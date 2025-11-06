BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Jamf Holding Corp. (Nasdaq – JAMF), CSG Systems International, Inc. (Nasdaq – CSGS), Olympic Steel, Inc. (Nasdaq – ZEUS), Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Nasdaq – HSII)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Jamf Holding Corp. (Nasdaq – JAMF)

Under the terms of the agreement, Jamf will be acquired by Francisco Partners for $13.05 per share in an all-cash transaction, valued at approximately $2.2 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Jamf Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/jamf-holding-corp-nasdaq-jamf/.

CSG Systems International, Inc. (Nasdaq – CSGS)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, CSG Systems will be acquired by NEC Corporation for $80.70 per share in cash, for a total enterprise value of approximately $2.9 billion. The investigation concerns whether the CSG Systems Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/csg-systems-international-inc-nasdaq-csgs/.

Olympic Steel, Inc. (Nasdaq – ZEUS)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Olympic Steel will be acquired by Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE - RYI). Olympic Steel shareholders will receive 1.7105 Ryerson shares of common stock for every Olympic Steel share of common stock owned and will own approximately 37% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Olympic Steel Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/olympic-steel-inc-nasdaq-zeus/,.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Nasdaq – HSII)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Heidrick & Struggles will be acquired by a consortium of investors led by Advent International (“Advent”) and Corvex Private Equity (“Corvex”) for $59.00 per share in cash, valuing the Company at approximately $1.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Heidrick & Struggles Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/heidrick-struggles-international-inc-nasdaq-hsii/.

