technology and does not invest directly in the technology. BLOK also includes companies partnering with or investing in others involved in blockchain technology and those that are part of various consortiums dedicated to it.

Blockchain technology may not develop efficient processes that yield economic returns for the Fund’s investments, with risks including theft, competition, cybersecurity issues, developmental challenges, and lack of regulation. The investable universe may include companies involved in transformational data sharing or blockchain consortia. The Fund will invest in foreign securities, which carry additional risks compared to U.S. securities.

The Fund may have indirect exposure to cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, through investment funds, but does not invest directly in bitcoin. Cryptocurrency investments are highly speculative, subject to extreme volatility, and may produce uncertain U.S. federal income tax treatment.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.