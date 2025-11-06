HPQ CEO Applauds and Comments on Canada’s New Federal Budget and Its Positive Impact on HPQ’s Technology Portfolio

MONTREAL, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08), a technology company driving innovation in advanced materials and critical process development, welcomes the Government of Canada’s 2025 Federal Budget, which introduces $141 billion in new spending to strengthen domestic industrial capacity, expand clean-energy infrastructure, and accelerate the commercialization of next-generation technologies.

HPQ CEO Bernard Tourillon said the budget’s focus on productivity, clean manufacturing, and Canadian supply resilience sends a clear signal: Canada wants to build things again, and it’s ready to back innovators turning R&D into industrial reality.

“This budget is good for companies like HPQ because it recognizes that real growth happens when ideas become assets,” said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc. “Our three core technology pillars: Fumed Silica, HPQ ENDURA+ Batteries, and METAGENE™ Hydrogen, are exactly the kind of made-in-Canada, clean-industrial projects the government wants to see scale. The measures announced this week make it easier, faster, and more competitive to build that capacity here at home.”



(Left) Fumed Silica samples from test batch 7, (Middle) HPQ Endura+ batteries at HPQ office in Montreal,

(Right) Metagene Hydrogen technology system in operation

FUMED SILICA: Reshoring High-Value Materials to North America

HPQ’s proprietary Fumed Silica Reactor technology transforms quartz in one step into fumed silica, without the need for toxic feedstocks. The budget’s Productivity Super-Deduction and emphasis on clean-power infrastructure directly support HPQ’s plan to establish the only domestic production in Canada, replacing imports from the United States, China and Europe [see October 23, 2025, release for latest development on this technology].

“The government is lowering the cost of capital for companies investing in clean manufacturing,” Tourillon explained. “That means every dollar we spend building fumed-silica reactors or downstream finishing equipment goes further—while Canada’s push for low-carbon power ensures our process remains one of the cleanest in the world.”

HPQ ENDURA+ Batteries: Building Domestic Energy Storage

The budget’s Defence Industrial Strategy and Buy Canadian procurement rule create strong demand channels for home-grown energy storage. HPQ’s ENDURA+ GEN3 silicon-anode lithium-ion cells, now in industrial testing in both 18650 and 21700 formats, align perfectly with this policy [see October 30, 2025, release for latest development on this technology].

“We see a clear intersection between the government’s procurement priorities and our technology,” Tourillon noted. “HPQ ENDURA+ delivers higher energy density, longer cycle life, and the advantage of being manufactured in Canada. From defence and telecommunications to mobility and grid storage, there’s now a policy framework encouraging those sectors to source domestically.”

METAGENE™ Hydrogen: Powering Canada’s Clean-Fuel Future

Under the budget’s Climate Competitiveness Strategy, hydrogen is identified as a critical pillar of the clean-economy transition. HPQ, through its exclusive North American license from Novacium SAS for the METAGENE™ technology, is ideally positioned to manufacture and deploy this proprietary hydrogen production process in Canada. The on-demand, autonomous, and low-carbon nature of METAGENE™ not only aligns with Ottawa’s clean-fuel and industrial-decarbonization goals but is also exceptionally well suited to Canada’s vast geography and distributed energy needs [see June 10, 2025, release for latest development on this technology].

“Hydrogen isn’t just an energy source; it’s a strategic asset,” said Tourillon. “METAGENE™ gives Canada a path to produce safely and on demand clean hydrogen locally, without depending on the massive infrastructure required for traditional Hydrogen production processes. The incentives outlined in this budget make domestic deployment and scale-up significantly more achievable.”

Positioned for Canada’s Next Industrial Phase

The 2025 Federal Budget marks a pivotal moment in Canada’s shift from policy ambition to industrial execution. Its new investment tools (accelerated write-offs, refundable tax credits, and national procurement preferences) are designed to anchor clean-technology manufacturing on Canadian soil.

For HPQ, these measures reinforce a strategy already in motion:

advancing Fumed Silica production that reduces reliance on imports,

scaling HPQ ENDURA+ cell manufacturing that supports energy storage and mobility, and

deploying METAGENE™ Hydrogen systems that enable low-carbon fuel generation.





“HPQ has been building toward this kind of industrial landscape for years,” Tourillon concluded. “This budget confirms that Canada is serious about translating innovation into domestic capacity—and HPQ is ideally positioned to turn that vision into results.”

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange industrial issuer ( TSX-V: HPQ ) focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process development. In partnership with its research and development partner Novacium—of which HPQ is a shareholder—the Company is advancing next-generation silicon-based anode materials (Gen3) for batteries, commercializing its ENDURA+ lithium-ion cells, and developing breakthrough clean-hydrogen and waste-to-energy technologies, for which HPQ holds exclusive North American rights.

HPQ is also pursuing proprietary technologies to become a low-cost, zero-CO₂ producer of fumed silica and high-purity silicon, with technical support from PyroGenesis Inc. Together, these initiatives position HPQ to capture growth opportunities in the energy storage, clean hydrogen, and advanced materials markets essential to achieving global net-zero goals.

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements rely on assumptions about technology performance, market demand, permits, financing, supply chains, and economic conditions but remain subject to significant risks, including delays, regulatory challenges, competition, pricing, financing availability, and macroeconomic uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from expectations. Detailed risk factors are outlined in HPQ’s Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+. Forward-looking information is provided solely to outline management’s future expectations and objectives.

A more detailed cautionary note regarding forward-looking information related to the HPQ Fumed Silica Reactor project is available for download [here], the HPQ Endura+ batteries project is available for download [here], and METAGENE™ technology is available for download [here].

Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR+ database (www.sedarplus.ca) , and on the Company’s website at: http://www.hpqsilicon.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum , a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

Source: HPQ Silicon Inc.

For further information contact:

Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman, President, and CEO

Tel +1 (514) 846-3271 / Email: Info@hpqsilicon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad865ec7-dbf5-490b-9a3e-554395615d13