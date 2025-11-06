Sift positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: eCommerce Fraud Prevention Solutions, 2025 by QKS Group

Pune, India, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading eCommerce Fraud Prevention Solution vendors.

Sift, with its comprehensive eCommerce Fraud Prevention platform, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced today that it has named Sift as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: eCommerce Fraud Prevention Solutions, 2025.

Divya Baranawal, VP Research at QKS Group, states, "Sift has established a differentiated position in the market by architecting a platform that balances sophisticated machine learning with operational practicality. What stands out is their ability to serve diverse high-velocity sectors - from retail to fintech to gaming - with a unified intelligence framework that learns across verticals. This cross-industry data advantage, combined with their focus on reducing analyst workload through generative AI and intuitive workflows, positions them well to address the evolving complexity of eCommerce fraud.”

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the eCommerce Fraud Prevention Solution providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"The fraud attack surface has fundamentally shifted - fraudsters now operate with AI-powered automation to execute advanced and novel attacks," said Kevin Lee, SVP of Customer Success, Trust & Safety, at Sift. “This recognition from QKS validates our continued investments in deep identity intelligence and real-time fraud decisioning at scale."

Additional Resources:

About Sift

Sift is the AI-powered fraud platform delivering identity trust for leading global businesses. Our deep investments in machine learning and user identity, a data network scoring 1 trillion events per year, and a commitment to long-term customer success empower more than 700 customers to grow fearlessly. Brands including DoorDash, Yelp, and Poshmark rely on Sift to unlock growth and deliver seamless consumer experiences. Visit us at sift.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Victor White

VP, Corporate Marketing

press@sift.com



About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS’s closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research

Media Contacts:



Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group 5th Floor, Wing 2, Cluster C,

EON Free Zone, Kharadi,

Pune, India

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/sift-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-ecommerce-fraud-prevention-solutions-2025-by-qks-group-1575

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/