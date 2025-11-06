BitFuFu Announces Sponsorship of Mining Disrupt 2025 in Dallas

SINGAPORE, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. ("BitFuFu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FUFU), a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator, is proud to announce its sponsorship of Mining Disrupt 2025, taking place November 11-13, 2025, in Dallas, TX.

Mining Disrupt, one of the world’s largest and most recognized Bitcoin mining conferences and expos, returns for its 8th year. The event brings together leaders across Bitcoin mining, blockchain, energy, AI, and data centers for three days of innovation, networking, and collaboration. With thousands of attendees and hundreds of exhibitors, Mining Disrupt features a major expo floor showcasing the latest technologies in hardware, software, cooling, and energy, alongside keynotes, panels, and interactive experiences that shape the future of digital infrastructure.

BitFuFu will be on-site at Booth 68, highlighting its growing global infrastructure, one-stop mining platform, and proprietary technologies. Attendees are welcome to connect with the BitFuFu team to explore how the Company is powering the Bitcoin network, supporting the backbone of digital infrastructure, and exploring partnership opportunities with industry peers.

Speaking Session Details:

Keynote: Powering Bitcoin Network from Infrastructure to Innovation

Speaker: Tony Peng, Global PR Director at BitFuFu

Time & Date: November 13, 2025, 8:45 AM – 8:50 AM CST

Panel: The Grid Eats Bitcoin (and Likes It)

Speaker: Olga Kochmar, Commercial Director at BitFuFu

Time & Date: November 13, 2025, 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM CST

To learn more about BitFuFu’s presence at Mining Disrupt 2025 or to schedule a meeting with the team, please contact pr@bitfufu.com.

About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu Inc. is a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator. BitFuFu is committed to empowering the global Bitcoin network through its industry-leading cloud mining platform, rapidly scaling data center infrastructure, and innovative mining services.

For more information, visit www.bitfufu.com or follow BitFuFu on X @BitFuFuOfficial.

Forward-Looking Statements

